ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OilPrice.com

South Africa’s Energy Crisis Could Spark A Political And Economic Disaster

Eskom is operating at 50% capacity with rolling blackouts that are causing civil unrest and economic hardship. An international aid package worth $8.5 billion is being put together by the U.S. and Europe to help fund South Africa's green energy transition. The dismal track record of Eskom provides an opportunity...
OilPrice.com

China’s Low Aluminum Production Worsens Supply Chain Challenges

As with many base metals, aluminum prices rose at the beginning of January. While it is true that China raising aluminum export taxes could have impacted aluminum prices, the market has witnessed somewhat volatile conditions since late September of 2022. And though prices are nowhere near their March 2022 historic rally levels, they still remain at historic highs.
OilPrice.com

Windfall Taxes Sweep Through The Global Energy Sector

Over the past two years, global energy companies have enjoyed record profits amid high commodity prices, with the International Energy Agency estimating that net income by oil and gas companies doubled from 2021 to 2022. Those high oil and gas prices have translated into high fuel prices for consumers, drawing the ire of the public and governments everywhere and sparking populist moves in response.
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates

Traders expect the Federal Reserve to end its rate hikes in two months, which could push oil prices higher due to the generally inverse relationship between rates and oil prices. According to a Reuters report, the Fed might end its rate-hike policy as soon as March, as economic indicators suggest...
OilPrice.com

Germany’s $2 Trillion Economic Miracle at Risk

A study by Allianz Trade found that German industry will pay 40% more for energy in 2023 than in 2021 due to the energy crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The pass-throughs are ending, leading to a decrease in investment by 1-1.5% and lower profits across Europe. Although there...
OilPrice.com

IMF Injects Optimism Into Oil Markets

The International Monetary Fund has added a dose of optimism to oil markets by revising its global economic growth outlook to reflect a lowered risk of a slowdown. In its latest monthly World Economic Outlook, the lender said that it expected inflation to peak and the global economy to grow by 2.9% this year. While this would be a decline from a growth rate of 3.4% estimated for 2022, it is an upward revision from last month’s growth projection of 2.7%.
OilPrice.com

The Push To Modernize Power Grids Is Fueling Demand For A Key Metal

Grain-oriented electrical steel is essential for energy transfer in various energy sources such as nuclear power, natural gas, wind, and hydropower. The demand for grain-oriented electrical steel is growing with the expansion of global energy grids and the push for renewable energy. The market for grain-oriented electrical steel is subject...
OilPrice.com

European Natural Gas Prices Surge Ahead Of Cold Spell

Europe’s benchmark gas prices have rebounded this week as traders closed short positions at the expiry of the front-month contract and some weather forecasts suggested colder weather in northern and central Europe next week than previously expected. The Dutch TTF benchmark price jumped by 11% at over $65 (60...
OilPrice.com

Chinese Demand Will Drive Oil Prices This Year

For the first time in decades, China’s oil and gas demand declined in 2022 as the strict Covid policies curtailed economic growth and mobility. This year, demand is set to rebound thanks to the reopening of the Chinese economy, pushing global oil demand higher and giving Europe a run for its money to stock up on LNG. The pace of recovery in Chinese oil and gas demand will be one of the most important trends influencing oil and gas markets and prices in 2023.
OilPrice.com

Expert Analysis: What To Expect In Energy Markets This Year

Key factors such as the war in Ukraine, inflation, and the energy transition will continue to shape the industry through 2023. Total U.S. oil production could break new records, driven by an increase in drilling activity. Biden’s plans for refilling the Strategic Petroleum reserve could send ripples through the market....
OilPrice.com

Can Colombia Really Replace Oil And Gas Revenue?

Colombia is looking to move away from fossil fuels. The country’s new President, Gustavo Petro is looking to replace fossil fuel revenue with income from renewables, tourism, and agriculture. Colombia’s Autonomous Fiscal Rule Committee warns that the move could have a significant impact on the country’s oil-dependent economy....
OilPrice.com

OPEC+ Closely Watches Chinese Factory Data

While all eyes are temporarily on the Federal Reserve’s rate hike plans and a virtual meeting of OPEC+ ministers–both on Wednesday–Chinese factory data will also weigh heavily on oil prices, and is exactly what OPEC+ will be watching. While COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on Chinese production...
OilPrice.com

Aramco Closes In On $7.2 Billion In Deals Supporting Saudi Industry

Saudi Aramco has signed more than 100 agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth $7.2 billion to support the local industrial and manufacturing sectors, the Saudi oil giant said on Monday as the Kingdom looks to have more local content in the industrial supply chains. The signing of the deals...
OilPrice.com

China May Have Big Impact On European Gas Prices Next Winter

Nearly a month into 2023, Europe’s energy outlook is far more positive than many analysts predicted at the onset of winter. Unseasonably mild winter temperatures across the continent and a successful pivot by the European Union away from Russian pipeline gas has seen supplies stabilize and prices fall from a previous peak.
OilPrice.com

RBC: Oil Prices Will Only Go Higher From Here

Crude oil prices have found a floor and the only way they can go from here would be higher. That’s according to RBC commodity analysts Helima Croft and Michael Tran, as quoted by Bloomberg. “We remain constructive on the fundamental framework, and in fact, we would not be the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy