Read full article on original website
Related
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
OilPrice.com
Turkey To Host A Natural Gas Summit In February
On February 14 and 15, Turkey will host a gas summit bringing together exporters and importers of natural gas, Turkey’s Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Monday. “We will bring together supplier countries from the Middle East, Mediterranean, Caspian and Middle Asia with consumer countries from Europe,” Reuters quoted Donmez as saying today.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
msn.com
Russian Marines Just Attempted Another Frontal Assault On Ukrainian Positions Around Pavlivka. The Result Was Predictably Bloody.
Three months after it got wrecked trying and failing to punch through Ukrainian defenses, the Russian navy’s unhappiest marine brigade is back in action. And apparently getting beaten, again. The bewildering and tragic plight of the 155th Marine Brigade is a reminder of one of the fundamental flaws in...
OilPrice.com
Windfall Taxes Sweep Through The Global Energy Sector
Over the past two years, global energy companies have enjoyed record profits amid high commodity prices, with the International Energy Agency estimating that net income by oil and gas companies doubled from 2021 to 2022. Those high oil and gas prices have translated into high fuel prices for consumers, drawing the ire of the public and governments everywhere and sparking populist moves in response.
OilPrice.com
Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates
Traders expect the Federal Reserve to end its rate hikes in two months, which could push oil prices higher due to the generally inverse relationship between rates and oil prices. According to a Reuters report, the Fed might end its rate-hike policy as soon as March, as economic indicators suggest...
OilPrice.com
Can India Take Advantage Of Its Enormous Green Energy Potential?
Currently, India depends on fossil fuels for 70% of its energy mix, with coal taking the lion’s share. India has incredible potential for green energy production. The country already has plans for gargantuan solar and wind farms in the works, but it’ll need to do a lot more to realize its full potential.
OilPrice.com
Libyan Oil Ministry Rejects $8 Billion Gas Deal With Eni
Libya’s Oil Ministry has rejected the huge $8-billion deal that the Italian energy giant signed with the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) this weekend, saying that the agreement violated legislation and was not approved by the ministry prior to the signing. Eni’s chief executive Claudio Descalzi and the CEO...
OilPrice.com
OPEC+ Closely Watches Chinese Factory Data
While all eyes are temporarily on the Federal Reserve’s rate hike plans and a virtual meeting of OPEC+ ministers–both on Wednesday–Chinese factory data will also weigh heavily on oil prices, and is exactly what OPEC+ will be watching. While COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on Chinese production...
OilPrice.com
Expert Analysis: What To Expect In Energy Markets This Year
Key factors such as the war in Ukraine, inflation, and the energy transition will continue to shape the industry through 2023. Total U.S. oil production could break new records, driven by an increase in drilling activity. Biden’s plans for refilling the Strategic Petroleum reserve could send ripples through the market....
OilPrice.com
Why Middle East Producers Cut Prices In The Face Of Soaring Chinese Oil Demand
China is back, and even the most ardent skeptics of Beijing’s policy easing will be compelled to admit that there is great upside in global oil demand in 2023. China has been allocating huge export and import quotas, nudging its oil refiners as hard as possible. Against the background of US economic readings rising quicker than expected and increasing the likelihood of a soft landing, as well as of Europe soon implementing its import ban on Russian products, there are several bullish factors that should push oil prices higher, in fact much higher than they are right now. Add to this the biggest position-taking spree into oil since November 2020, with investors swinging enthusiastically into net long positions (in Brent the long-short ratio is already up at almost 6:1), one would ask themselves why are we not seeing a much more pronounced market reaction. The Middle East, arguably the largest benefactor of oil volatility in 2022, has been wondering exactly that. With there being no real upside to global supply and plentiful upside to global demand, why do we keep on cutting prices for several consecutive months already?
OilPrice.com
Russia’s Oil Exports Rebound Ahead Of The EU Ban On Fuel Imports
The upcoming EU ban on fuel imports from Russia, as well as Germany and Poland halting pipeline imports of Russian crude at the start of January, pushed Russian seaborne crude oil exports higher in the week to January 27, according to vessel tracking data monitored by Bloomberg. In the week...
OilPrice.com
India Set To Crank Up Coal Power To Meet Soaring Demand
India will see its power generation from coal increase in the coming year as authorities plan to have coal-fired units maximize electricity production from imported coal to meet rising demand, government sources told Reuters on Monday. The government of India, where coal still generates around 70% of electricity, plans to...
OilPrice.com
Russia’s Pipeline Gas Exports To Europe Slump To Record Low
Russia’s pipeline gas exports to Europe slumped to a new monthly record-low in January, falling by nearly 30% from December due to lower prices on the spot market, according to Reuters calculations. Russia’s gas giant Gazprom has seen exports to Europe decline since the Russian invasion of Ukraine last...
OilPrice.com
Big Oil Reports Record Profits, But There's A Catch
Big Oil had an outstanding 2022 thanks to booming demand and short supply. The industry’s record-breaking profits fueled higher dividend payments and impressive share buyback plans. Governments haven’t turned a blind eye, however, with the EU and UK levying windfall profit taxes against the industry.Can Colombia Really Replace Oil...
OilPrice.com
Venezuela Demands Prepayment For Its Oil
Venezuela’s state-owned oil firm PDVSA has tightened the prepayment rules for its oil after a review of contracts, demanding now cargoes be paid in cash or in goods and services that should be received before loadings can take place, Reuters reported on Monday, quoting PDVSA documents it had seen.
OilPrice.com
Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Are A Game Changer For Clean Power
For years, small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) have been teased as the next big thing in clean energy. They were promised to be the solution to safely and efficiently scaling nuclear energy and the catalyst that would bring the nuclear energy renaissance into full swing. But then they never arrived.
Comments / 0