KWCH.com

Family Bible dating back nearly 140 years returned to Sedgwick County leader

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This month, his first as an elected leader, Sedgwick County Commissioner Ryan Baty received an unexpected gift. A treasured family heirloom is back in his possession, made possible by his decision to run for the District 4 seat on the commission, representing Sedgwick County’s north side. The website, ryanbaty.com, wouldn’t exist without Ryan Baty’s decision to run and a Utah woman wouldn’t have been able to find him so easily. That connection put Baty in possession of a family Bible that’d been missing for nearly a century.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Nearly $1.8 Million in Funding for 10 Family Resource Centers in Kansas

Ten Kansas communities are receiving grants to help create several Family Resource Centers. These grants are through the Kansas Department for Children and Families and are part of the ongoing effort to decrease the need for families to have formal contact with the agency. DCF awarded grants to:. Agency. Counties...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Sedgwick County Zoo announces deaths of newborn chimpanzees

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Zoo has announced the deaths of two newborn chimpanzees. The zoo says they passed away due to being born six weeks premature. "This is the fourth pregnancy for Bea, all with similar outcomes." it said in a Facebook post. "Necropsies will be performed on the twins with hopes of discovering information that may contribute to the care and successful breeding of chimpanzees in the future."
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Premature twin chimpanzees die at Sedgwick County Zoo

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo announced the deaths of twin chimpanzees born prematurely last week. The zoo said it had been eagerly awaiting the twins’ births. Unfortunately, the boy and girl were born six weeks early. The zoo said this is the fourth pregnancy for 35-year-old...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Week of Jan. 30: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring jobs in hospitality and food service. MONDAY: Customer Service Representative | Marriott International Wichita Engagement Center | Wichita | $15 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12361819 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Training Provided •Customer Service Experience | Customer Service Representative has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Community support helping McPherson woman in-need get new furnace

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A McPherson woman recently hospitalized with hypothermia, pneumonia and sepsis should have a warm place to continue her recovery at home, thanks to her community. Last week the furnace at Edie Lamar’s mobile home gave out. This prompted a call to Jim’s Plumbing, based in McPherson....
MCPHERSON, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office warns of home warranty renewal scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County District Attorney Office’s Consumer Protection Division is warning residents to avoid a home warranty renewal scam. Several people reported receiving what appeared to be a check for $199.00 in the mail. The “check” is titled Registration Fee Voucher and appeared to be from the “County Deed Records.” The district attorney’s office says this letter is neither associated with the Sedgwick County Recorder of Deeds nor authorized by the Sedgwick County government.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Tanganyika Wildlife Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s a baby rhino on the way at Tanganyika Wildlife Park. Monday morning Shane was at the Goodard zoo where staff is preparing for a Rhino Baby Shower on Feb. 4. It’s an event you can attend both in-person and online. You can find more...
WICHITA, KS
360wichita.com

Going Smoke-Free in Wichita: What You Can Do

Going smoke-free can be a challenge, but it's one that's worth the effort — especially if you take into account risks like heart disease. Heart disease remains among the leading causes of death and disability in Kansas and is responsible for the loss of up to 29 residents daily, according to Kansas Health Matters. To mitigate this epidemic of cardiovascular diseases, our previous article on Heart Health stresses the need to quit bad habits like smoking.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Kansas Day activities planned statewide

Kansas celebrates its 162nd birthday on Sunday, January 29th, and a number of events have been scheduled across the state for Kansas Day. The Great Plains Nature Center in Wichita scheduled an open house on Saturday, January 28th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The open house event features programs at the Center, including the Walk With Wildlife and Art on the Trail. There will also be Kansas trivia and information on volunteer opportunities.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Woman, baby hurt in crash involvingh Wichita police officers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a woman, a baby and two officers injured. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of 13th and Mosley. The Wichita Police Department said the officers were on 13th Street responding to the...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Groups work toward putting stop to human trafficking with ‘Red Sand Project’

Former WPD officer, Rev. Kevass Harding offers insight into Tyre Nichols footage. Pastor Kevass Harding, a former Wichita police officer, reacts to footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols and offers insight into the police response. Homeless veteran population a glaring concern as volunteers complete annual count. Updated: Jan....
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Kansas warns residents of fish consumption advisories

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials have warned Kansans that not all types of fish in all bodies of water are safe to consume and have provided information to keep residents healthy. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday,...
KANSAS STATE

