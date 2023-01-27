ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

WESH

Diabetic janitor gets locked in Orange County Courthouse for three days

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 News is getting answers about how an elderly custodian ended up locked in an Orange County holding cell for three nights. We spoke exclusively with the woman who is now recovering in the hospital. Libia Vargas De Dinas is a 72-year-old woman who...
WESH

1 injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Orange County is under investigation. Deputies received the report of a shooting near the 500 block of Caladesi Trail around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found a victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the...
WESH

3 dead in separate Orange County shootings

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were shot and killed in three separate shootings Monday night. Investigators have released the names of two of the people killed. In a span of just about six hours, shootings happened near Hiawassee, in Apopka and in Pine Castle. But the Orange County...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Community gathers at Orlando candlelight vigil to honor Tyre Nichols

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There have been marches and calls for justice all across the country sinceTyre Nichols was killed. Those cries could be heard Wednesday in Central Florida in front of the Orlando Police Department. Locals say they're weary, not only after seeing what happened to Tyre Nichols,...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Police: Bicyclist struck, killed in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — St. Cloud police responded to a deadly crash Wednesday night. Around 9 p.m., a car struck a man who was trying to cross 13th Street on his bicycle. Police said the man died after the crash. An investigation is being conducted.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies: 11-year-old boy missing in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said a child has been reported missing. The 11-year-old boy went missing near Seminole Avenue and Walnut Avenue. The child had on black clothes and was traveling on foot, according to deputies. Anyone who has seen him is asked to...
WESH

Oviedo mural celebrates Black pioneers who shaped the community

OVIEDO, Fla. — Central Florida is rich in history. From the parks many families visit, to the schools in the community, there's a story behind all of it. There's a mural in Seminole County highlighting pioneers who paved the way in Oviedo. Boston Hill Park has been a staple...
OVIEDO, FL
WESH

White rhino shot dead at safari park near Orlando

KENANSVILLE, Fla. — A white rhinoceros was shot dead less than a day after it arrived at a Florida wildlife park last year, wildlife officials said. According to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the incident occurred on Sept. 19, 2022, at Wild Florida. Officials say an anonymous complaint came in, informing FWC that a rhinoceros had been shot and that the complainant felt it was "animal abuse" and "unnecessary."
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

15-year-old missing in Kissimmee, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department is searching for a missing teenage boy. Alexander Sanabria, 15, went missing Wednesday afternoon after leaving Osceola High School around 1:15 p.m. Sanabria had on a dark blue shirt and dark pants. Kissimmee police said he was possibly seen near Marigold Avenue...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Police: 11 hurt, 2 in critical condition after shooting in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department said a shooting left several people injured Monday. The shooting occurred in the area of Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street Monday afternoon around 3:43 p.m. Police initially said nine people were hurt, but later learned that two additional people had injuries.
LAKELAND, FL

