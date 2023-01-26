Recruiting is the lifeblood of any college football program, as is shown in the national championship race every year. But it also matters for programs that don't stack armies of five-star players on top of each other, with every program searching for talented enough players to develop. Texas A&M pulled in the nation's No. 1 recruiting class last year, and the Aggies' 2023 class is among the country's biggest "sleeper classes," according to Late Kick host Josh Pate, who also lumped Florida State into that category.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO