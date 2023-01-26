Three people injured after propane tank explodes at Kearny Mesa catering event

Three people were injured, two critically, after a propane tank exploded at a catering event in Kearny Mesa, fire officials said.

The incident was reported about 12:45 p.m. at the Cubic Corporation, a transportation and defense company on Balboa Avenue, officials said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Tommy Charpentier said a food catering company was providing lunch at the business when one of its 5-gallon propane tanks burst, sending a fireball into the air.

Two employees with the catering company suffered severe burn injuries to multiple parts of the body and were rushed to UC San Diego's Burn Center, according to Charpentier. A third person was hurt, but declined to be taken to a hospital.

A hazardous materials crew was called to assess several other propane tanks and found one that had been damaged in the explosion. The crew took the tank and disposed of it, Charpentier said.

