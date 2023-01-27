Read full article on original website
5280 Magazine Showcases New February Feature: ‘Worth a Shot’
Living in Colorado, we're fortunate to have easy access to ingredients like rocky mountain spring water and heirloom grain, and that's perfect for spirit makers! In fact Colorado is home to more than 100 craft distilleries. 5280 magazine narrowed down the '15 Best Tasting Rooms' in and around Denver, you can read all about it in their brand new February issue.
How to stay safe while skiing and snowboarding
Talya Cunningham sat down with an expert to learn about staying safe in the high country.
Kids who lost parents in Ukraine welcomed to Denver
Denver welcomed a group of kids who lost one or both parents in the war in Ukraine. Ashley Michels reports.
No deal made in Colorado River plan
40 million people use water from the Colorado River.
Video shows dangerous driver on Highway 93
FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say.
Labor shortage impacting local in Colorado
The labor shortage is ongoing and really impacting small businesses in Colorado. Carly Moore reports.
Hidden history behind Five Points neighborhood
Often referred to as the "Harlem of the West," Five Points is one of Denver's oldest and most diverse neighborhoods for its rich history of jazz music and African American culture. Talya Cunningham reports.
Charcuterie meat recalled
Several different brands have been recalled over concerns about Listeria.
Teen to be sentenced in Green Valley Ranch arson
An infant, toddler and three adults were killed in the house fire.
Relief on the way for high utility bills
Xcel Energy says it will decrease fuel charges by about 25%, Lisa D'Souza reports.
January in Denver breaks top-20 records for cold, snow
January in Denver breaks top-20 records for cold, snow, Carly Cassady explains.
Guard and Grace: Feast from the East
Get ready for a guest chef event at Guard and Grace! Chef Troy Guard invited two James Beard semi-finalists to his award-winning Guard and Grace Steakhouse in Downtown Denver for this "Feast from the East" event. Together, they're preparing a special six-course family-style feast with traditional Korean and...
Lakewood churches helping homeless brave cold snap
Lakewood Churches are bonding together to get cold residents off the street.
Denver weather: Warm-up before next snow chance
Denver's weather has been cold and snowy for the last several weeks. Finally, warmer temperatures and dry conditions are moving in for the rest of the week. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
Denver weather: When will temperatures finally heat up in Denver?
DENVER (KDVR) —Denver's weather has been cold and snowy for the last several weeks. Finally, warmer temperatures and dry conditions are moving in for the rest of the week. Morning low temperatures on Tuesday fell to minus 7 degrees in Denver but places like Craig in northwest Colorado saw temperatures as low as minus 41 degrees.
Crashes constant at Denver intersection
Residents living near Eudora and Dahlia are concerned over the recent crashes in that area and the lack of change.
Colorado car theft charges dropping
Car thefts ending in charges filed are going down in the state. DJ Summers reports.
Denver weather: Slow warming, sunny skies
After another cold start to the day and mostly sunny skies will help highs climb to the low 30s Tuesday afternoon. Wind chill advisories remain in effect until 8 a.m. today. Travis Michels forecasts.
Coloradans could be paying for COVID testing soon
After the Biden administration's announcement on ending the COVID emergency declaration, Coloradans may need to pay for COVID-related care. Kim Posey reports.
RE/MAX 50th Anniversary
This segment is sponsored by RE/MAX. RE/MAX started 50 years ago today in Denver with one office! RE/MAX now includes 140,000 agents spanning 110 countries. Nick Bailey, President and CEO of RE/MAX, stopped by Great Day Colorado to discuss the anniversary, the current housing market, and where they're head in the next 50 years.
