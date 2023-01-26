ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Gonzaga men’s basketball continues recent struggles, wins big anyway

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team continued its recent struggles against West Coast Conference opponents but managed to win big against the Portland Pilots Saturday evening anyway. The 14th-ranked Zags led most of the game but couldn’t pull away until the final minutes. When they did...
SPOKANE, WA
Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday

Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
PORTLAND, OR
Extreme wind shuts down most lifts at Mt. Hood ski resorts

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) — Most ski lifts at Mt. Hood resorts were temporarily closed Sunday due to windy conditions, but visitors still made the most of their day on the mountain. Many said Sunday started off with high hopes of hitting the slopes. “We just left from Vancouver,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Store, Restaurants Burglarized in String of Late-Night Break-Ins

Nearly a half-dozen stores, restaurants and other businesses along Highway 99E and in downtown Canby were reportedly burglarized in a string of break-ins that occurred late Friday night or early Saturday morning, police confirm. Captain Jose Gonzalez told the Current Canby Police responded to a burglary call at Birch Street...
CANBY, OR
Oregon law enforcement leaders, elected officials react to police beating in Memphis

Following the Friday, Jan. 27, release of a video showing Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols, law enforcement officials throughout Oregon reacted. Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell released a statement the same day the video was released. "The actions of these Memphis Police officers is shocking and unconscionable,” Lovell said. “I want to send my prayers and support to the family of Tyre Nichols.
MEMPHIS, TN
Wind chill temperatures explained after coldest morning of the year in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This latest blast of winter air brings the threat of dangerous temperatures to western Oregon and Washington this week. Easterly winds will also keep wind chill temperatures cold. Feels-like temperatures fell into the teens early Monday morning across the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service...
PORTLAND, OR
Mass Casitas Being Built In Portland

Inside a sprawling warehouse at the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2, a potential solution to ease Oregon’s housing shortage is swiftly taking shape. Workers are assembling six prototype modular homes using Oregon-produced mass timber that will soon house pre-selected families and individuals in four communities (Madras, Otis, Portland and Talent). Led by Hacienda CDC, the pilot project (among the first of its kind in the nation) aims to demonstrate how modular housing built with mass timber could provide a more efficient, faster and less expensive way to build housing. The pilot was spearheaded by $5 million in funding from the Oregon Legislature.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham officers join statement condemning 'violent, vicious, cowardly attack'

The Gresham Police Officers Association co-signed a statement on the fatal police beating in Memphis which sparked national outrage and horror after the Friday, Jan. 27, release of the video showing the incident. Tyre Nichols was beaten by five officers, who were all fired and face charges, including second-degree murder....
GRESHAM, OR

