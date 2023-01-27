Read full article on original website
Mountain Lion Effortlessly Jumps California Backyard Fence In Ring Cam Footage
Mountain lions are just plain awesome. Weighing in at over 150 pounds, these wild cats are easily the most dominant feline in the US, with a total population of around 20,000 to 30,000, according to IMP, although their numbers are extremely hard to estimate due to their reclusive lifestyle. But...
Mountain Lion Charging Through The Snow Is Equal Parts Majestic & Terrifying
A YouTube channel called NatureFootage has put out some incredible content over the years, showing off all side of wild animals, from the beautiful to the brutal, like this grizzly tumbling down a hill while chasing an elk. One of those videos is a short clip which shows, in ultra...
Watch this moose drop its antlers in front of a camera
Did you know that moose shed their antlers? Shedding, or “casting,” occurs each winter when male moose shed their antlers. But even though male cervids (which are hoofed mammals in the deer family, including deer, moose and elk) drop their antlers each winter season, it’s still a rare thing to catch on film. That’s why the Bogert family in Alaska was so excited when their Ring camera caught footage of a moose shedding his beautiful antlers.
Tri-City Herald
Rare ‘reverse waterfall’ captured by drone in windy Utah canyon, video shows
A waterfall plummeting into a southwest Utah canyon appears to flow in reverse in an “amazing” video posted to Facebook by professional photograph RJ Hooper. “Seriously the most incredible day for such unique conditions!” Hooper wrote in a post with the video. The 60 mph wind gusts buffeting his drone made shooting the video extra challenging.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Hundreds of horrified swimmers forced to flee water as pack of bloodthirsty sharks chase and kill dolphin
HUNDREDS of horrified swimmers were forced to flee the water after a gang of bloodthirsty bull sharks chased down and killed a dolphin. Spectators at the Manly Surf Carnival in Sydney, Australia, rushed out of the ocean as the beasts pounced on the creature. Hundreds of people had packed out...
California Black Bear Casually Walks Through The Door Of A Police Station
Officers at the California Highway Patrol’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility in Donner Pass were shocked to see a black bear acting suspiciously like a human one night. As seen on a security camera, the bear approaches the door from the outside, stands up on its hindlegs, easily turns the...
Wichita Eagle
Another creepy fish washes up on Texas shore. This one is ‘as big as they get’
For the second time this month, the discovery of a large eel on the Texas shore has captivated the internet. This one, an American eel discovered by Jace Tunnel of the University of Texas Marine Science Institute, was “as big as they get.”. He shared video of the elusive...
Camera Catches Mysterious Creature Running Through the Forest Fully Dressed
Even if it is an animal, why does it have clothes?
Bear Shows Off Insane Strength As It Easily Drags Moose Off The Road
“Bears are cute,” they said. “If you don’t bother them they won’t bother you,” they said. I haven’t had an actual encounter with a bear in my life, and after this video, I won’t be coming within a mile radius of one if I can help it.
Disturbing video shows zookeeper mauled by brown bear
Distressing footage captures the moment a zookeeper was mauled to death by a brown bear in Uzbekistan — after he forgot to close a security gate. The employee, identified only by the initials A.G., entered the enclosure at a zoo in Andijan earlier this month to feed the bear, when he neglected to secure a gate separating him and the beast. Hair-raising video taken from a nearby security camera shows the worker turning around and spotting the dangerous animal coming up behind him. The zookeeper then quickly tries to scurry out the exit, but the bear pounces on him, the footage shows. The...
a-z-animals.com
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
Puppy abandoned at airport finds a new home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For a local family this week it’s a happy tale to tell about how Penny came into their lives. The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas shared the news that Penny, a three-pound nine-week-old puppy, found abandoned at the airport has found a new home. Penny was found alone in a carrier […]
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
Absolutely Shredded Mountain Lion Caught Up Close On Arizona Trail Cam
A trailcam operated by a YouTube channel titled coyotecams captured an absolutely incredible up close video of a male mountain lion in southwest Arizona. And while pretty much every mountain lion is quite impressive, this guy is a true specimen. According to the video description, it’s the largest male they’ve...
Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree
Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite
Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
Actor Julian Sands identified as missing hiker in California mountains
British actor Julian Sands has been missing since he went on a hike last week in the San Gabriel Mountains, northeast of Los Angeles, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office.
Mountain Lions Go on Pet-Killing Spree: 'I Watched It Eat One of My Cats'
"All I've been finding is bits and pieces of cats. It came in broad daylight, and it was not afraid of me at all," one local resident.
