Kathie Lee Gifford Is 'No Longer Hiding' Her New Man, Insider Reveals: 'They're In Love!'
Eight years after Kathie Lee Gifford's husband, Frank Gifford, passed away, the TV host, 69, has a new man in her life, whom she is "no longer hiding," Radar reported. The former Today star, who is dating insurance agent Randy Cronk, and her new beau went to St. Barts "to celebrate their pals who just got hitched," an insider revealed. Going forward, it sounds like their romance will become more serious. "It's going to happen," an insider predicted. "You can tell when you're around them, that they're in love!"The singer previously disclosed information about her dating life in August 2022....
Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'
The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday. In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach. For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
Pat Sajak Is Winning Big With Wife Lesly Brown! Meet the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host’s Longtime Love
He has been at the helm of Wheel of Fortune for four decades, but Pat Sajak hasn’t done it alone. The iconic game show star’s longtime wife, Lesly Brown, has been by his side throughout the majority of his run in showbiz. When Did Pat Sajak Marry His...
’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor
Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
Brittany Mahomes‘ Daughter Sterling Rocked a New Braided ’Do & the Cutest Chiefs Hoodie at Her Dad's Latest Game
The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoffs win on Saturday against the Jaguars, and they couldn’t have done it without the support of their biggest (little) fan: Sterling Mahomes! Brittany Mahomes shared the cutest new pictures of her 1-year-old daughter cheering on her dad Patrick Mahomes, and we are obsessed with her adorable look. “Dawg energy⚡️,” Brittany wrote on Instagram yesterday, along with a carousel of images from the game (see the adorable photos HERE). While Brittany looked amazing in a long yellow coat with a Chiefs-red crossbody purse, Sterling stole the show. The toddler wore a super cute Chiefs hoodie...
Michael Strahan’s ‘Good Morning America’ Replacement Host Revealed
Stepping into Michael Strahan’s spot on the popular ABC morning news show, Good Morning America isn’t an easy gig. The energetic TV news host and former footballer is a morning show favorite across the board. However, it seems, Michael Strahan’s host is fitting right in with Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
What Does ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle’s Daughter Maddie Brown Do for a Living? Job Details
Working hard! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown’s eldest daughter, Maddie Brush (née Brown), has appeared on the long-running reality series since its premiere on TLC in 2010, but how else does she make money? Keep reading for details about Maddie’s job, what she does for a living, her net worth and more.
Steve Harvey's 7 Kids: Everything to Know
Steve Harvey is a dad to seven kids: Brandi, Karli, Broderick, Wynton, Morgan, Jason and Lori Family Feud host Steve Harvey is a true family man. "Family is my reason why," he once said about fatherhood. "I work to leave a legacy and hopefully [make] the world a better place for them." Steve first became a dad in 1982 when he and his then-wife, Marcia Harvey, welcomed twin girls, Brandi and Karli, 40. The couple also had a son, Broderick Harvey Jr., 31, in 1991 before their divorce...
Khloe Kardashian Has ‘So Many Emotions’ Following the Death of Tristan Thompson’s Mom: ‘I Love You’
A heartfelt tribute. Khloe Kardashian remembered ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea, in an Instagram post from Tuesday, January 24 — weeks after her sudden death on January 5. Sharing various photos of herself and Andrea, the Good American founder, 38, admitted she has been "avoiding" posting anything about the Canada native's passing. "I have...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Amy Robach’s Estranged Husband Andrew Shue and His Family Are ‘Distancing Themselves’ From T.J. Holmes Relationship Scandal
Keeping it private. Andrew Shue is maintaining space between himself and his estranged wife, Amy Robach, amid her relationship scandal with GMA3 cohost T.J. Holmes. “[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.],” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that it would be “very surprising” if Shue, 55, […]
'90 Day Fiance' Star Colt Johnson Suffers Devastating Injury, Will Need to 'Learn How to Walk Again'
According to his wife Vanessa, Colt Johnson suffered an accident that left him severely injured and required multiple surgeries. "On December 2nd, Colt suffered an accident which caused a dislocated and broken leg," she wrote on Instagram. "Tibia/fibula along with torn meniscus. He was hospitalized for 2 weeks. In those 2 weeks he had 2 surgeries. With all the pain meds/anesthesia he received, his bladder stopped working and has been on a catheter since. He is unable to put any weight on the leg, can't bend it and is wheelchair bound."
‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Major Changes for Show’s Next Season
There are major changes coming ahead of the all-new season of Jeopardy! and the news is bound to make dedicated... The post ‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Major Changes for Show’s Next Season appeared first on Outsider.
A Very Familiar Face Filled in for Kelly Ripa on ‘Live’ This Week
As Kelly Ripa took a little break from Live with Kelly and Ryan this week, her spot was filled by a familiar face: the talk show's announcer, Deja Vu. The radio host and media personality filled in for Ripa alongside Ryan Seacrest, and a pic of her was shared to the official Live Instagram account. In the photo, she and Seacrest stand beside one of their guests—Mean Girls actress Lacey Chabert. “@thereallacey with @dejavuspeaks and Ryan!” The caption read.
