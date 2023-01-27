Read full article on original website
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
WRGB
Healthcare worker shortage continues to plague Capital Region hospital
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Medical Center by the numbers. With eight critical care units. Two emergency rooms. More than 30 operating rooms. And more square footage than the empire state building, President and CEO Dr. Dennis McKenna says it’s the epicenter of medical treatment for a large portion of upstate New York.
WRGB
Troy officials calling on residents with older homes to have water pipes tested for lead
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Following the discovery of dozens of homes in Troy found to have elevated levels of lead in the drinking water, city officials are calling on residents in older homes to get their water tested. The city is asking residents that live in homes older than...
3 area snowmobile accidents, 2 fatal in just 1 week
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are asking snowmobilers to be extra careful after three accidents in the Capital Region in less than a week. Two of the incidents resulted in fatalities. The latest accident happened Saturday night. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says a 20-year-old man named Garrett Macintosh of Florida, New York died after […]
South Colonie CSD closes on former BOCES property
On Friday, South Colonie Central School District announced the closing of a 14-acre $1.9 million property located at 1015 Watervliet Shaker Road—formerly Capital Region BOCES.
WNYT
Local leaders and organizations respond to Tyre Nichols death
Body camera footage, and video from a community security camera show the incident that prosecutors call a murder, carried out by five Memphis police officers earlier this month. The video shows the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, and we will warn you – some may find the video disturbing.
Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Gruesome Accident On Dangerous New York Road
A Hudson Valley woman was killed in an accident with a tractor-trailer on one of New York's most dangerous roads. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a personal injury crash on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
Albany cat thrown out with the trash
The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society has named the cat Newt and says she has a sweet temperament.
WNYT
GoFundMe started for victims of Schoharie County fire
A GoFundMe is set up for a Schoharie County family that lost everything in a fire. It happened on Moxley Street in the town of Jefferson. Five people lived there – including three children – ages 3, 13 and 15. No people were injured, but the family lost...
WRGB
NY lawmakers hold joint hearing on controversial bail reform laws
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Lawmakers in Albany held a joint legislative hearing on the criminal justice system Monday in response to the ongoing controversy over bail reform. In 2019, Albany passed reforms on New York's discovery, bail and speedy trial statutes. Advocates say this has helped secure transparency and fairness to the criminal legal process.
Elevated levels of lead found in water samples in Troy
Elevated levels of lead have been detected in water samples around the City of Troy.
WNYT
Albany police investigating rise in stolen mail
Albany Police Department is warning about a rise in stolen mail. As officers continue to investigate, they’re reminding people of a few tips. To protect your outgoing mail, you can place it in a collection box in another area. Mail it from your business or directly at a Post...
WRGB
Albany Common Council working to regulate short term rentals after city residents fed up
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Short term rentals, through sites like AIRBNB and VRBO, are causing so many headaches for residents in Albany that the Common Council is looking to implement regulations to address some of the quality of life issues. “Piles of trash, noise issues, they don’t clean their...
SCSO investigating fatal Great Sacandaga snowmobile crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal snowmobiling accident that happened around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday near Lunker Lane on Sacandaga Lake. 20-year-old Garrett Macintosh of Florida was pronounced dead at the hospital.
therealdeal.com
How Albany is dealing with its 1K vacant buildings
As New York grapples with a housing shortage, Albany is dealing with the nearly 1,000 vacant buildings, many of which have sat empty for years, the Albany Times Union reported. The 974 vacant buildings — more than 800 of which were once homes — represent about 3 percent of the...
WNYT
Fort Edward considers dissolving police department
The future of the Village of Fort Edward police department is up in the air. A public hearing will be held in two weeks by village board members to discuss dissolving the department. We told you back in September, this was a topic of discussion. One of the driving forces...
NEWS10 ABC
Vigil for Tyre Nichols held in Troy
TROY, N.Y.(NEWS10) – The Capital Region watched in terror and disbelief when the Memphis police worn bodycam video was shared for all to see Friday night. The video shows five Memphis police officers attack 29-year-old father and husband Tyre Nichols. Nichols died in the hospital three days later from his injuries.
One person injured in Pittsfield restaurant shooting
One person was injured in a shooting Friday night at a restaurant on Tyler Street in Pittsfield.
WRGB
Albany County inmate accused of making shank from pipe cover
ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — An inmate at the Albany County Jail is facing new charges Monday night, after correctional officers say he sharpened a metal pipe cover into a shank knife!. The Albany County Sheriff's Office -- releasing this photo of the weapon. They say it was found...
Officers find sharpened metal pipe cover during a routine cell search
The inmate was already serving time for criminal possession of a weapon.
WNYT
Evan Franz memorial set for Sunday
Services will be held Sunday and Monday for 18-year-old Tamarac High School senior, Evan Franz. Calling hours are Sunday afternoon at Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy. Evan’s parents are asking people who come to wear school colors or even a team jersey. The funeral is being held...
