‘I never dreamed that six months out we would still be hundreds of peoples only hot meal of the day’: EKY native still serving warm meals months later

ARH Foundation begins ‘Hearts for Hope’ to assist those affected by July floods
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In July 2022, flooding impacted many Eastern Kentuckians across the region. Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) was one of many organizations who soon after reached out a helping hand. “ARH has distributed over 6.5 million pounds of supplies since the advent of the flood, and we...
‘That’s the baby that came from the flood’: EKY family reflects on experience with historic flood
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the Dunn family of Breathitt County, July 27, 2022 started as a regular day, but as July 28 came, their lives would be forever changed. “We just never expected that it would flood here because I’ve lived here my entire life,” said Breathitt County native Chelsey Dunn. “I literally stayed late at work helping get all of our little clients from our homeless shelter to safety, and once I pulled up here, it was already too late to pull to my driveway.”
Yes, the Hazard Huddle House is coming back
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have exciting news for lovers of one Eastern Kentucky restaurant. The Hazard Huddle House is set to reopen later this year. The restaurant caught fire in late 2020. Those with the restaurant told WYMT they are looking for workers in management and other store positions.
‘We’re like a phoenix rising out of the ashes’: EKY business reopens following flood
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Six months following the historic flood that washed away countless businesses across the region, one Letcher County staple has reopened. After the Isom Vendors Mall was destroyed by flood water in late July, the mall’s owners and workers did not know when they would be up and running again, but on Wednesday, the business opened its doors to welcome customers.
Viewer photos of icy and wintry weather throughout the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Viewers throughout the mountains went to bed Tuesday night and woke up Wednesday morning with quite a layer of snow, sleet and freezing rain on top of cars, power lines, roofs and even the ground. You can submit photos inside the WYMT First Alert Weather App,...
Police searching for missing man in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s office is asking for your help to find a man that has been missing for weeks. Timmothy Hobbs was last seen on December 26th, 2022 near the Fill Ups Gas and Grocery in Jackson County. Police say Hobbs told a...
Police in one SEKY county warning businesses about counterfeit $50 bills
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two police organizations in one Southeastern Kentucky county have a warning for businesses in their area: Watch out for funny money. In a post on the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, officials say they were tipped off by the Harlan Police Department that counterfeit $50 bills are in circulation in the county.
Jackson County man has been missing for 1 month
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Timmothy "Little Dave" Hobbs was last seen on Dec. 26, 2022, in McKee.
Multiple Estill County houses destroyed in early morning structure fires
The Estill County Fire Department was hard at work early Tuesday morning, battling two separate house fires. According to Fire Chief Derek Muncie, the first call came in around 1:15 a.m. regarding a structure fire at 1058 Wisemantown Road. This house had previously burned in 2014 and had since been abandoned. Authorities are still not sure of who owns this property.
Coroner needs help finding family of two Pikeville residents
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall said his office needs help finding family members of two people from Pikeville. Eleanor Stafford, 71, died on Dec. 12, 2022 and Merlin Walters, 57, died Dec. 31, 2022. The coroner said both died at Pikeville Medical Center. If you...
Injured Coal Miner Recovering After Being Hit By Huge Rock, Two Miles Underground
A Dickenson County, Virginia coal miner is recovering after he was seriously injured when a six foot long, 23 inches wide rock fell and hit him on the head and neck. The Virginia Department of Energy says a piece of rock fell on a roof bolting machine operator as he was beginning his shift at Contura Energy’s Deep Mine 41 in Dickenson County. The injured miner was working about two miles below the surface at the time of the accident which is still being investigated by the Virginia Department of Energy.
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Kaylee Ray
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kaylee Ray is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Kaylee is a senior at Shelby Valley High School where she has a 4.0 GPA. She has attended and presented at the National Council for Community and Education Partnership Leadership Summit. She is also captain of the cheerleading team, secretary of the National Honor Society, and President of the Beta Club.
6 months since deadly eastern Kentucky floods: ‘Country folk can survive’
Friday marks six months since devastating washed through eastern Kentucky.
HUMAN FETUS REMAINS FOUND IN PAINTSVILLE SEWER PLANT; INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY
PAINTSVILLE, KY. SEWER PLANT WHERE HUMAN FETUS WAS FOUND. The Paintsville Police Department has opened an investigation following the discovery of the remains of a human fetus in the Paintsville sewer plant on Ponderosa Drive.. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby reported that the fetal remains were found on Thursday morning,...
Pulaski County WR signs with Georgetown College
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville wasn’t the only location in the 606 with action on National Signing Day. One of the most prolific wide receivers in the entire state, Chandler Godby, officially signed with Georgetown College Wednesday afternoon. The honorable mention all-state wide receiver went for 1,677 yards in...
Coal miner injured at Dickenson County mine, officials say
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Officials are investigating a coal mining accident that reportedly sent one person to the hospital. According to the Virginia Department of Energy, a piece of rock fell on a roof bolting machine operator as he was beginning his shift Friday afternoon at Contura Energy’s Deep Mine 41 in Dickenson County. […]
Man dies in apparent home invasion
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an early morning home invasion in Estill County on Sunday. Kentucky State Police are investigating the fatal shooting that happened at a home along Richmond Road. Troopers found 43-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Irvine dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His...
Church burglary led to arrest in Powell County
Powell County authorities responded to a burglary at a church Tuesday.
KSP investigating deadly shooting following home invasion
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating a deadly shooting in Estill County. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday morning at a home on Richmond Road. Troopers responded to the scene and found Jeffrey Johnson, 43, dead inside the home. Johnson was pronounced dead at the...
