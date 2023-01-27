Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Wichita denture practice reimburses families after calls from FactFinder 12, Kansas AG
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You use them to talk, to smile to express yourself. Your teeth do a lot of things, we can sometimes take for granted. Viola Vigil uses her teeth to eat and to eat well. But the 93-year-old hasn’t been able to eat anything that’s not in liquid form because she doesn’t have any bottom teeth.
CDC puts 4 Kansas counties at high COVID-19 community level, another 19 at medium
Sedgwick County has a ‘substantial’ new COVID-19 case rate, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports.
KWCH.com
Family Bible dating back nearly 140 years returned to Sedgwick County leader
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This month, his first as an elected leader, Sedgwick County Commissioner Ryan Baty received an unexpected gift. A treasured family heirloom is back in his possession, made possible by his decision to run for the District 4 seat on the commission, representing Sedgwick County’s north side. The website, ryanbaty.com, wouldn’t exist without Ryan Baty’s decision to run and a Utah woman wouldn’t have been able to find him so easily. That connection put Baty in possession of a family Bible that’d been missing for nearly a century.
classiccountry1070.com
Nearly $1.8 Million in Funding for 10 Family Resource Centers in Kansas
Ten Kansas communities are receiving grants to help create several Family Resource Centers. These grants are through the Kansas Department for Children and Families and are part of the ongoing effort to decrease the need for families to have formal contact with the agency. DCF awarded grants to:. Agency. Counties...
KAKE TV
Sedgwick County Zoo announces deaths of newborn chimpanzees
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Zoo has announced the deaths of two newborn chimpanzees. The zoo says they passed away due to being born six weeks premature. "This is the fourth pregnancy for Bea, all with similar outcomes." it said in a Facebook post. "Necropsies will be performed on the twins with hopes of discovering information that may contribute to the care and successful breeding of chimpanzees in the future."
KWCH.com
Premature twin chimpanzees die at Sedgwick County Zoo
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo announced the deaths of twin chimpanzees born prematurely last week. The zoo said it had been eagerly awaiting the twins’ births. Unfortunately, the boy and girl were born six weeks early. The zoo said this is the fourth pregnancy for 35-year-old...
KWCH.com
Week of Jan. 30: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring jobs in hospitality and food service. MONDAY: Customer Service Representative | Marriott International Wichita Engagement Center | Wichita | $15 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12361819 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Training Provided •Customer Service Experience | Customer Service Representative has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
KWCH.com
Community support helping McPherson woman in-need get new furnace
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A McPherson woman recently hospitalized with hypothermia, pneumonia and sepsis should have a warm place to continue her recovery at home, thanks to her community. Last week the furnace at Edie Lamar’s mobile home gave out. This prompted a call to Jim’s Plumbing, based in McPherson....
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office warns of home warranty renewal scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney Office’s Consumer Protection Division is warning residents to avoid a home warranty renewal scam. Several people reported receiving what appeared to be a check for $199.00 in the mail. The “check” is titled Registration Fee Voucher and appeared to be from the “County Deed Records.” The district attorney’s office says this letter is neither associated with the Sedgwick County Recorder of Deeds nor authorized by the Sedgwick County government.
KWCH.com
Former Wichita PD officer, deputy chief accepts Liberal, Kan. police chief position
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Former Wichita police officer Chester Pinkston, deputy chief with the department since 2020, is moving his law-enforcement career to southwest Kansas. Pinkston is expected to begin service as the next police chief of Liberal within the next 30 days, the city confirmed. Pinkston was a veteran with...
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Tanganyika Wildlife Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s a baby rhino on the way at Tanganyika Wildlife Park. Monday morning Shane was at the Goodard zoo where staff is preparing for a Rhino Baby Shower on Feb. 4. It’s an event you can attend both in-person and online. You can find more...
360wichita.com
Going Smoke-Free in Wichita: What You Can Do
Going smoke-free can be a challenge, but it's one that's worth the effort — especially if you take into account risks like heart disease. Heart disease remains among the leading causes of death and disability in Kansas and is responsible for the loss of up to 29 residents daily, according to Kansas Health Matters. To mitigate this epidemic of cardiovascular diseases, our previous article on Heart Health stresses the need to quit bad habits like smoking.
Pillars of light rise from Goodland, other Kansas towns
The bitterly cold temperatures that grabbed ahold of Kansas this weekend created an interesting phenomenon -- pillars of light. But you had to brave the cold to see it.
classiccountry1070.com
Kansas Day activities planned statewide
Kansas celebrates its 162nd birthday on Sunday, January 29th, and a number of events have been scheduled across the state for Kansas Day. The Great Plains Nature Center in Wichita scheduled an open house on Saturday, January 28th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The open house event features programs at the Center, including the Walk With Wildlife and Art on the Trail. There will also be Kansas trivia and information on volunteer opportunities.
KWCH.com
Woman, baby hurt in crash involvingh Wichita police officers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a woman, a baby and two officers injured. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of 13th and Mosley. The Wichita Police Department said the officers were on 13th Street responding to the...
KWCH.com
Wichita man ordered to pay more than $14,000 in restitution for Medicaid fraud charge
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced on Monday that a Wichita man has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $14,000 for his conviction on two Medicaid fraud-related charges. Johnson Kongvongsay pleaded guilty in December 2022, in Sedgwick County District Court to...
republic-online.com
She killed her rapist after months of abuse. Advocates say Kansas governor should set her free.
Sarah Gonzales-McLinn didn't know what was in store for her when she moved into Hal Sasko's house in Lawrence. This image was taken on the day she moved in. (Submitted to Kansas Reflector) More from this section.
KWCH.com
Groups work toward putting stop to human trafficking with ‘Red Sand Project’
Former WPD officer, Rev. Kevass Harding offers insight into Tyre Nichols footage. Pastor Kevass Harding, a former Wichita police officer, reacts to footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols and offers insight into the police response. Homeless veteran population a glaring concern as volunteers complete annual count. Updated: Jan....
WIBW
Kansas warns residents of fish consumption advisories
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials have warned Kansans that not all types of fish in all bodies of water are safe to consume and have provided information to keep residents healthy. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday,...
KAKE TV
'Found my daughter wandering the town’: Mother calls for changes at Mulvane childcare center
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Mulvane mother is calling for changes at a local childcare care center after she said staff let her 5-year-old daughter leave without parents present. The incident happened Monday, Jan. 23. Kayla Armstrong said her daughter walked for miles through Mulvane all while no one knew where she was.
