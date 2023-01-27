Read full article on original website
Forensic psychologist weighs in on Andre McDonald testimony
SAN ANTONIO – The jury heard shocking details nobody expected to hear as Andre McDonald on Tuesday told his story about what he says happened between him and his wife back in 2019. Forensic psychologist Dr. John Delatorre, who has no part in the case, analyzed the testimony and...
The most shocking things Andre McDonald said during his trial confession about killing wife, disposing of her body
SAN ANTONIO – Many people watching the trial of Andre McDonald were already surprised when he took the stand in his defense, but that surprise turned to shock when the accused killer confessed to causing his wife’s death and then disposing of her body. During McDonald’s more than...
Converse armored truck heist was inside job by soon-to-be fired driver, warrant states
CONVERSE, Texas – The driver of an armored truck helped orchestrate the theft of more than $1.1 million on his second to last day on the job, an arrest warrant obtained Wednesday by KSAT Investigates shows. Brian Martinez Rodriguez, 23, was charged last month with first-degree theft over $300,000...
Man charged with killing 2 people on Northwest Side was arrested after attempted carjacking, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager fatally shot two people inside a vehicle just hours before he was arrested for attempting to carjack a person with the same gun, according to a warrant obtained Wednesday by KSAT Investigates. Lazerith Esteban Carrillo, 18, was charged with capital murder-multiple people, robbery and...
Suspect shot, killed outside North Side bar identified by ME’s Office
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed outside a North Side bar has been identified. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 38-year-old Jesse Reyna. San Antonio police said the shooting happened just before midnight on Saturday outside the Garden Bistro Bar...
Suspect shot by police during disturbance at West Side motel has died, BCSO confirms
SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot by San Antonio police officers during a Jan. 5 incident at a West Side Motel has died, the Bexar County Sheriff Office confirmed. The family of Jose Luis Iruegas, 45, made the decision to remove him from life support at 9:22 p.m. Sunday night and he was pronounced dead by University Health System staff at 9:36 p.m., BCSO said in a statement on Monday.
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect in 2012 slaying of 25-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the slaying of a 25-year-old man. According to police, Juan Pablo Ramirez was shot and killed around 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2012 in the 2600...
Suspect linked to multiple robberies arrested after being caught red-handed on South Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 68-year-old man was arrested after he was caught red-handed by robbery detectives who followed him into a South Side dollar store, according to San Antonio police. Robbery Task Force detectives were conducting surveillance Tuesday on the South Side when they recognized a vehicle linked to...
Man charged with capital murder after his parents found dead, leading law enforcement on 10-hour manhunt, sheriff says
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A 28-year-old man has been charged with killing his parents and leading law enforcement authorities on a 10-hour-long search and chase across multiple county lines, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office. Derrick Sean Sherwood was charged with capital murder and evading arrest with...
San Antonio’s new plan to tackle violent crime
San Antonio – Before UTSA Criminologist Michael Smith got into explaining the plan he and his colleagues had designed for the City of San Antonio, he made sure to stress what it wasn’t. “It is not anything -- does not resemble in any way, any shape, any fashion,...
1 killed, 2 injured in pipeline explosion in Pearsall
PEARSALL, Texas – An explosion in Pearsall has left one person dead and two others injured, a federal official said. According to an email from Juan J. Rodriguez of the US Department of Labor, the explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday but didn’t indicate where. The injured were...
Multi-car pileup on O’Connor bridge on NE Side due to ice, police say
SAN ANTONIO – As many as five vehicles were involved in a crash on the city’s Northeast Side early Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the O’Connor Road bridge, near North Weidner Road. According to police,...
Fire at vacant apartment on Northwest Side likely started from someone trying to keep warm, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters on Tuesday morning responded to a fire that they believe was started by someone trying to keep warm amid the cold weather. The call came out just before 7:30 a.m. at the Amber Hill Apartments in the 5300 block of NW Loop 410, near Evers Road.
Authorities ID woman killed in I-10 crash after swerving to avoid motorcyclist
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in a crash on the Northwest Side on Sunday. Tanya Nicole Hernandez, 37, died at the scene just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 10 near Crossroads Boulevard, underneath the highway. San Antonio...
Woman in critical condition after Southwest Side crash, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after a crash on the city’s Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 7:56 p.m. near Nogalitos and Zarzamora streets. Police said a woman was driving north when she got a green light and was...
1 person hospitalized after house fire on city’s South Side
SAN ANTONIO – One person was sent to an area hospital following a house fire on the city’s South Side early Wednesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in just before 10 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of East...
Animal Care Services inundated with calls amid freezing temperatures
SAN ANTONIO – As temperatures drop, the number of calls regarding animal neglect or abuse cases has increased. On Tuesday, Animal Care Services responded to an animal rescue case involving 11 dogs found outside chained without access to shelter from the freezing temperatures. ACS Special Operations manager Lt. Bethany...
Faulty heater causes fire, displaces resident from West Side home, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A faulty heater caused a fire, displacing one person from their West Side home late Tuesday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in around 10 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of North San Gabriel, not far from North General McMullen Drive and St. Mary’s University.
City of San Antonio, Bexar County don’t plan to open warming centers Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio and Bexar county will not be opening warming centers Wednesday. “Centers are opened when temperatures are below 32 degrees for a sustained period, or a combination of temperatures and precipitation become dangerously inclement,” city spokesperson Laura Mayes told KSAT via email Wednesday morning.
Interstate 10 in Hill Country reopens following 18-wheeler pileup, multiple rollovers
SAN ANTONIO – Interstate 10 at the Kimble-Kerr county line has reopened following a pileup involving multiple 18-wheelers on Tuesday morning. Kerrville police said the westbound lanes of I-10 in the area are open, though traffic is moving slowly. Deputies in Kimble, Kerr and Kendall counties have dealt with...
