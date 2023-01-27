Read full article on original website
Central Florida charity volunteer accused of molesting 2 girls; more victims possible
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man who volunteered for charity organizations in Central Florida is accused of molesting two girls. Gregory Somers, 41, of Ponte Vedra Beach, was arrested on Monday on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12. Due to his position working...
Diabetic janitor gets locked in Orange County Courthouse for three days
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 News is getting answers about how an elderly custodian ended up locked in an Orange County holding cell for three nights. We spoke exclusively with the woman who is now recovering in the hospital. Libia Vargas De Dinas is a 72-year-old woman who...
Deputies: Seminole County student accused of selling brownies with marijuana at high school
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a high school student had to be transported to the hospital following a possible overdose, according to Seminole County deputies. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said a student at Lake Mary High School was selling brownies Wednesday. A fellow student...
1 injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Orange County is under investigation. Deputies received the report of a shooting near the 500 block of Caladesi Trail around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found a victim with a gunshot wound at the scene. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the...
3 dead in separate Orange County shootings
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were shot and killed in three separate shootings Monday night. Investigators have released the names of two of the people killed. In a span of just about six hours, shootings happened near Hiawassee, in Apopka and in Pine Castle. But the Orange County...
Defense psychologists say man charged with Daytona Beach couple’s murder hears voices
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A judge in Daytona Beach is considering testimony about whether a man accused of murdering a husband and wife during Bike Week last year is competent to stand trial. Thirty-three-year-old Jean Macean is charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder and faces a possible...
Community gathers at Orlando candlelight vigil to honor Tyre Nichols
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There have been marches and calls for justice all across the country sinceTyre Nichols was killed. Those cries could be heard Wednesday in Central Florida in front of the Orlando Police Department. Locals say they're weary, not only after seeing what happened to Tyre Nichols,...
Orange County man arrested for voter fraud pushes to have his case tossed out
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County man arrested for voting illegally was in court on Wednesday trying to get the case against him tossed out. Peter Washington was one of 20 people arrested by the state's new election crimes office. He was convicted of a sex crime in...
Police: Bicyclist struck, killed in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — St. Cloud police responded to a deadly crash Wednesday night. Around 9 p.m., a car struck a man who was trying to cross 13th Street on his bicycle. Police said the man died after the crash. An investigation is being conducted.
Watch Live: Osceola County Sheriff to give update on death investigation
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez is expected to give an update Tuesday evening on a death investigation. Deputies were called to Troy Court in Kissimmee at 2:50 p.m. about the death. Lopez is set to speak at 6:30 p.m. to give more details on what happened.
Deputies: 11-year-old boy missing in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said a child has been reported missing. The 11-year-old boy went missing near Seminole Avenue and Walnut Avenue. The child had on black clothes and was traveling on foot, according to deputies. Anyone who has seen him is asked to...
‘What won’t be tolerated’: Volusia sheriff shows George Floyd, Rodney King videos to potential recruits
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Fifty-five people showed up at Volusia County sheriff's latest career fair, a significant number of potential employees considering the recent events in Memphis that have people once again calling for police reform. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says the agency doesn't shy away from showing...
Oviedo mural celebrates Black pioneers who shaped the community
OVIEDO, Fla. — Central Florida is rich in history. From the parks many families visit, to the schools in the community, there's a story behind all of it. There's a mural in Seminole County highlighting pioneers who paved the way in Oviedo. Boston Hill Park has been a staple...
White rhino shot dead at safari park near Orlando
KENANSVILLE, Fla. — A white rhinoceros was shot dead less than a day after it arrived at a Florida wildlife park last year, wildlife officials said. According to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the incident occurred on Sept. 19, 2022, at Wild Florida. Officials say an anonymous complaint came in, informing FWC that a rhinoceros had been shot and that the complainant felt it was "animal abuse" and "unnecessary."
Florida mom, daughter discover abandoned newborn in woods behind their house
MULBERRY, Fla. — Polk County deputies responded to a report of an abandoned newborn baby early Saturday morning on a hill in Mulberry, wrapped in nothing but a blanket. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a caller reported hearing a baby crying outside near Regal Loop Mobile Home Park around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
15-year-old missing in Kissimmee, police say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department is searching for a missing teenage boy. Alexander Sanabria, 15, went missing Wednesday afternoon after leaving Osceola High School around 1:15 p.m. Sanabria had on a dark blue shirt and dark pants. Kissimmee police said he was possibly seen near Marigold Avenue...
Police: Man parachuting injured after 'hard landing' in Volusia County
Fla. — The DeLand Police Department said a man was injured while parachuting Monday morning. Just before noon, police went to the 1600 block of Flightline Boulevard after receiving a call about a man with a parachute who made a "hard landing". The 24-year-old man was taken to...
Sanford city leaders take emergency action in response to failing wastewater vacuum system
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Sanford city leaders took emergency action Monday relating to its wastewater vacuum system, which is failing. A vacuum system is a way of transporting sewage from its source to a sewage treatment plant. City leaders determined there was an emergency with the condition of the...
Police: 11 hurt, 2 in critical condition after shooting in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department said a shooting left several people injured Monday. The shooting occurred in the area of Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street Monday afternoon around 3:43 p.m. Police initially said nine people were hurt, but later learned that two additional people had injuries.
Mom files wrongful death lawsuit after 12-year-old Orlando boy dies after rowing practice
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando mother is suing a local rowing club after her 12-year-old son, Langston Rodriguez-Sane, died after practice last fall. Rodriguez-Sane is one of two middle schoolers who drowned in Lake Fairview last September. The family's attorney, Andy Yaffa, said Langston was full of positivity. "He...
