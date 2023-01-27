ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Man dead after shooting on Riverlands Dr. in Newport News

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02k2cB_0kSjRCYL00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man has died following a shooting Thursday night in Newport News.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 5:39 p.m. in the 0 block of Riverlands Dr.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

In an update from police Friday, the victim was identified as Cordale Darnell Christen Wilson.

No further information, including suspect information, has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

7 displaced after fire on 41st Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Firefighters in Norfolk are on the scene of an apartment fire Wednesday evening. A spokesperson with Norfolk Fire & Rescue said four apartments are affected in the 800 block of 41st Street. No one was hurt, but seven people are displaced. The cause of the fire...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man seriously injured following 9th St. shooting in Newport News

A man was seriously injured following a shooting on 9th Street at Ivy Avenue Sunday night, police said. Man seriously injured following 9th St. shooting …. A man was seriously injured following a shooting on 9th Street at Ivy Avenue Sunday night, police said. Where is Codi? One year anniversary...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Community to hold vigil for Codi Bigsby

Chesapeake triplets are following in their parents' footsteps and have enlisted in the Navy. Wife alleges guards at Chesapeake prison attacked …. The wife of a man incarcerated at the St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake has alleged that guards at the facility attacked her husband while he was asleep about two weeks ago.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Williamsburg Police search for two suspects accused of larceny

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Williamsburg Police are looking for two people suspected of stealing items and money from an unlocked car. On January 9, around 2:20 p.m. police went to the 400 block of South England Street for a report of larceny from a car. According to police, the...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake Police investigate late-night shooting

Chesapeake Police are investigating a late-night shooting Sunday on Starmount Parkway near Portsmouth Boulevard. Chesapeake Police are investigating a late-night shooting Sunday on Starmount Parkway near Portsmouth Boulevard. Currituck County officials warn ‘stay inside your …. A post on the official Currituck County Government Facebook page Monday afternoon came...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart, estate of Chesapeake mass shooter

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart, estate …. WAVY's Andy Fox reports live on Jan. 31, 2023 Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/vbpd-suspect-dead-after-barricade-shootout-with-police/. Multiple Triad stores fined for overcharging, NC …. Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

56K+
Followers
25K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy