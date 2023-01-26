ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FSU offers 5-star, No. 1 overall LB Sammy Brown

Florida State offered Jefferson (Ga.) junior five-star linebacker Sammy Brown on Monday. Brown mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell as well as assistant linebackers coach Antonio Rodriguez when sharing news of the offer. FSU is one of his nearly 30 offers. The 6-foot-2.5, 225-pound linebacker is ranked as the No....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
College football recruiting: Texas A&M, FSU among 2023 teams with biggest sleeper classes, Josh Pate says

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any college football program, as is shown in the national championship race every year. But it also matters for programs that don't stack armies of five-star players on top of each other, with every program searching for talented enough players to develop. Texas A&M pulled in the nation's No. 1 recruiting class last year, and the Aggies' 2023 class is among the country's biggest "sleeper classes," according to Late Kick host Josh Pate, who also lumped Florida State into that category.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
