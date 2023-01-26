Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Clippers’ Ty Lue believes Cleveland’s interior defense is built to last: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A lot has changed in Cleveland since Tyron Lue patrolled the sideline over parts of three seasons during the Cavaliers’ most recent Eastern Conference Championship era. But the coach who famously hosted playoff watch parties for Cavs team members and staff while serving 1,800 chicken wings “fried hard, sauce on the side” made sure his favorite snack was on hand prior to Sunday’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers return home on Sunday and take on the LA Clippers at 7 p.m. EST. Cleveland returns home after a three-game road stint in which they went 1-2, most recently with a 112-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable, after missing Cleveland’s last two games against the Thunder and Rockets, reaggravating a groin injury.
Best bets for Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - picks, props, and same-game parlay
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Currently the #5 seed in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers could put some serious distance between themselves and the...
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: $1,000 first bet offer for NBA Monday, early Super Bowl action
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to the latest BetMGM Ohio bonus code CLEVELANDCOM (here), a first-time BetMGM customer from the Buckeye State will secure a...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Cleveland Cavaliers keeping sight of big picture, in ‘good place’ despite beastly and uneven month
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Years ago, before stepping foot onto an NBA floor, while still playing in Barcelona, Cleveland Cavaliers veteran point guard Ricky Rubio felt the suffocating every-night pressure of a must-win game. Expectations overseas bordered on preposterous. Anything less than consistent brilliance was unacceptable. When he left Europe and...
Would Brandin Cooks be a better trade target for the Browns than DeAndre Hopkins? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In this week’s edition of Hey, Mary Kay, I answer questions about trading for a receiver, offseason storylines and more. Hey, Mary Kay: What are the chances the Browns end up trading for Brandin Cooks? I know DeAndre Hopkins is the hot name, but Cooks is a younger, possibly cheaper former teammate of Deshaun Watson. Thanks! — James Rutkowski, Olmsted Falls, Ohio.
Cleveland Cavaliers take undermanned Los Angeles Clippers seriously, cruise to 122-99 win
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There was no disrespecting the game -- or the opponent -- this time. The Cavaliers demolished the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers for a 122-99 wire-to-wire win on Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, pushing their home record to an Eastern Conference-best 21-5. “We just took care of...
What separates the Browns from the league’s top contenders: Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are once again watching the playoffs from home, including Sunday’s AFC and NFC Championship Games. So, how close are the Browns to the teams who competed this weekend? It’s one of the questions our Football Insider subscribers had on Monday’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the podcast.
Are Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb a championship duo? Browns core backfield players for 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns finally have the elite quarterback in Deshaun Watson they believe can take them to the Super Bowl, and they still have one of the best running backs in the NFL in Nick Chubb to give them one of the most dynamic backfields in the NFL.
