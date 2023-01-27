ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Forensic psychologist weighs in on Andre McDonald testimony

SAN ANTONIO – The jury heard shocking details nobody expected to hear as Andre McDonald on Tuesday told his story about what he says happened between him and his wife back in 2019. Forensic psychologist Dr. John Delatorre, who has no part in the case, analyzed the testimony and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Suspect shot by police during disturbance at West Side motel has died, BCSO confirms

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot by San Antonio police officers during a Jan. 5 incident at a West Side Motel has died, the Bexar County Sheriff Office confirmed. The family of Jose Luis Iruegas, 45, made the decision to remove him from life support at 9:22 p.m. Sunday night and he was pronounced dead by University Health System staff at 9:36 p.m., BCSO said in a statement on Monday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio’s new plan to tackle violent crime

San Antonio – Before UTSA Criminologist Michael Smith got into explaining the plan he and his colleagues had designed for the City of San Antonio, he made sure to stress what it wasn’t. “It is not anything -- does not resemble in any way, any shape, any fashion,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

1 killed, 2 injured in pipeline explosion in Pearsall

PEARSALL, Texas – An explosion in Pearsall has left one person dead and two others injured, a federal official said. According to an email from Juan J. Rodriguez of the US Department of Labor, the explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday but didn’t indicate where. The injured were...
PEARSALL, TX
KSAT 12

Animal Care Services inundated with calls amid freezing temperatures

SAN ANTONIO – As temperatures drop, the number of calls regarding animal neglect or abuse cases has increased. On Tuesday, Animal Care Services responded to an animal rescue case involving 11 dogs found outside chained without access to shelter from the freezing temperatures. ACS Special Operations manager Lt. Bethany...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy