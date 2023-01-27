Read full article on original website
Police investigating East Anchorage shooting
FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Anchorage students and parents react to 30 extra minutes added to school days. After missing days of classes in December due to heavy snowfall, the Anchorage School District School Board decided to add an extra 30 minutes to each school day until March 9 for all grade levels.
Anchorage unsheltered population counted
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Each year the federal government requires cities to estimate the number of unsheltered people living within their communities. It’s called the point-in-time count and must be done during the last week of January, in order for those cities to receive federal funding for homeless-related programs.
Revive Alaska church building for sale amid questions over use of $750K in federal funds
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Just over two weeks ago, the Alaska’s News Source Investigative Team reported on questions surrounding a $750,000 federal pandemic grant given to the nonprofit group Revive Alaska. Anchorage Assembly members say they approved that grant to help the group rebuild a food pantry in South...
Strike continues for Mat-Su bus workers as continued negotiations remain unscheduled
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - One day after Durham School Services bus workers walked off the job, there is no indication of a potential resolution. On Wednesday, even more drivers, attendants, and monitors joined the picket lines formed outside the bus yard. Kelsey Taylor, a representative for Alaska Teamsters Union -...
Afterschool pickup plans changed after Durham School Services employees strike
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Parents had to come in to pick up their children from school on Tuesday after the bus drivers in the Mat-Su Borough School District went on strike. Many of the parents had to take time off of work to come in to pick up their children.
Anchorage students and parents react to 30 extra minutes added to school days
FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Winter Weather Advisory for Anchorage and western Kenai through 6 a.m. Monday. Slick and slippery conditions developing once again as a wintry mix of light snow, light freezing rain/drizzle move into Southcentral. Teachers of Alaska meet in education conference. Updated: Jan. 28,...
February snow and rain for Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Marmot Day is tomorrow for Alaska, a day when the Lower 48 states mark Groundhog Day. Will the marmot see its shadow? Will it even venture out of its den to care whether there is weeks left of winter or not? Usually in Alaska, winter stays longer than it does in the rest of the United States.
Mat-Su bus workers get serious about striking as negotiations continue
A fresh cohort of future Anchorage firefighters are beginning their Fire Academy experience. One dead after early-morning shooting behind downtown bar. One dead after early-morning shooting behind downtown bar. FastCast Jan. 30, 2023. Updated: 16 hours ago. FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
4 Alaskans nominated for prestigious James Beard Awards
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans are once again making their presence known on the national culinary scene, with three chefs and one restaurateur receiving James Beard Foundation Award nominations last week. “Alaska in general is a lot more cosmopolitan from the aspect of we like quality,” said Laile Fairbairn, Managing...
Anchorage School District seeking community feedback in curriculum review
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District convened two committees of dozens of teachers to review secondary math and primary English instruction. The public is invited to offer feedback and input on the proposals, and learn more about the forthcoming changes during daytime hours tomorrow. A group of 54...
Mat-Su school bus workers walk off job after Durham presents final offer
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Bus drivers, monitors, and attendants in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District announced Tuesday that they are officially on strike, protesting against what they say are unfair labor practices. The union representing the workers, Alaska Teamsters Union - Local 959, announced that all students that ride the...
One dead after early-morning shooting behind downtown bar
Anchorage students and parents react to 30 extra minutes added to school days. After missing days of classes in December due to heavy snowfall, the Anchorage School District School Board decided to add an extra 30 minutes to each school day until March 9 for all grade levels. Winter Weather...
Suiting up and jumping in: Air Force sharpens ice rescue skills
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In early January, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Fire and Emergency Service Station Chief Karl Schultz headed out to Six Mile Lake with a group of military members for the station’s ice rescue training course. The two-day course was divided into a day of in-class lessons, focusing on many of the essentials of conducting an ice rescue.
Low pressure kicks up wind and brings in snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new month begins tomorrow. A shroud of fog covered Anchorage through the day Tuesday and will continue into the overnight hours. A Dense Fog Advisory expires at 3 a.m. Wednesday. Higher elevations were above the layer of fog, so there was sunshine. Storms moving closer...
907 Sports: Anchorage vs. Fairbanks rivalries, game-winning buckets, mid-distance mushing and cross-country Gatorade Players of the Year
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage versus Fairbanks rivalries are alive and well and that was proven this weekend on the ice and on the hardwood. Additionally, a couple of local basketball players show off their clutch genes, the Willow 300 and Kuskokwim 300 see familiar champions, and the Gatorade Players of the Year for cross-country running were announced.
