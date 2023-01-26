Read full article on original website
An 8-year-old boy hasn't been seen for 7 months and his grandparents refused to reveal his location. Where is Breadson?Fatim HemrajVancouver, WA
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Anarchic wonderland: Understanding the unique chaos of PortlandEdy ZooPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Protesters march following release of Tyre Nichols' police beating footageEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
Outlook Online
Small School Report: Country Christian overcomes 19-point deficit against Portland Waldorf to remain in Valley-10 title hunt
After Portland Waldorf’s Leo Renzema sank a 2-point bucket at the start of the second half, Country Christian found themselves down 19 points on their home court with the momentum firmly in the Wolfpack’s control. The school from Portland had ripped off a 20-7 run from the start of the second quarter to go up big.
A rising in-state prospect recaps his inside look at Oregon Football
One of the state of Oregon's top underclassmen prospects is offensive tackle Jace Eveland out of Putnam high school in the Portland area. Already holding one Power 5 offer in.
FOX 28 Spokane
Gonzaga men’s basketball continues recent struggles, wins big anyway
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team continued its recent struggles against West Coast Conference opponents but managed to win big against the Portland Pilots Saturday evening anyway. The 14th-ranked Zags led most of the game but couldn’t pull away until the final minutes. When they did...
Outlook Online
FROM THE SIDELINES: Portland's major league dreams lie in the hands of MLB, and MLB isn't talking
That’s how long it’s been since the Portland Diamond Project launched an initiative to bring Major League Baseball to Portland.
shipreport.net
Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday
Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
Brrr: How long will we have these cold temps in Oregon?
Break out the heavy comforter and the hot chocolate. Portland’s overnight temperatures will remain freezing through early Thursday morning as a stream of dry, frigid air continues to blow through the region.
Blue Diamond ‘overwhelmed, humbled’ by musical fundraiser
Following repeated burglaries, a Northeast Portland jazz hotspot is holding a benefit show Sunday to help raise funds to recover what they've lost.
Former Trail Blazer Norman Powell’s Lake Oswego chateau for sale at $6.5 million
When the Portland Trail Blazers traded Norman Powell to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2022, they lost a player who brought intensity and toughness to the court, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive reporter Aaron Fentress. The high-powered scorer and solid defender, who was only on the team for a year, left...
pdxpipeline.com
Rose City Rollers Heartless Heathers vs. High Rollers @ Oaks Amusement Park | Food Carts, Drinks
Rose City Rollers Presents – Rose City Rollers Home Teams High Rollers vs. Heartless Heathers. Rose City Rollers hosts various food carts on a rotating basis, we will have fun options available for food purchasing along with beverages from our Plow Stop Bar featuring Rose City Rollers Sponsors 2Towns Cider and Seek Out Seltzer, PBR and Red Bull.
kptv.com
Extreme wind shuts down most lifts at Mt. Hood ski resorts
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) — Most ski lifts at Mt. Hood resorts were temporarily closed Sunday due to windy conditions, but visitors still made the most of their day on the mountain. Many said Sunday started off with high hopes of hitting the slopes. “We just left from Vancouver,...
The best public high schools in Oregon for 2023, according to data site rankings
When it comes to attending high school in Oregon, some schools are better than others, according to rankings released by Niche.
canbyfirst.com
Canby Store, Restaurants Burglarized in String of Late-Night Break-Ins
Nearly a half-dozen stores, restaurants and other businesses along Highway 99E and in downtown Canby were reportedly burglarized in a string of break-ins that occurred late Friday night or early Saturday morning, police confirm. Captain Jose Gonzalez told the Current Canby Police responded to a burglary call at Birch Street...
Portland firefighters battle multiple blazes overnight
Portland Fire & Rescue crews were busy responding to two separate fires across the city overnight.
kpic
Oregon Air National Guard to conduct nighttime training over next few weeks
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Air National Guard will conduct night training over the next two weeks. F-15 Eagles from the 142nd Wing will fly nighttime missions from January 30 to February 3 and again from February 7 to 9. Officials say the night flying allows the Citizen-Airmen based...
Outlook Online
Oregon law enforcement leaders, elected officials react to police beating in Memphis
Following the Friday, Jan. 27, release of a video showing Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols, law enforcement officials throughout Oregon reacted. Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell released a statement the same day the video was released. "The actions of these Memphis Police officers is shocking and unconscionable,” Lovell said. “I want to send my prayers and support to the family of Tyre Nichols.
Dawson Park protesters ‘send message’ over Tyre Nichols death
A group of people gathered in Dawson Park early Saturday evening in a continuation of the protest that saw hundreds march through the streets of Portland over the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.
Channel 6000
Wind chill temperatures explained after coldest morning of the year in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This latest blast of winter air brings the threat of dangerous temperatures to western Oregon and Washington this week. Easterly winds will also keep wind chill temperatures cold. Feels-like temperatures fell into the teens early Monday morning across the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service...
iheart.com
Mass Casitas Being Built In Portland
Inside a sprawling warehouse at the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2, a potential solution to ease Oregon’s housing shortage is swiftly taking shape. Workers are assembling six prototype modular homes using Oregon-produced mass timber that will soon house pre-selected families and individuals in four communities (Madras, Otis, Portland and Talent). Led by Hacienda CDC, the pilot project (among the first of its kind in the nation) aims to demonstrate how modular housing built with mass timber could provide a more efficient, faster and less expensive way to build housing. The pilot was spearheaded by $5 million in funding from the Oregon Legislature.
Outlook Online
Gresham officers join statement condemning 'violent, vicious, cowardly attack'
The Gresham Police Officers Association co-signed a statement on the fatal police beating in Memphis which sparked national outrage and horror after the Friday, Jan. 27, release of the video showing the incident. Tyre Nichols was beaten by five officers, who were all fired and face charges, including second-degree murder....
4-vehicle crash injures at least 1 on Hwy 26 in Beaverton
A 4-vehicle crash that hurt at least one person snarled traffic on Highway 26 in Beaverton Monday morning.
