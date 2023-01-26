ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clippers’ Ty Lue believes Cleveland’s interior defense is built to last: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A lot has changed in Cleveland since Tyron Lue patrolled the sideline over parts of three seasons during the Cavaliers’ most recent Eastern Conference Championship era. But the coach who famously hosted playoff watch parties for Cavs team members and staff while serving 1,800 chicken wings “fried hard, sauce on the side” made sure his favorite snack was on hand prior to Sunday’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV

CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers return home on Sunday and take on the LA Clippers at 7 p.m. EST. Cleveland returns home after a three-game road stint in which they went 1-2, most recently with a 112-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable, after missing Cleveland’s last two games against the Thunder and Rockets, reaggravating a groin injury.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Cleveland Cavaliers keeping sight of big picture, in ‘good place’ despite beastly and uneven month

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Years ago, before stepping foot onto an NBA floor, while still playing in Barcelona, Cleveland Cavaliers veteran point guard Ricky Rubio felt the suffocating every-night pressure of a must-win game. Expectations overseas bordered on preposterous. Anything less than consistent brilliance was unacceptable. When he left Europe and...
Would Brandin Cooks be a better trade target for the Browns than DeAndre Hopkins? Hey, Mary Kay!

CLEVELAND, Ohio — In this week’s edition of Hey, Mary Kay, I answer questions about trading for a receiver, offseason storylines and more. Hey, Mary Kay: What are the chances the Browns end up trading for Brandin Cooks? I know DeAndre Hopkins is the hot name, but Cooks is a younger, possibly cheaper former teammate of Deshaun Watson. Thanks! — James Rutkowski, Olmsted Falls, Ohio.
