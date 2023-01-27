California releases its own plan for Colorado River cuts. California has released a plan outlining how it thinks states should reduce their reliance on the Colorado River. The state's plan released Tuesday comes a day after the other six states that tap the river released their own proposal. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has said the states must dramatically lower their use of the critical river as key reservoirs drop to historically low levels. California's plan calls for new water cuts based on the elevation of Lake Mead. It does not want to base cuts on how much water is lost to evaporation and transportation, a move the other states propose.

