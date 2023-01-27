Read full article on original website
Treat of the Day: College Station High School Construction team wins Best of the Brazos Build-off
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the College Station High School Construction team for placing first in the Best of the Brazos Build-off at the CTEC center in Bryan. Competing student teams had five hours to construct deer stand boxes using wood construction or bases using welding. Congratulations to Sawyer...
As need increases, demand for school district closets rise
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - School resources like Hope’s Locker in Bryan ISD and Chrissy’s Closet in College Station ISD have seen an uptick of those in need this school year. Both have been lifelines through challenges like COVID-19 and inflation, providing essentials like clothes, shoes, toiletries and more to students, families and district employees in need.
Semi-truck jack-knifes on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A semi-truck jack-knifed on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Beck Street causing traffic delays Monday morning. The call came in around 9 a.m. Traffic was delayed for northbound traffic for half an hour before opening up for single-lane traffic. The driver was not injured, according to...
College Station looking for redevelopment ideas near A&M campus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Property and business owners near Texas A&M University met with city staff Monday as they work to redesign the area. The City of College Station is looking to reimagine how people live, work and play near the university. Staff planner, Matthew Ellis, says that can’t happen without input from residents living and working in the area.
Brazos County veteran and mental health court committee expected to be formed
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners are expected to take the next step in bringing a veterans court and mental health court to Brazos County. Brazos County Commissioners will meet tomorrow morning to potentially create a committee which would evaluate the need for a veteran’s treatment county and/or mental health court. A veterans court would address the special needs of veterans struggling with PTSD and substance abuse who find themselves on the wrong side of the law while a mental health court will address the growing mental health needs of those in the county, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said. General Bentley Nettles will serve as chairman of the committee.
Be Remarkable: Servings of generosity from Korey Thomas are super-sized in his restaurant
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We’re nearing the three-year mark when COVID-19 was first declared a global pandemic. You have to remember in 2020 there was a lot of uncertainty about the virus and as restrictions were put in place, community heroes emerged including Korey Thomas. Thomas is the owner...
Navasota student facing expulsion after social media post of a gun at school
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota ISD banned a student from campus pending an expulsion hearing after a social media post showed the student armed while on campus. According to a statement released Friday, a teacher was notified of a picture posted to social media on Wednesday showing a student with a gun. The photo is believed to have been taken on the Navasota Jr. High campus.
Freezing rain potential prompts travel concerns for parts of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Watches, and Winter Storm Warnings across the state of Texas beginning Monday through Wednesday. The shallow, cold air mass that moved through Texas on Sunday will interact with moisture over the first half of the week prompting concerns for freezing rain and ice accumulations as far south as portions of the Brazos Valley.
Two people in vehicle shot on Highway 6 in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 6 Monday evening. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near FM 3090. Police say two people in a vehicle were injured in the shooting and the suspect...
Brazos County Health District kicks off Men’s Health Clinic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -This week, the Brazos County Health District officially kicked off its Men’s Health Clinic to meet a need in the community. “We know men historically are not great about going and getting their preventative medicine,” said Aisling Wilson, a Public Health nurse. “Pubic health and the Health District is all about preventative care so we are just trying to fill that need.”
Car strikes overpass bridge pillar on Highway 6 in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A car struck a bridge pillar on Highway 6 southbound in Navasota at the LaSalle St (Business 6) exit on Sunday afternoon. According to scanner traffic, there are multiple patients, so drivers should expect delays and numerous emergency vehicles in the area. The crash happened around...
Longtime Dime Box basketball coach Ben Collins passed away
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Longtime and former Dime Box basketball coach Ben Collins has passed away. Collins coached the Longhorns’ boys’ and girls’ basketball teams for 29 seasons, 27 on the varsity level. He led the girls’ team to state in back-to-back years in 1982 and 1983. He brought the boys’ team to the state tournament in 1992. Collins retired in 2007 before coaching one year at Calvert. He finished with a 600-307 varsity record with the Longhorns. Collins made three regional tournaments with the boys’ team and six regional tournaments with the girls’ team. He coached current Dime Box girls and boys basketball coaches, Kasey Kubena and Bill Kubena.
Grimes County deputies investigating shooting near Bedias
BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon near Bedias. Deputies were notified around 3:30 p.m. of the shooting on County Road 117 near Highway 90. The victim was rushed to a hospital in Bryan and is in stable condition...
Burleson County property taxes can be paid on Wednesday without penalty
Burleson County, Texas (KBTX) - Burleson County government offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, which happens to be the deadline for property taxes. Since the offices will be closed on Tuesday, the county will accept the payments on Wednesday with no penalty. According to the Burleson County website,...
Pair arrested, accused of armed robberies in Bryan neighborhoods
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Swift police work led to the capture of two armed robbery suspects last week in Bryan, according to arrest documents obtained by KBTX. Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they robbed their victims, said police. In the first robbery,...
Texas A&M hosts meet and greet ahead of season opener
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball fans got a chance to meet the team at Davis Diamond on Saturday. A couple hundred fans braved the rain for an open practice, facility tour and autograph signing. Head coach Trisha Ford has held yearly meet and greets during her time at...
TxDOT warns Brazos Valley residents of icy road conditions
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As rain mixes with below freezing temperatures in some areas of the Brazos Valley, it’s important to stay safe while traveling on the roads. TxDOT’s Bryan District is working around the clock to prepare the roads for winter weather. They will brine roadways across their 10 counties starting Monday/
Casarez Highlights Closing Day of Razorback Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Eric Casarez and the Aggie men’s and women’s track & field teams wrapped up competition of the Razorback Invitational at Randal Tyson Track Center on Saturday. Less than 24 hours after recording a 3:59.08 split on the 1600m leg of the school record breaking...
Enjoy live music and a dinner at The Queen Theatre
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Queen Theatre is hosting the Taylor Hunnicutt Acoustic Show and Dinner. Taylor Hunnicutt will be headlining the evening with opener Mary-Charlotte Young starting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1. “Taylor is coming from Alabama with a three-piece band, it’s going to be pretty cool,...
Limited time offer for hungry customers with a sweet tooth
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re in the mood for something sweet, run down to Another Broken Egg Café for their Boston Cream Cakes. This Boston cream-layered triple pancake stack topped with chocolate cream with toasted almonds and Baileys® fresh whipped cream is only for those age 21 and older.
