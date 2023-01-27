ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

WKRG News 5

Lucedale man dies in Highway 98 crash

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A crash on U.S. 98 in George County killed a Lucedale man Saturday, Jan. 28, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Rodney Holman, 41, was driving west on U.S. 98 in a 2001 Nissan Xterra when it left the roadway and overturned around 6:30 p.m., troopers say. Holman received fatal […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

MCSO: 1 dead after ATV accident

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has died after an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident on Saturday, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. MCSO said they responded to Guy Williams Road about an ATV accident. Officers said upon arrival, they discovered Charles Wendell Zuber IV trapped under an ATV.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WDSU

Man shot in the head in Bogalusa, police report

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one man outside of an apartment complex on Friday, Jan. 27. According to police, a man was shot in the head at 1015 Union Avenue at the Union Point Apartments. The victim is still alive but listed...
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

Juvenile arrested for being accused of the murder of a 15-year-old

Bogalusa Police Department reported that a juvenile has been arrested for being accused of killing a 15-year-old and injuring two other teenagers at a birthday party on Dec. 9. According to police, the unidentified juvenile was arrested on Friday, Jan. 27, for the triple shooting on the 800 block of...
BOGALUSA, LA
WLOX

Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from sinking vessel near Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, three boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard after their vessel began to take in water near Pascagoula. Watchstanders with the Eighth Coast Guard District received a distress alert around 8:11 a.m. The alert was registered to a 50-foot commercial fishing vessel, Dat Parker. The watchstanders contacted the owner of the vessel, who informed them her husband and two others had taken the boat for fishing and that she was unable to contact them.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

WANTED: Man accused of trying to kill his step-father in St. Martin

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin man is in critical condition after investigators say he was shot by his step-son. Now the search is on for Jordan Davis, 20. Thursday night, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Comstock Avenue where they found Derrick Darnell Banks, 32, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He’s now in critical condition at Ocean Springs Hospital.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

DEA raids Biloxi councilman’s home, businesses

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents and other law enforcement officers raided the home and businesses of a Biloxi city councilman. The Sun Herald reported the home and businesses of Robert Deming III were raided on Thursday, January 26. The agents searched the home on Caroline Lane and an SUV and pickup […]
BILOXI, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Three Arrested In Pearl River County On Separate Charges

On Sunday, January 22, Narcotics Investigators with the Pearl River Sheriff’s Office were trying to serve an arrest warrant on 28-year-old Devin Brown. He lived at 45 Daisy Andrews Road in Picayune. The arrest warrant was for Scire Facias on Simple Assault Domestic Violence. Deputies found Brown at 116...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Pass Christian Man Sentenced to 14 years in Prison for Possession

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Pass Christian Man Sentenced to 14 years in Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Gulfport, Miss. – A Pass...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Commerce moving to Moss Point

MOSS POINT, MS
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

PHOTOS: Multi-vehicle wreck cleared after 18-wheeler overturned, spilling wine

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck on I-10 involving an 18-wheeler and multiple cars is now clear after backing up traffic for hours Friday morning. According to Mississippi Department of Transportation, the crash was in the eastbound lanes between the Canal Road and County Farm Road exits. From 6 a.m. and into the afternoon, all east bound lanes were blocked in the area.
GULFPORT, MS

