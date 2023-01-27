Read full article on original website
As need increases, demand for school district closets rise
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - School resources like Hope’s Locker in Bryan ISD and Chrissy’s Closet in College Station ISD have seen an uptick of those in need this school year. Both have been lifelines through challenges like COVID-19 and inflation, providing essentials like clothes, shoes, toiletries and more to students, families and district employees in need.
College Station looking for redevelopment ideas near A&M campus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Property and business owners near Texas A&M University met with city staff Monday as they work to redesign the area. The City of College Station is looking to reimagine how people live, work and play near the university. Staff planner, Matthew Ellis, says that can’t happen without input from residents living and working in the area.
Brazos County veteran and mental health court committee expected to be formed
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners are expected to take the next step in bringing a veterans court and mental health court to Brazos County. Brazos County Commissioners will meet tomorrow morning to potentially create a committee which would evaluate the need for a veteran’s treatment county and/or mental health court. A veterans court would address the special needs of veterans struggling with PTSD and substance abuse who find themselves on the wrong side of the law while a mental health court will address the growing mental health needs of those in the county, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said. General Bentley Nettles will serve as chairman of the committee.
Brazos County Health District kicks off Men’s Health Clinic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -This week, the Brazos County Health District officially kicked off its Men’s Health Clinic to meet a need in the community. “We know men historically are not great about going and getting their preventative medicine,” said Aisling Wilson, a Public Health nurse. “Pubic health and the Health District is all about preventative care so we are just trying to fill that need.”
Bryan High Viking Band hosts mattress sale to raise funds for a new travel trailer
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Members of the Bryan High School Viking Band spent Sunday honing their sales skills for their annual mattress fundraiser. The Bryan High School Boosters Mattress Fundraiser began in 2019 but was postponed over the last few years. The one-day sale raises money for the band for needed...
Be Remarkable: Servings of generosity from Korey Thomas are super-sized in his restaurant
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We’re nearing the three-year mark when COVID-19 was first declared a global pandemic. You have to remember in 2020 there was a lot of uncertainty about the virus and as restrictions were put in place, community heroes emerged including Korey Thomas. Thomas is the owner...
Burleson County property taxes can be paid on Wednesday without penalty
Burleson County, Texas (KBTX) - Burleson County government offices will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, which happens to be the deadline for property taxes. Since the offices will be closed on Tuesday, the county will accept the payments on Wednesday with no penalty. According to the Burleson County website,...
Freezing rain potential prompts travel concerns for parts of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Watches, and Winter Storm Warnings across the state of Texas beginning Monday through Wednesday. The shallow, cold air mass that moved through Texas on Sunday will interact with moisture over the first half of the week prompting concerns for freezing rain and ice accumulations as far south as portions of the Brazos Valley.
Navasota student facing expulsion after social media post of a gun at school
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota ISD banned a student from campus pending an expulsion hearing after a social media post showed the student armed while on campus. According to a statement released Friday, a teacher was notified of a picture posted to social media on Wednesday showing a student with a gun. The photo is believed to have been taken on the Navasota Jr. High campus.
Limited time offer for hungry customers with a sweet tooth
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re in the mood for something sweet, run down to Another Broken Egg Café for their Boston Cream Cakes. This Boston cream-layered triple pancake stack topped with chocolate cream with toasted almonds and Baileys® fresh whipped cream is only for those age 21 and older.
Tournament Preview: Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate
TUCSON, Ariz. – The Texas A&M men’s golf team opens the spring slate at the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate on Monday. The par-72, 7,072-yard Tucson Country Club is site of the two-day, 54-hole tournament. Texas A&M trots out a formidable lineup headlined by three-time All-American Sam Bennett. He is...
No. 4 A&M Advances to ITA National Team Indoor Championships
WACO, Texas - The No. 4 Texas A&M women’s tennis team outlasted No. 20 Florida in its first ranked matchup of the season at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center (4-2). A&M advances to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle, Washington. With weather interfering all weekend, Texas A&M...
TxDOT warns Brazos Valley residents of icy road conditions
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As rain mixes with below freezing temperatures in some areas of the Brazos Valley, it’s important to stay safe while traveling on the roads. TxDOT’s Bryan District is working around the clock to prepare the roads for winter weather. They will brine roadways across their 10 counties starting Monday/
Enjoy live music and a dinner at The Queen Theatre
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Queen Theatre is hosting the Taylor Hunnicutt Acoustic Show and Dinner. Taylor Hunnicutt will be headlining the evening with opener Mary-Charlotte Young starting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1. “Taylor is coming from Alabama with a three-piece band, it’s going to be pretty cool,...
Casarez Highlights Closing Day of Razorback Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Eric Casarez and the Aggie men’s and women’s track & field teams wrapped up competition of the Razorback Invitational at Randal Tyson Track Center on Saturday. Less than 24 hours after recording a 3:59.08 split on the 1600m leg of the school record breaking...
Aggies Hold Lead with Second Round Suspended at Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate
TUCSON, Ariz. – With play suspended in the second round due to darkness, the Texas A&M men’s golf holds a narrow lead atop the standings in the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate at the par-72, 7,072-yard Tucson Country Club. Play was suspended at 5:55 p.m. local time. At the time...
Texas A&M hosts meet and greet ahead of season opener
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M softball fans got a chance to meet the team at Davis Diamond on Saturday. A couple hundred fans braved the rain for an open practice, facility tour and autograph signing. Head coach Trisha Ford has held yearly meet and greets during her time at...
Semi-truck jack-knifes on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A semi-truck jack-knifed on N Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Beck Street causing traffic delays Monday morning. The call came in around 9 a.m. Traffic was delayed for northbound traffic for half an hour before opening up for single-lane traffic. The driver was not injured, according to...
A&M Falls to No. 18 Stanford in ITA Kickoff Weekend Final
PALO ALTO, Calif. – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team lost a hard-fought battle against No. 18 Stanford (4-1), Monday at the Taube Family Tennis Center. With A&M looking to take down another ranked opponent, pairing No. 33 Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand got the Aggies off the mark fast, defeating Stanford’s Arthur Fery/Filip Kolasinski on court 1 (6-1). The Cardinal fired back winning on court 3, but A&M’s JC Roddick/Giulio Perego answered back by closing out court 2, besting Samir Banerjee/Max Basing (6-2) and securing the doubles point for the Maroon & White.
Car strikes overpass bridge pillar on Highway 6 in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A car struck a bridge pillar on Highway 6 southbound in Navasota at the LaSalle St (Business 6) exit on Sunday afternoon. According to scanner traffic, there are multiple patients, so drivers should expect delays and numerous emergency vehicles in the area. The crash happened around...
