Washington State

OilPrice.com

Turkey To Host A Natural Gas Summit In February

On February 14 and 15, Turkey will host a gas summit bringing together exporters and importers of natural gas, Turkey’s Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Monday. “We will bring together supplier countries from the Middle East, Mediterranean, Caspian and Middle Asia with consumer countries from Europe,” Reuters quoted Donmez as saying today.
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
OilPrice.com

Windfall Taxes Sweep Through The Global Energy Sector

Over the past two years, global energy companies have enjoyed record profits amid high commodity prices, with the International Energy Agency estimating that net income by oil and gas companies doubled from 2021 to 2022. Those high oil and gas prices have translated into high fuel prices for consumers, drawing the ire of the public and governments everywhere and sparking populist moves in response.
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates

Traders expect the Federal Reserve to end its rate hikes in two months, which could push oil prices higher due to the generally inverse relationship between rates and oil prices. According to a Reuters report, the Fed might end its rate-hike policy as soon as March, as economic indicators suggest...
OilPrice.com

Can India Take Advantage Of Its Enormous Green Energy Potential?

Currently, India depends on fossil fuels for 70% of its energy mix, with coal taking the lion’s share. India has incredible potential for green energy production. The country already has plans for gargantuan solar and wind farms in the works, but it’ll need to do a lot more to realize its full potential.
OilPrice.com

Libyan Oil Ministry Rejects $8 Billion Gas Deal With Eni

Libya’s Oil Ministry has rejected the huge $8-billion deal that the Italian energy giant signed with the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) this weekend, saying that the agreement violated legislation and was not approved by the ministry prior to the signing. Eni’s chief executive Claudio Descalzi and the CEO...
OilPrice.com

OPEC+ Closely Watches Chinese Factory Data

While all eyes are temporarily on the Federal Reserve’s rate hike plans and a virtual meeting of OPEC+ ministers–both on Wednesday–Chinese factory data will also weigh heavily on oil prices, and is exactly what OPEC+ will be watching. While COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on Chinese production...
OilPrice.com

Expert Analysis: What To Expect In Energy Markets This Year

Key factors such as the war in Ukraine, inflation, and the energy transition will continue to shape the industry through 2023. Total U.S. oil production could break new records, driven by an increase in drilling activity. Biden’s plans for refilling the Strategic Petroleum reserve could send ripples through the market....
OilPrice.com

Why Middle East Producers Cut Prices In The Face Of Soaring Chinese Oil Demand

China is back, and even the most ardent skeptics of Beijing’s policy easing will be compelled to admit that there is great upside in global oil demand in 2023. China has been allocating huge export and import quotas, nudging its oil refiners as hard as possible. Against the background of US economic readings rising quicker than expected and increasing the likelihood of a soft landing, as well as of Europe soon implementing its import ban on Russian products, there are several bullish factors that should push oil prices higher, in fact much higher than they are right now. Add to this the biggest position-taking spree into oil since November 2020, with investors swinging enthusiastically into net long positions (in Brent the long-short ratio is already up at almost 6:1), one would ask themselves why are we not seeing a much more pronounced market reaction. The Middle East, arguably the largest benefactor of oil volatility in 2022, has been wondering exactly that. With there being no real upside to global supply and plentiful upside to global demand, why do we keep on cutting prices for several consecutive months already?
OilPrice.com

Russia’s Oil Exports Rebound Ahead Of The EU Ban On Fuel Imports

The upcoming EU ban on fuel imports from Russia, as well as Germany and Poland halting pipeline imports of Russian crude at the start of January, pushed Russian seaborne crude oil exports higher in the week to January 27, according to vessel tracking data monitored by Bloomberg. In the week...
OilPrice.com

India Set To Crank Up Coal Power To Meet Soaring Demand

India will see its power generation from coal increase in the coming year as authorities plan to have coal-fired units maximize electricity production from imported coal to meet rising demand, government sources told Reuters on Monday. The government of India, where coal still generates around 70% of electricity, plans to...
OilPrice.com

Russia’s Pipeline Gas Exports To Europe Slump To Record Low

Russia’s pipeline gas exports to Europe slumped to a new monthly record-low in January, falling by nearly 30% from December due to lower prices on the spot market, according to Reuters calculations. Russia’s gas giant Gazprom has seen exports to Europe decline since the Russian invasion of Ukraine last...
OilPrice.com

Big Oil Reports Record Profits, But There's A Catch

Big Oil had an outstanding 2022 thanks to booming demand and short supply. The industry’s record-breaking profits fueled higher dividend payments and impressive share buyback plans. Governments haven’t turned a blind eye, however, with the EU and UK levying windfall profit taxes against the industry.Can Colombia Really Replace Oil...
OilPrice.com

Venezuela Demands Prepayment For Its Oil

Venezuela’s state-owned oil firm PDVSA has tightened the prepayment rules for its oil after a review of contracts, demanding now cargoes be paid in cash or in goods and services that should be received before loadings can take place, Reuters reported on Monday, quoting PDVSA documents it had seen.
OilPrice.com

Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Are A Game Changer For Clean Power

For years, small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) have been teased as the next big thing in clean energy. They were promised to be the solution to safely and efficiently scaling nuclear energy and the catalyst that would bring the nuclear energy renaissance into full swing. But then they never arrived.

