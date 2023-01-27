Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Bar fight leaves several people injured Saturday night, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an altercation that happened at The Mayor’s Office Bar & Grill this past Saturday night. According to a statement provided by the sheriff’s office, several people were injured in the altercation that started a fight...
Lucedale man dies in Highway 98 crash
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A crash on U.S. 98 in George County killed a Lucedale man Saturday, Jan. 28, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Rodney Holman, 41, was driving west on U.S. 98 in a 2001 Nissan Xterra when it left the roadway and overturned around 6:30 p.m., troopers say. Holman received fatal […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO: 1 dead after ATV accident
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has died after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident on Saturday, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. MCSO said they responded to Guy Williams Road about an ATV accident. Officers said upon arrival, they discovered Charles Wendell Zuber IV trapped under an ATV.
Bogalusa police finds man shot in the head in apartment parking lot
The Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting incident Friday (Jan. 27) that left a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot.
WDSU
Man shot in the head in Bogalusa, police report
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one man outside of an apartment complex on Friday, Jan. 27. According to police, a man was shot in the head at 1015 Union Avenue at the Union Point Apartments. The victim is still alive but listed...
NOLA.com
Teen arrested in shooting that left 15-year-old dead, 2 others injured, Bogalusa police say
Bogalusa police arrested a teen in last month's triple shooting at a birthday party that left a 15-year-old Bogalusa High School student dead and two other juveniles wounded, the department said. The suspect, who was not named due to his age, was booked on a count of second-degree murder, two...
vicksburgnews.com
Retired Warren County sheriff’s deputy found shot in Gulfport after their Vicksburg home was ransacked
A retired law enforcement officer was found shot in Gulfport after their Vicksburg home was ransacked. On Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m., a neighbor became concerned when they were unable to reach their friend, retired law enforcement officer Mike Ouzts. The neighbor went to the residence a few houses over....
WLBT
Former Warren County officer abducted, later found shot and bound on Coast
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple agencies are working together to determine how a retired law enforcement officer from Warren County ended up shot near a church on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The incident spans multiple cities and two states and includes a home invasion and struggle, a police chase,...
WLOX
Saucier man, 7 others, arrested in connection to retired officer found shot in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A retired law enforcement officer found shot near a Gulfport church Thursday afternoon had been reported missing from Vicksburg. And a Saucier man is among those charged in connection with the case. Now investigators in two states are trying to piece together what happened and how...
WDSU
Juvenile arrested for being accused of the murder of a 15-year-old
Bogalusa Police Department reported that a juvenile has been arrested for being accused of killing a 15-year-old and injuring two other teenagers at a birthday party on Dec. 9. According to police, the unidentified juvenile was arrested on Friday, Jan. 27, for the triple shooting on the 800 block of...
WLOX
Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from sinking vessel near Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, three boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard after their vessel began to take in water near Pascagoula. Watchstanders with the Eighth Coast Guard District received a distress alert around 8:11 a.m. The alert was registered to a 50-foot commercial fishing vessel, Dat Parker. The watchstanders contacted the owner of the vessel, who informed them her husband and two others had taken the boat for fishing and that she was unable to contact them.
WLOX
WANTED: Man accused of trying to kill his step-father in St. Martin
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin man is in critical condition after investigators say he was shot by his step-son. Now the search is on for Jordan Davis, 20. Thursday night, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Comstock Avenue where they found Derrick Darnell Banks, 32, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He’s now in critical condition at Ocean Springs Hospital.
DEA raids Biloxi councilman’s home, businesses
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents and other law enforcement officers raided the home and businesses of a Biloxi city councilman. The Sun Herald reported the home and businesses of Robert Deming III were raided on Thursday, January 26. The agents searched the home on Caroline Lane and an SUV and pickup […]
WLOX
Car dealerships move from Pascagoula to Moss Point with more business development ahead
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Moss Point is kick starting the new year with several new business developments. “2023, I think it’s going to be a good year for us,” Mayor Billy Knight told WLOX. “I think we’re going to see a lot of economic development here in Moss Point and mainly here on 63 and I-10.”
George County woman arrested for allegedly possessing stolen gun, damaging phone lines
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a woman who allegedly cut power lines and was caught with a stolen gun in the Rocky Creek Community on Old Mobile Highway early Friday morning, according to a Facebook post from GCSO. 53-year-old Paula Carol Clements, of Lucedale, was booked into […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Three Arrested In Pearl River County On Separate Charges
On Sunday, January 22, Narcotics Investigators with the Pearl River Sheriff’s Office were trying to serve an arrest warrant on 28-year-old Devin Brown. He lived at 45 Daisy Andrews Road in Picayune. The arrest warrant was for Scire Facias on Simple Assault Domestic Violence. Deputies found Brown at 116...
mageenews.com
Pass Christian Man Sentenced to 14 years in Prison for Possession
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Pass Christian Man Sentenced to 14 years in Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Gulfport, Miss. – A Pass...
WLOX
Coroner identifies 4-day-old, 6-year-old killed in devastating Gulfport fire; 6 still in hospital
Fences down, basketball goals and trampolines toppled, and lots of frayed nerves are what residents in parts of Jackson County experienced as severe weather caused damage early Wednesday. Mississippi receives failing grade in tobacco use prevention. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death...
WLOX
Commerce moving to Moss Point
No doubt, it’s been a warm and humid day! We’re going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Fog will likely develop along the coast this evening, and it could become dense. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for all of South Mississippi through Tuesday morning. Make sure your low beams are on, and take your time driving. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s by the morning. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mild and humid.
WLOX
PHOTOS: Multi-vehicle wreck cleared after 18-wheeler overturned, spilling wine
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck on I-10 involving an 18-wheeler and multiple cars is now clear after backing up traffic for hours Friday morning. According to Mississippi Department of Transportation, the crash was in the eastbound lanes between the Canal Road and County Farm Road exits. From 6 a.m. and into the afternoon, all east bound lanes were blocked in the area.
Comments / 0