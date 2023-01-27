Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado women’s basketball falls to NAU, 62-59, in overtime
Inconsistency and sloppiness reared their ugly heads on Saturday, allowing the Lumberjacks to defeat the Bears in an overtime effort. The University of Northern Colorado (10-10, 3-6 Big Sky) lost to Northern Arizona (12-10, 6-3 Big Sky), 62-59, at home. The two teams finished regulation tied at 57. It looked like UNC had the momentum to upset the 2022 Big Sky Tournament runner-up.
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado men’s basketball falls at Northern Arizona, tied for last in league
UNC (7-14, 2-7 Sky) lost to Northern Arizona (6-16, 2-7 Big Sky) on the road and is now tied for last in the league. The Bears had been picked to finish second, and their roster features multiple talented players. Things still don’t seem to be coming together. The first...
Fort Morgan Times
CSU flat in road loss at Boise State
BOISE, Idaho — In their last four games — three of them losses — the Colorado State men’s basketball team kept things close, even forcing overtime in three of those contests. That was not the case Saturday. Boise State ran away from the Rams from the...
Fort Morgan Times
‘It means the world’: Northern Colorado athletics inducts four, one team into Hall of Fame
Four individuals and one team received their official induction to the University of Northern Colorado Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday afternoon. This was the first hall of fame induction since 2021, which typically takes place every two years. “I am so pleased that we are able to recognize some...
Fort Morgan Times
Fort Morgan boys basketball picks up wins four and five
Fort Morgan boys basketball’s conference schedule is much kinder to it than the non- conference schedule was. Before the Mustangs began the new year, they held just two victories, one over The Academy. and other against Brush. They weren’t making much headway anywhere else, save for a few.
Fort Morgan Times
GOP bill would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on in Colorado
Two gender-related bills, including Republican-sponsored legislation that would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on, were introduced in the Democratic-controlled Colorado legislature this week. The sponsors of the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, HB23-1098, said it was a measure designed to be compassionate, but LGBTQ advocacy groups immediately decried...
Fort Morgan Times
Ag alumni honored with 2023 Livestock Leader Award
The Department of Animal Sciences at Colorado State University has announced Marlin Eisenach and Leann Saunders as the recipients of their annual Livestock Leader Award, which recognizes outstanding individuals for their contribution to the livestock industry. The awards were be presented at a reception on Jan. 14 during the National Western Stock Show at the Terra building on the CSU Spur campus in Denver.
Fort Morgan Times
A Colorado woman could be released early after spending three decades in prison for killing her partner
Wearing a green prison jumpsuit with long white sleeves underneath, Robin Farris kept her focus on the parole officers on the computer screen as she answered their questions, sometimes crying as she spoke. She said she doesn’t expect Beatrice King’s family to forgive her for killing the Aurora woman whom...
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado Land Co. shows Morgan County their appreciation; Introduces new company president
The Colorado Land Co. celebrated its 8th Annual Customer Appreciation Dinner at the Longmeadow Event Center in Wiggins on Saturday. Colorado Land Co. has offices in Fort Morgan, Brush, and Wiggins. Owners Kent and Suzy Lindell became involved with real estate in 2008, running their business out of the basement of their home. In 2014 they opened their office on Main Street with one agent. After growing to three agents, they opened their Brush office in 2018 and another office in Wiggins in 2019. They are now a total of 14 including agents and administrative personnel throughout all of their offices.
Fort Morgan Times
Few housing options exist for residents being asked to vacate Greeley apartments for people with disabilities
GREELEY — Deb Walters’ home in Hope Apartments provides everything a 64-year-old living with cerebral palsy needs — a roll-in shower, a bed lift, aides to cook and clean, proximity to a grocery store, a nearby bus stop and a bike path she can use to drive her motorized wheelchair to a park.
Fort Morgan Times
Burned by high heat costs? State regulators invite utility customers to vent.
State regulators want to hear from people who are having trouble with high utility bills while the Polis administration is offering rebates of up to $1,044 to qualified Coloradans to help with heat expenses. Saying that “energy affordability is a crisis” for many Coloradans right now, state regulators will hold...
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado woman struck by train while trapped in police cruiser sues department, officers
A woman who was struck by a train while trapped in the back of a Colorado police cruiser is suing the department alleging its officers failed to keep her safe. Yareni Rios-Gonzalez filed the lawsuit Thursday in Weld County District Court against three officers and the Platteville Police Department for “failing to protect Plaintiff from being hit by a freight train while in custody.”
Fort Morgan Times
Brush Chamber of Commerce has new outlook for 2023
The Brush Chamber of Commerce hosted its 2023 Annual Banquet on Thursday at the Brush Fairgrounds. The Italian Buffet was prepared by Banner Health in Brush for the occasion and more than 100 Chamber members, community residents, elected officials, and local leaders filled the room. The event celebrated the hard work and support of their volunteers and sponsors over the past year and showed appreciation for all of their members.
Fort Morgan Times
American Legion Post 19 offering scholarships for FMHS students
American Legion Auxiliary unit 19 is offering its annual scholarships to Fort Morgan High School seniors this year. Auxiliary President, Lori Araujo, wrote in an email to The Fort Morgan Times that the primary funding for the scholarships comes from raffles. The raffles include gift baskets, but others donated by...
