Top Jan. 6 investigator says FBI, other agencies could have stopped Capitol mob had they acted on intel already collected
The House Jan. 6 committee concluded that the FBI and other federal security agencies could have prevented a violent mob from overrunning the Capitol had they acted on the large volume of intelligence collected beforehand, the chief investigator told NBC News in an exclusive interview — a judgment the committee left out of its televised hearings and final report.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Family of three found dead in meticulously planned joint suicide plot
A Pennsylvania woman who suffered from auditory hallucinations meticulously planned a joint suicide pact with her two parents, authorities say.Morgan Daub, 26, mother Deborah, 59, and 61-year-old father James were found dead in their home from gunshot wounds outside their home on Loman Ave, West Manchester Township, on 25 January, police said in a statement.The York County Coroner’s Office has ruled that Deborah and James Daub’s deaths were homicides, and Morgan died from self-inflicted injuries.Officers found a note inside the home from Deborah Daub stating that her daughter had suffered from unbearable auditory hallucinations and told her parents she...
Texas police chief is put on leave after a raid that targeted the wrong home and an innocent teen
Officers busted into the wrong Texas house in a botched raid related to a murder investigation this month, leading to the suspension of Galveston’s police chief, officials said. City Manager Brian Maxwell placed Police Chief Doug Balli on a 10-day administrative leave Friday in connection with an alleged "failure...
Day 6 of Alex Murdaugh trial reveals gun cabinet in home
On day six of Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial, investigator Jeff Croft revealed guns recovered from Murdaugh’s hunting property. Murdaugh’s defense attorneys repeatedly objected to the guns being shown, saying they were not involved in the crime. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander has more on the investigation.Jan. 31, 2023.
Family of double amputee killed in police shooting demand justice
Family members of a double amputee demand justice after he died in an officer-involved shooting in Huntington Park, California. Police say Anthony Lowe jumped out of his wheelchair and stabbed a person, leaving them in critical condition.Feb. 2, 2023.
Police killing of double amputee in wheelchair sparks outcry and demand for answers
LOS ANGELES — The death of a double amputee wielding a large knife whom police shot in Huntington Park, California, has sparked a national outcry against the use of force against a disabled person. Police say Anthony Lowe, a Black man who lost both his legs last year and...
Oregon man accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman reportedly dead after hourslong standoff
An Oregon man sought on attempted murder and other charges after a woman was found bound and badly beaten last week is reportedly dead after an hourslong standoff with law enforcement. Police had said in a brief statement Tuesday that Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, of Wolf Creek, was in custody...
Video places Alex Murdaugh at crime scene minutes before, prosecutors argue
A cell phone video taken by Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul may place Alex at the crime scene minutes before his wife and son were murdered, prosecutors argue. NBC News’ Catie Beck has more details on the testimony.Feb. 2, 2023.
FBI search of Biden's beach house found no classified documents, lawyer says
WASHINGTON — No classified documents were found during the FBI’s search of President Joe Biden’s beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday, an attorney for the president said in a statement. “The DOJ’s planned search of the president’s Rehoboth residence, conducted in coordination and cooperation with...
Billions stolen in Covid-related fraud, according to estimates
Three years after the start of the pandemic, the size and scale of Covid-related fraud is staggering. NBC News’ Tom Costello has more details on who may be to blame for the estimated $560 billion stolen in federal relief funds.Feb. 2, 2023.
Oregon kidnapping suspect likely killed 2 others before standoff, police say
An Oregon man accused of torturing and trying to kill a woman is thought to have killed two people before he fatally shot himself during a standoff with police, authorities said Wednesday. Benjamin Foster, 36, had been the subject of an intense manhunt after a woman was found bound and...
FBI searches Biden’s Delaware beach house
FBI agents combed through President Biden’s Delaware beach home today, in their latest search for classified documents. The president’s lawyer said that “no documents with classified markings were found.” NBC News’ Peter Alexander has more details.Feb. 2, 2023.
Title 42 immigration rule could expire on May 11
Title 42, the Covid-era policy that blocked immigration at the border, could expire on May 11 when the Covid-19 state of emergency ends. Currently, 20 states are suing to keep the policy in place. NBC's Julia Ainsley looks at what could happen at the southern border if Title 42 is lifted.Feb. 2, 2023.
Prosecutors work to establish case against Alex Murdaugh as defense focuses on motive and procedure
Over the first three days of Alex Murdaugh's trial, prosecutors worked to establish the essentials of the murder case by calling to the stand the law enforcement officers and forensic experts who responded to the murder scene. The defense, in turn, focused on what it deemed was a thinly established...
Oregon torture suspect dead following police standoff
Police say Benjamin Foster, accused of holding a woman captive and torturing her, died by suicide after an hours-long standoff. NBC's Steve Patterson reports. Feb. 1, 2023.
DOJ report outlines steps to limit solitary confinement in prisons, as its use only increases under Biden
Federal prison officials are "actively investigating" why the number of prisoners being held in so-called restrictive housing has surged in recent years, according to a Justice Department report released Wednesday that was prepared in response to President Joe Biden's 2022 executive order aimed at overhauling the criminal justice system. From...
Afghan brothers reunite after U.S. immigration system separated them
Two Afghan brothers who fought alongside Americans during the war on the Taliban have finally been reunited. NBC’s Julia Ainsley has the story of the brothers' reconciliation after one brother was legally allowed in the U.S. and the other was detained by officials at the southern border. Feb. 2, 2023.
