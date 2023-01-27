ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WRGB

Healthcare worker shortage continues to plague Capital Region hospital

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Medical Center by the numbers. With eight critical care units. Two emergency rooms. More than 30 operating rooms. And more square footage than the empire state building, President and CEO Dr. Dennis McKenna says it’s the epicenter of medical treatment for a large portion of upstate New York.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

3 area snowmobile accidents, 2 fatal in just 1 week

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are asking snowmobilers to be extra careful after three accidents in the Capital Region in less than a week. Two of the incidents resulted in fatalities. The latest accident happened Saturday night. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says a 20-year-old man named Garrett Macintosh of Florida, New York died after […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Local leaders and organizations respond to Tyre Nichols death

Body camera footage, and video from a community security camera show the incident that prosecutors call a murder, carried out by five Memphis police officers earlier this month. The video shows the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, and we will warn you – some may find the video disturbing.
MEMPHIS, TN
WNYT

GoFundMe started for victims of Schoharie County fire

A GoFundMe is set up for a Schoharie County family that lost everything in a fire. It happened on Moxley Street in the town of Jefferson. Five people lived there – including three children – ages 3, 13 and 15. No people were injured, but the family lost...
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
WRGB

NY lawmakers hold joint hearing on controversial bail reform laws

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Lawmakers in Albany held a joint legislative hearing on the criminal justice system Monday in response to the ongoing controversy over bail reform. In 2019, Albany passed reforms on New York's discovery, bail and speedy trial statutes. Advocates say this has helped secure transparency and fairness to the criminal legal process.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany police investigating rise in stolen mail

Albany Police Department is warning about a rise in stolen mail. As officers continue to investigate, they’re reminding people of a few tips. To protect your outgoing mail, you can place it in a collection box in another area. Mail it from your business or directly at a Post...
ALBANY, NY
therealdeal.com

How Albany is dealing with its 1K vacant buildings

As New York grapples with a housing shortage, Albany is dealing with the nearly 1,000 vacant buildings, many of which have sat empty for years, the Albany Times Union reported. The 974 vacant buildings — more than 800 of which were once homes — represent about 3 percent of the...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Fort Edward considers dissolving police department

The future of the Village of Fort Edward police department is up in the air. A public hearing will be held in two weeks by village board members to discuss dissolving the department. We told you back in September, this was a topic of discussion. One of the driving forces...
FORT EDWARD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Vigil for Tyre Nichols held in Troy

TROY, N.Y.(NEWS10) – The Capital Region watched in terror and disbelief when the Memphis police worn bodycam video was shared for all to see Friday night. The video shows five Memphis police officers attack 29-year-old father and husband Tyre Nichols. Nichols died in the hospital three days later from his injuries.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Albany County inmate accused of making shank from pipe cover

ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — An inmate at the Albany County Jail is facing new charges Monday night, after correctional officers say he sharpened a metal pipe cover into a shank knife!. The Albany County Sheriff's Office -- releasing this photo of the weapon. They say it was found...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Evan Franz memorial set for Sunday

Services will be held Sunday and Monday for 18-year-old Tamarac High School senior, Evan Franz. Calling hours are Sunday afternoon at Our Lady of Victory Church in Troy. Evan’s parents are asking people who come to wear school colors or even a team jersey. The funeral is being held...
TROY, NY

