Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth VisitingEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Husband Patrick says he forgives her, honors children she allegedly murdered in statementLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Related
Veteran NBA Guard Signs Deal With Celtics’ G League Affiliate
Tony Snell soon will start the process of trying to rejuvenate his NBA career in the G League. The Maine Celtics, the G League affiliate of the reigning Eastern Conference champions, acquired Snell through the Available Player Pool, the team announced Tuesday. Snell will take the roster spot in Maine left vacant by UMass product Trey Davis, who will move forward with his professional basketball career abroad.
How Jayson Tatum Replied To LeBron James On His ‘Good Block’
LeBron James wasn’t over the blown call from the Celtics-Lakers game Saturday and made sure Jayson Tatum knew about it. Boston beat Los Angeles, 125-121, in overtime at TD Garden to snap its three-game losing skid. The C’s were fortunate the referees did not call a foul on Tatum when LeBron James attempted a game-winning layup in the final seconds of the contest.
Linus Ullmark Heads To All-Star Game On High Note After Win
Linus Ullmark continues to hold down the fort for the Boston Bruins. The Black and Gold played some signature Bruins hockey in their 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs to close out the first half of the season Wednesday night. Ullmark made 33 saves on 35 shots in the...
Why ‘It’s Clear As Day’ To Kyrie Irving That Celtics Want NBA Title
BOSTON — Many things were evident to Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving following an embarrassing loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. First, the Nets didn’t do anything well enough on the floor to climb out of a gigantic 46-16 hole after the first quarter. The...
NBA Rumors: Details On Bucks’ Trade Offer For Ex-Celtics Wing
Jae Crowder has yet to play for the Suns in the 2022-23 season, and the clock is ticking for Phoenix to trade the veteran as the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline looms. The former Boston Celtics forward has $10.1 million left on his expiring deal, and the Suns have tried to find a potential suitor for the 32-year-old.
Son of the famous Michael Jordan confirms relationship with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife
Marcus Jordan, son of the famous NBA player and legend Michael Jordan, confirmed on social networks what had been suspected for some time now. Since 2020 there were rumors that he had a relationship with Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of his father's partner Scottie Pippen.
Titans Player Makes Aggressive Pitch To NFL After Tom Brady Retires
With Tom Brady now officially retired, it’s a virtual certainty that the Patriots will retire his No. 12. Zero players have worn it since Brady left New England three years ago. But what about the NFL as a whole retiring Brady’s number? Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan made...
Lakers Star LeBron James to Play 'A Few More Years'
Tom Brady may have announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, but don’t expect close friend LeBron James to follow suit anytime soon. Speaking with reporters following Tuesday’s 129-123 overtime victory over the New York Knicks, James was asked about chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record, to which he replied:
Wizards-Pistons Game Postponed Wednesday
According to Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press, Wednesday’s contest between the Pistons and Washington Wizards has been postponed due to weather-related flight issues. Sankofa writes, “The Pistons are stuck in Dallas due to ongoing flight issues following Monday’s road game against the Mavericks, a 111-105 defeat...
Ex-NBA Player Roasts LeBron James’ Reaction To No-Call In Celtics-Lakers
LeBron James had a very dramatic reaction to a no-call in the Celtics-Lakers game Saturday, and one former NBA player went hard at the superstar in his critique. The referees missed a Jayson Tatum foul on James’ game-winning layup attempt, and Boston went on to win the game in overtime. The two stars had their own back-and-forth on the situation, and head coach Darvin Ham and Anthony Davis voiced their own displeasures with the latter claiming Los Angeles was “cheated.”
Joe Mazzulla’s High School Coach ‘Not Surprised’ By All-Star News
Joe Mazzulla might not be taken aback by news of his NBA All-Star Game nod, yet that isn’t stopping the outpour of support from those behind him. The Boston Celtics aren’t even a full season in with Mazzulla as the head honcho of their coaching staff, and the 34-year-old has already begun to flood his head-coaching resume in the NBA.
NBA Officials Release Bizarre Statement On Celtics-Lakers Mistake
Officiating in the NBA was dealt a very poor reflection Saturday night as the Boston Celtics hosted the rival Los Angeles Lakers in a primetime clash at TD Garden. And apparently it’s causing the officials who missed a result-altering foul on superstar LeBron James to lose sleep. … Yes,...
Bruins Not Dwelling On Losing Streak Ahead Of All-Star Break
The Bruins are in the midst of their first losing streak all season, but it’s not something they’re dwelling on. Boston has lost its last three games going into Wednesday’s matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Prior to this, the Bruins had not lost two games in a row.
Robert Williams III ‘Huge Key’ To Celtics’ Offensive Success
BOSTON — Trying to divvy up credit through the Celtics’ historic start hasn’t been an easy task. Though Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have produced superstar performances on a near-nightly basis, any given game can provide a breakthrough performance for a number of players on the Celtics roster. There’s one guy, however, who has garnered praise to the level of Tatum and Brown throughout Boston’s most successful stretches.
What Jacque Vaughn Told Nets After Blowout Loss To Celtics
BOSTON — Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn didn’t allow his team to point fingers following a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Mainly because Vaughn stepped in and put the blame on his shoulders for the Nets getting shellacked by the Celtics, 139-96, on the TD Garden parquet.
Joe Mazzulla Reveals Interesting Detail About Viewing Last Two-Minute Reports
BOSTON — The NBA’s last two-minute reports have certainly caught the attention of Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla this season. It’s to the point that the contents of them have become appointment viewing for Mazzulla. “Every single one,” Mazzulla said on if he looks at...
Julian Edelman Places Huge Celtics Wager In First Massachusetts Bet
The Boston Celtics have a new biggest fan in Julian Edelman. Edelman was in Massachusetts on Tuesday, celebrating the state’s legalization of sports betting. Naturally, the Patriots legend decided to make a bet, placing $11k on the Celtics to win the 2023 NBA Finals at +360 odds. “I’m ready...
Wizards C Daniel Gafford Questionable for Monday vs. Spurs
According to the league’s injury report, Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (illness) is questionable for Monday night’s matchup with the San Antonio Spurs. Gafford popped up with a non-COVID illness on Monday afternoon, which isn’t typically a good sign for a player’s chances to play. He is fresh off a season-high outing where he poured in 21 points and snatched 12 rebounds against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. Keep an eye on his designation as we get closer to tip-off, as the Wizards look to make it six straight wins against San Antonio.
Bruins Wrap: Boston Finds Much-Needed Win Before All-Star Break
The Boston Bruins snapped their season-high three-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 39-7-5, while the Maple Leafs fell to 31-13-8 on their season. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The...
Sacramento Kings Futures Odds: Sactown Poised to End Playoff Drought
One of the NBA’s biggest surprises this season has been the play of the Sacramento Kings. Currently sitting atop the Pacific Division, the Kings (27-21) have not reached the NBA playoffs since the 2005-06 campaign "“ the longest playoff drought in NBA history. Sacramento has become a tough...
NESN
Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
53K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0