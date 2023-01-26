Read full article on original website
See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ listBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Jury convicts 22-year-old in hotel shooting that killed 1, injured 3Heather WillardAurora, CO
Denver loans developer $8.3 million for affordable housing complexDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver legalizes jaywalkingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Special education complaints rise, DougCo nonprofit can helpSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
KDVR.com
Labor shortage impacting local in Colorado
The labor shortage is ongoing and really impacting small businesses in Colorado. Carly Moore reports.
KDVR.com
Colorado car theft bill
A measure has been introduced to up the punishment for car thefts. Gabrielle Franklin reports.
KDVR.com
Lakewood churches helping homeless brave cold snap
Lakewood Churches are bonding together to get cold residents off the street.
KDVR.com
Nederland nature center looks to make history, donations sought to reach goal
A nature center in the town of Nederland is getting closer to it's goal of being the first of it's kind thanks to a grant from Boulder County.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Frigid temperatures with light snow
An arctic airmass has made its way into eastern Colorado and will also make Denver weather cold. The very cold temperatures will be sticking around as we will be below freezing through Tuesday.
KDVR.com
2 people killed in east Denver crash
2 people killed in east Denver crash on East Alameda Avenue and South Dayton Street.
KDVR.com
Protest and march held in Denver after Tyre Nichols beating video released
Frustrated and angry. That's how demonstrators described their mood holding another protest against police brutality Saturday night outside of the State Capitol in Denver.
KDVR.com
Tips you can follow to keep "dry" even after January
Many people tried Dry January this month. FOX31 talked to an expert for some tips you can follow.
KDVR.com
U-Haul with urns of late husband, mother stolen from Denver single mom
Gabby Voeltner had a gut feeling it wasn't the best place to park. But with no other options, the Denver mom parked her locked, 20-foot U-Haul moving truck along a street near Washington Street and Court Place northeast of downtown Friday night.
KDVR.com
2018 Weld County cold case solved using genetic genealogy
Detectives have identified a man found in Weld County in 2018 as Douglas Wayne Jackson. His identity was found using genetic genealogy.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Get ready for a frigid 5-day freeze
The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking an arctic front with a chance for light snow across the region and in the Denver weather forecast.
KDVR.com
Crashes constant at Denver intersection
Residents living near Eudora and Dahlia are concerned over the recent crashes in that area and the lack of change.
KDVR.com
Charges filed against pilot of small plane crash near Horsetooth Reservoir
The Larimer County District Attorney's Office filed charges against a pilot after the small plane he was allegedly flying crashed near Horsetooth Reservoir in September of last year.
KDVR.com
RE/MAX 50th Anniversary
This segment is sponsored by RE/MAX. RE/MAX started 50 years ago today in Denver with one office! RE/MAX now includes 140,000 agents spanning 110 countries. Nick Bailey, President and CEO of RE/MAX, stopped by Great Day Colorado to discuss the anniversary, the current housing market, and where they’re head in the next 50 years.
KDVR.com
Bodycam footage shows Greeley officers repeatedly punching suspect after he got control of taser
Greeley police are under the microscope after a video is made the rounds on social media showing an officer repeatedly punching a suspect during an arrest.
KDVR.com
‘Soul Dogs’ Westminster Aims to Provide Services to Community Members Through Canine Companionship
It’s no secret that dogs are so much more than just a pet, they’re a companion, and to some they’re even more. ‘Soul Dogs’ is a non-profit located in Westminster that provides services to individuals with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities and autism. They believe in the power of the human-animal relationship to help heal trauma and so much more.
