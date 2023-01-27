Read full article on original website
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Want to Own Sherwin-Williams
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sherwin-Williams Co: "I want to own it. I'll tell you why. Everything that they could possibly say negative about it is out there. I want to come out with a more positive thesis."
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Peloton, AMD, Altria, Snap and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday. Foot Locker — Shares gained 4% on Wednesday after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to outperform from neutral. The retailer could see upside to expected profit in 2024 and 2025 as its strategic plan takes shape, according to the firm.
Snap Shares Tumble 13% Following Disappointing Fourth-Quarter Report
Shares of Snap tumbled after the company released disappointing earnings for the third quarter in a row. Snap called it a "challenging year" that was marked by "macroeconomic headwinds, platform policy changes, and increased competition." Revenue in the company's fourth quarter was up slightly from a year earlier. Shares of...
Facebook-Parent Meta Announces $40 Billion Stock Buyback
Meta Platforms increased its share purchase authorization by $40 billion. The social networking company has sought to rein in costs as revenue growth has slowed in recent quarters. Facebook parent Meta Platforms said in its quarterly earnings statement on Wednesday that it has increased its share repurchase authorization by $40...
Robots Could Surpass Workers at Amazon by 2030, Cathie Wood Says
"We are just at the dawn of the robotics age. And I would say artificial intelligence and battery technology are all a part of that movement as well," Cathie Wood said. Amazon had more than 1.6 million workers at the end of 2021, according to its most recent annual report.
Meta Lost $13.7 Billion on Reality Labs in 2022 as Zuckerberg's Metaverse Bet Gets Pricier
Meta's Reality Labs unit recorded a $4.28 billion operating loss in the fourth quarter, bringing its total for 2022 to $13.72 billion. The business houses Meta's ambitious metaverse technologies, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said will be the company's future. Facebook changed its name to Meta in late 2021, but...
Peloton Shares Surge 26% After Fitness Company Posts Subscription Revenue Growth
Peloton's net losses narrowed from a year earlier, but it's the eighth straight quarter the company has failed to turn a profit. The exercise equipment company, which sells the Bike and Bike+, made more in sales from its subscriptions than its connected fitness products for the third quarter in a row.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
The Fed is set to announce its next rate hike. Google is testing AI products to compete with ChatGPT. Rio Tinto's missing radioactive capsule was found in Australia. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Welcome to Fed-ruary. The Federal Reserve...
