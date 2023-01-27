Man dead after shooting on Riverlands Dr. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man has died following a shooting Thursday night in Newport News.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 5:39 p.m. in the 0 block of Riverlands Dr.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

In an update from police Friday, the victim was identified as Cordale Darnell Christen Wilson.

No further information, including suspect information, has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

