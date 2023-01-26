Read full article on original website
abc45.com
Novant Health launches new food pantry program
Winston-Salem, NC — Novant Health has officially launched Novant Health Nourishes, a campaign designed to help those who are facing food insecurity. According to Second Harvest Food Bank there are roughly 13% of residents in Guilford and Forsyth County are food insecure. With the recent cost of inflation many people across the United States are experiencing food insecurities.
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Announces New Police Chief
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City officials announced that Assistant Chief William Penn, Jr. will be promoted to Winston-Salem’s new police chief. Effective immediately, this appointment will be followed up with a formal swearing in ceremony at a later date. Penn was selected from four finalists, including Assistant Police Chief...
abc45.com
Juvenile Dies at Stokes County Rodeo
KING, N.C. — On Saturday Stokes County EMS were called to a rodeo on South Main Street at the King American Legion. Crews responded with King Fire Department, to a reported CPR in progress. This CPR was reportedly in response to a cardiac arrest suffered by a juvenile bull rider. Stokes County EMS received the call just before 8:30 p.m. and an ambulance was on scene at 8:34 p.m. The patient was taken to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Emergency Room, arriving just after 9:00 p.m.
abc45.com
Homicide investigation underway in Greensboro
Greensboro — Another deadly shooting in Greensboro left one person dead Saturday afternoon. Greensboro Police arrived at 3500 Lyhaven Dr., where they found 26-year-old Kalup Maynard suffering from a gunshot wound. Maynard was transferred to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. There is no additional information...
abc45.com
Several people injured after a shooting in Greensboro
Greensboro — A shooting in Greensboro has left one person dead. Officers responded to Southside Johnny’s on 6400 W. Market Street reference a shooting. When officers arrived on scene they found 36-year-old Cedric Monroe suffering from gun shot wounds including several other gunshot victims. Monroe along with the other victims were transported to the hospital. Monroe later died from his injuries.
abc45.com
No one injured in Burlington apartment fire
Burlington — Burlington Firefighters were able to extinguish an apartment fire Saturday night. Firefighters arrived at 605 Tracy Dr., around 7:00 pm., and firefighters found light smoke coming from an apartment unit. Crews entered the unit and ensured all occupants had evacuated and found a fire in a bedroom. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which was under control in less than 10 minutes from the time of dispatch. The occupant had working smoke alarms which quickly alerted him to the fire, which gave occupants time to safely escape, and then he closed the door to the fire room, which helped to contain it to one room.
abc45.com
Greensboro Police searching for two men responsible for robbing Sonic
Greensboro — Greensboro Police are searching for two men responsible for robbing a Sonic early Sunday morning. officers responded to the Sonic on 4500 W. Gate City Blvd in reference to a robbery. According to police two men entered the restaurant and took undisclosed property before leaving the area on foot.
abc45.com
One Dead, Two in Critical Condition After Liberty Street Shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sunday at 5:18 a.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to a shooting at 1254 N. Liberty Street. After arriving on-scene, officers located 29-year-old Darryl Rice Jr. with a gunshot wound. Rice would die from his injuries even with life-saving measures. Two more victims would be hospitalized from this shooting. A 17-year-old juvenile victim was transported by Forsyth County EMS and is in critical condition. Rodney Lee Lindsay Jr., 23, was taken in by friends and is also currently in critical condition.
abc45.com
A Winston-Salem man was shot while driving on the highway
Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 421 North Saturday morning. Officers found 31-year-old Charlios Fletcher on the off-ramp of Highway 421 North near Jonestown Rd., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. During the investigation, officers found Fletcher was traveling North on Highway 421 near Old Vineyard Road when a dark-colored Nissan passenger vehicle pulled alongside his car and several passengers of the Nissan vehicle fired numerous rounds into Fletcher's car. Fletcher was able to drive north on Highway 421 to the off-ramp toward Jonestown Rd, where he called 911.
