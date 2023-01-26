Read full article on original website
Penn edges Mishawaka in IHSAA Wrestling Sectional, full results from Sectional Saturday
The top team in each sectional advances to Regionals. The top four wrestlers in each weight class advance to Regionals as an individual. Individual results can be found here. Individual results can be found here. LaPorte Sectional Results. 1. New Prairie 266.5. 2. Chesterton 233.0. 3. Glenn 212.0. 4. Valparaiso...
JJ Starling shines bright in snapping four-game skid, ND beats Louisville, 76-62
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — In typical sports fashion, you find the little things to cling to for good luck. For Notre Dame Head Men's Basketball Coach Mike Brey, it was wearing a suit for the annual 'Coaches vs. Cancer' game, as his Irish (10-12, 2-9 ACC) grabbed its second win in conference, beating Louisville (2-19, 0-10).
Notre Dame Hockey slides by with PP boost to beat Wisconsin for first Big Ten sweep
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — After beating Wisconsin (10-16-0, 3-13-0 Big Ten), 5-3 on Friday, Notre Dame (13-12-3, 8-8-2) used the power play to skate by the Badgers. All goals were scored on the man advantage. Junior forward Landon Slaggert, sophomore center Hunter Strand and grad defenseman Chase Blackmun scored the Irish goals.
Thousands without power in Coloma, prompts school delay
COLOMA, Mich. (WSBT) — Thousands of people in the Coloma area are left in the cold and dark due to a power outage that started early Tuesday morning. Indiana Michigan Power's outage map shows nearly 5,000 customers are without power in the Coloma and Watervliet area. Students in Coloma...
Organizations call for investigation of canceled South Bend Common Council meetings
South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — Some organizations in Michiana believe there's more to the story on why last Monday's South Bend Common Council meeting was cancelled. The LaSalle Park Neighborhood Alliance Association, Black Lives Matter South Bend, and the Michiana Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression are calling for an investigation as to why it was cancelled.
Update: Fire engulfs South Bend commercial building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A large fire on the west side of downtown South Bend required local fire crews to act quickly. The fire started at CB Specialist, an automotive electronics installer on Lincoln Way West. Battalion chief Bob Means says while there is not a lot of...
Three Rivers man dead in weekend house fire
THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WSBT) — The St. Joseph County Michigan Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire Sunday evening that left one man dead. First responders were called out to a home in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Road around 8:18 a.m. in response to a fire. Officials state...
AUDIO: Plea by KPS to help find students who’ve stopped going to school since pandemic
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Around 53,000 students have gone missing in Michigan, and one local school official is putting out a plea for the public to help find them. Kalamazoo Public School’s Interim Superintendent Cindy Green says many of them did not return to class when schools reopened after going virtual during the pandemic. And it’s unknown if their parents transferred them to private or other online schools, or began homeschooling their kids.
Black Lives Matter South Bend holds prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Black Lives Matter South Bend held a prayer vigil following the release of the Tyre Nichols body camera footage. About 20 people gathered at St. Paul Bethel Baptist Church to pray for Tyre and his family. The event was open to the public and...
Man bound for trial in 2021 Benton Harbor homicide
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A man will stand trial for a homicide case in Benton Harbor. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, 36-year-old Ricky Bridgeman is facing multiple charges, including open murder and felony firearm. This in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Darquinn James. Police...
Retired South Bend officer responds to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, many gathered for protests across the country following the released body cam footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating that eventually led to his death. In Memphis, protests remained peaceful. Here in South Bend, 16 News Now spoke with Lynn Coleman, a retired South...
Local activists react to released footage of police beating Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- The Memphis Police Department released tragic body camera footage showing the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of police. The Memphis police chief said he was "horrified and disgusted" by what he saw. It shows Nichols getting pulled over by five Memphis officers on...
2 arrested for drug charges after traffic stop in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic stop by an Indiana State Trooper on U.S. 31 in St. Joseph County led to the arrest of a Fort Wayne woman and South Bend man for drug charges on Sunday afternoon. Indiana State Police say one of its troopers stopped a...
Berrien County Health Department offering free home radon testing kits
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Berrien County Health Department is offering free radon home testing kits throughout the month of February. Long-term exposure to high levels of radon can be dangerous for people's health, according to the department. Those interested in obtaining a free kit can visit the health department's...
Neighbors react after 2 killed in Elkhart shooting
Frustration and apprehension from neighbors after two people -- including a teenager -- are dead after a shooting in Elkhart. It happened in the 700 block of Concord Avenue, two blocks north of Lusher, just before 11 p.m. Sunday night. Neighbors say, recently, gunshots have become common for that area.
Michiana Boat and Sports Show 'sails' through Sunday
Ahoy there maties! The Michiana Boat and Sports show has two more days left this weekend. It's being hosted at the Century Center, 120 Doctor M.L.K. Jr Blvd., Saturday, 10-8 p.m., and Sunday from 10-4 p.m. Admission is $10. There will be a variety of boats and jet skis to...
South Bend International Airport sees increase in gun confiscations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The number of guns confiscated at the South Bend International Airport more than doubled last year. Our partners at the South Bend Tribune report TSA found 11 guns in carry-on bags. This is up from five the previous two years. A spokesperson says it...
Take Your Valentine To The Kalamazoo State Theatre For A Once in A Lifetime ‘Date At The State’
It's that time of year that romance is in the air, and you're likely scouring West Michigan for the perfect opportunity to show that special someone that you care about them. But if you think grabbing flowers, chocolates or a teddy bear is going to do the trick, you must be new around here.
80,000 pounds of food going to those in need, thanks to annual 'Food Drop'
GRANGER, Ind. (WSBT) — Saturday was the 21st annual "Food Drop" for Granger Community Church, an event that helps get food to those in need across Michiana. More than 1,400 volunteers gathered Saturday morning to load the trucks. Rafael Ferreira was a volunteer for the Food Drop, along with...
South Bend provides energy-saving incentives for nonprofits
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The City of South Bend is providing a new round of incentives to help nonprofits save energy. The program is called "Energy Assistance and Solar Savings Initiative" or EASSI. It works with non-profits and other organizations to become more energy efficient by installing solar...
