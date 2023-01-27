ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Jan. 6 investigator says FBI, other agencies could have stopped Capitol mob had they acted on intel already collected

The House Jan. 6 committee concluded that the FBI and other federal security agencies could have prevented a violent mob from overrunning the Capitol had they acted on the large volume of intelligence collected beforehand, the chief investigator told NBC News in an exclusive interview — a judgment the committee left out of its televised hearings and final report.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Family of three found dead in meticulously planned joint suicide plot

A Pennsylvania woman who suffered from auditory hallucinations meticulously planned a joint suicide pact with her two parents, authorities say.Morgan Daub, 26, mother Deborah, 59, and 61-year-old father James were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds outside their home on Loman Ave, West Manchester Township, on 25 January, police said in a statement.The York County Coroner’s Office has ruled that Deborah and James Daub’s deaths were homicides, and Morgan died from self-inflicted injuries.Officers found a note inside the home from Deborah Daub stating that her daughter had suffered from unbearable auditory hallucinations and told her parents she...
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA
Day 6 of Alex Murdaugh trial reveals gun cabinet in home

On day six of Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial, investigator Jeff Croft revealed guns recovered from Murdaugh’s hunting property. Murdaugh’s defense attorneys repeatedly objected to the guns being shown, saying they were not involved in the crime. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander has more on the investigation.Jan. 31, 2023.
FBI searches Biden’s Delaware beach house

FBI agents combed through President Biden’s Delaware beach home today, in their latest search for classified documents. The president’s lawyer said that “no documents with classified markings were found.” NBC News’ Peter Alexander has more details.Feb. 2, 2023.
DELAWARE STATE
Title 42 immigration rule could expire on May 11

Title 42, the Covid-era policy that blocked immigration at the border, could expire on May 11 when the Covid-19 state of emergency ends. Currently, 20 states are suing to keep the policy in place. NBC's Julia Ainsley looks at what could happen at the southern border if Title 42 is lifted.Feb. 2, 2023.
Afghan brothers reunite after U.S. immigration system separated them

Two Afghan brothers who fought alongside Americans during the war on the Taliban have finally been reunited. NBC’s Julia Ainsley has the story of the brothers' reconciliation after one brother was legally allowed in the U.S. and the other was detained by officials at the southern border. Feb. 2, 2023.
