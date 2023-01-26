ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
22 WSBT

Thousands without power in Coloma, prompts school delay

COLOMA, Mich. (WSBT) — Thousands of people in the Coloma area are left in the cold and dark due to a power outage that started early Tuesday morning. Indiana Michigan Power's outage map shows nearly 5,000 customers are without power in the Coloma and Watervliet area. Students in Coloma...
COLOMA, MI
22 WSBT

Organizations call for investigation of canceled South Bend Common Council meetings

South Bend. Ind. (WSBT) — Some organizations in Michiana believe there's more to the story on why last Monday's South Bend Common Council meeting was cancelled. The LaSalle Park Neighborhood Alliance Association, Black Lives Matter South Bend, and the Michiana Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression are calling for an investigation as to why it was cancelled.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Update: Fire engulfs South Bend commercial building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A large fire on the west side of downtown South Bend required local fire crews to act quickly. The fire started at CB Specialist, an automotive electronics installer on Lincoln Way West. Battalion chief Bob Means says while there is not a lot of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Three Rivers man dead in weekend house fire

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WSBT) — The St. Joseph County Michigan Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire Sunday evening that left one man dead. First responders were called out to a home in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Road around 8:18 a.m. in response to a fire. Officials state...
THREE RIVERS, MI
wkzo.com

AUDIO: Plea by KPS to help find students who’ve stopped going to school since pandemic

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Around 53,000 students have gone missing in Michigan, and one local school official is putting out a plea for the public to help find them. Kalamazoo Public School’s Interim Superintendent Cindy Green says many of them did not return to class when schools reopened after going virtual during the pandemic. And it’s unknown if their parents transferred them to private or other online schools, or began homeschooling their kids.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Man bound for trial in 2021 Benton Harbor homicide

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A man will stand trial for a homicide case in Benton Harbor. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, 36-year-old Ricky Bridgeman is facing multiple charges, including open murder and felony firearm. This in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Darquinn James. Police...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Berrien County Health Department offering free home radon testing kits

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Berrien County Health Department is offering free radon home testing kits throughout the month of February. Long-term exposure to high levels of radon can be dangerous for people's health, according to the department. Those interested in obtaining a free kit can visit the health department's...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Neighbors react after 2 killed in Elkhart shooting

Frustration and apprehension from neighbors after two people -- including a teenager -- are dead after a shooting in Elkhart. It happened in the 700 block of Concord Avenue, two blocks north of Lusher, just before 11 p.m. Sunday night. Neighbors say, recently, gunshots have become common for that area.
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Michiana Boat and Sports Show 'sails' through Sunday

Ahoy there maties! The Michiana Boat and Sports show has two more days left this weekend. It's being hosted at the Century Center, 120 Doctor M.L.K. Jr Blvd., Saturday, 10-8 p.m., and Sunday from 10-4 p.m. Admission is $10. There will be a variety of boats and jet skis to...
MICHIANA, MI
22 WSBT

South Bend provides energy-saving incentives for nonprofits

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The City of South Bend is providing a new round of incentives to help nonprofits save energy. The program is called "Energy Assistance and Solar Savings Initiative" or EASSI. It works with non-profits and other organizations to become more energy efficient by installing solar...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy