Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Restaurant Week kicks off with a pop-up food truck park

By Carly Laing
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Restaurant Week is officially underway in Birmingham. The event kicked off with a food truck pop-up experience Thursday.

From now until Feb. 4, you can try special menu items at participating restaurants. It’s a great way to get a taste of the food scene in Birmingham.

A new feature this year is a pop-up food truck park located corner of 32nd St. South and 6th Ave. South. It’s open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. through Saturday.

Alabama health officials say COVID and flu cases in decline after early January uptick

City councilor Darrell O’Quinn said the food truck park could become permanent in the future.

“I think you’re going to see some construction happening there in the near future to try and make it a more permanent destination for food trucks, especially in that area. You know there’s quite a big lunch crowd scene,” O’Quinn said.

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

