John Wall reveals what his "welcome-to-college" moment was at the University of Kentucky - "F*** practice…I wanted to transfer"

The transition from college to the NBA can be quite a daunting task. Some players simply aren't cut out for the league, and they end up being unable to make the jump up to the big time. But equally as daunting is the transition from high school basketball to college basketball, and if you ask John Wall , that transition might have been more difficult than his transition to the NBA.

Wall reveals how practice almost made him leave the University of Kentucky

Wall has made quite a name for himself in the NBA as a wildly talented guard, but before he was the first overall pick of the 2010 NBA Draft, Wall played his college basketball at the University of Kentucky. Wall only played one season at Kentucky, but he displayed the potential to be a dominant playmaking point guard in his time there, and it was enough to convince the Washington Wizards to select him with the first overall pick in the 2010 draft.

Despite what his numbers may say, college wasn't necessarily easy for Wall, especially when it came to making the transition. The increase in competition is steep in college, and as a result, so is the preparation that goes along with it. Everyone has a welcome-to-college moment, and Wall revealed that his came through the practices at Kentucky, which very nearly made him transfer before even playing a collegiate game.

" Yea, practice bro, I ain't gonna lie. I'll tell you this, f*** practice. I wanted to go. I wanted to transfer. So I had been like, coach was telling me this, telling me that, but you know, at the same time, I was like 'man, I ain't really gonna listen to you, you gonna play me regardless, you got no choice, I'm me.' And he was like 'I don't give a f*** who you is, you can sit a game or two. '" - John Wall, Run your race

Wall found out the hard way that college basketball was different

Anytime you go from playing a sport from a lower level to a higher level, the intensity ratchets up a notch. It's normal for players to take time to adapt to these changes, but eventually, some players simply are unable to adapt to the rigors of continuing to play. For Wall, he believed that might have been happening in college.

It oftentimes may be tougher for highly-touted prospects, which is what Wall was, as they are used to doing pretty much whatever they want at the high school level. Wall even references that he didn't really care what the coaches were telling him to do when he first joined Kentucky because he believed he would play regardless of what he did at practice. In a sense, he was right, but if he continued to ignore his coaches, it would have put them in a real bind.

In the end, Wall was able to figure things out, and after a successful campaign with Kentucky, he declared for the NBA Draft, and the rest is history. Injuries have derailed him as of late, but Wall is still a valuable point guard in the NBA to this day, and he figures to play a key role in helping the Los Angeles Clippers turn their season around