Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Gets Historic Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Step Inside Indy's Only Password-Protected SpeakeasyRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to MissTed RiversIndiana State
Superstar NFL Running Back Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
WISH-TV
Community Link: Preparing students for life beyond college
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by ED.D Chancellor at Ivy Tech Community College, Lorenzo Esters. He talked about ways to prepare students...
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Indianapolis, IN. - In addition to being Indiana's capital and largest city, anchoring a metro area with a population of more than 2.1 million residents, Indianapolis is also home to a diverse economy and strong job market.
WISH-TV
IMPD to partner with Sikh community to highlight religious inclusivity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett joined the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Sikh members of Gurdwara Gur Nanak Darbar to talk about IMPD’s inclusive recruitment efforts. During the visit, Hogsett and IMPD discussed the department’s policies and procedures. According to a release, IMPD will be at Gurdwara...
WISH-TV
Parents’ reactions vary on IPS delaying vote on operating referendum
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Parents and school leaders are getting another chance to voice concerns about the Indianapolis Public Schools’ proposed operating referendum. On Saturday, the school board delayed its vote again after pushback from the community. The IPS Board on Dec. 7 unanimously approved a one-time $410 million...
Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirmed it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
Indianapolis surgeon’s medical license suspended for 90 days
After three and a half hours of evidence presentations and witnesses, the board voted unanimously to suspend Mimms’ license for 90 days.
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
WISH-TV
Finding Faith: Northview Church LEADS Conference
Kent Bjurstrom, Northview Network Pastor, and Jenni Keller, Staff AdvaKent Bjurstrom, Northview Network Pastor, and Jenni Keller, Staff Advancement Pastor from Northview Church joined “Finding Faith” with Randy Ollis with news on their upcoming LEADS Conference and the launch of their new Northview Network. The LEADS conference is presented to help you learn how you can “lead yourself, stay emotionally healthy, and keep healthy relationships.”
WLTX.com
Careful and quick action: Mom says doctors saved 4 lives in the delivery room
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's maternal mortality rate has long concerned Hoosier women and healthcare providers. The state has the third-highest rate of maternal mortality in the nation. Doctors say not getting women the critical care they and their child need quickly can be life-threatening or even fatal. For one Westfield...
WISH-TV
East Indianapolis business keeps typewriters clicking and clacking
Ron Saba forcefully snaps each key on an old Olympia typewriter he’s opened up on his workbench. Meticulously, he wipes down the letters and sprays some sewing machine oil into the mechanics. When ribbons fail to reverse and rollers harden into a concrete-like consistency, Ron Saba is one of the few people willing to dive in and get an old typewriter back in shape.
WISH-TV
Man dies in shooting at home in rural Grant County
FAIRMOUNT, Ind. (WISH) — A Texas man died in a shooting in rural Grant County on Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said Monday afternoon. Benito D. Lugo, 24, of Hidalgo, Texas, died from a single gunshot wound, the Grant County Coroner’s Office said Monday afternoon. Deputies and...
ballstatedailynews.com
Muncie OUTreach and Glinda B. Fierce host the first all-ages drag show since Covid-19.
Saturday night at the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) of Muncie, Glinda B. Fierce, a drag queen, along with Muncie OUTreach threw an all-ages drag show. The show was meant to help fundraise for OUTreach and provide an entertaining event for both children and adults. Glinda B. Fierce said...
Fox 59
Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars
Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 10, FOX59 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down. Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars. Police make...
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
WISH-TV
Indiana faces growing shortage of affordable housing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many in Indianapolis are still struggling amid an affordable housing shortage. The Biden administration is now taking another step toward solving the crisis nationwide. There’s a growing shortage of affordable housing in Indiana. Fran Quigley, a clinical professor at the Indiana University McKinney School of...
WISH-TV
IPS delays vote on operating referendum
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Schools voted Saturday morning to delay the vote on the $400 million operating referendum. The delay comes amid criticism from the Indy Chamber and other groups. The Chamber says no vote should occur until a plan can be developed to address business and community concerns adequately.
WISH-TV
January 2023 has been very cloudy compared to recent years in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter months in central Indiana tend to be some of our cloudiest of the year. This has held true, especially for January 2023, where we have recorded 24 days of average cloud cover 80% or higher through Monday, Jan. 30. In the previous five years,...
readthereporter.com
Sheriff Moving Services now open in Cicero
On Friday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office patrol Deputies from Nights B Squad (specifically Deputies Moe, Abbitt, Wilcox, and Lt. Niec) helped an elderly Cicero resident move some heavy furniture that she would have otherwise been unable to move due to her current situation. Her husband passed away and has...
WISH-TV
Local Reports: 5-month-old baby rescued in Indianapolis has died
COLUMBUS, OH. (WISH) — Ky’Air Thomas, a twin baby who was kidnapped by a woman in December in Ohio was found dead Saturday night, police say. The Columbus Police Department said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a baby not breathing in a home on East Whittier Street. Police say the baby was taken to a children’s hospital but died around 11:44 p.m. that same night.
Queen of Free: Affordable breakfast ideas
INDIANAPOLIS — The price of eggs may be higher than ever, but they are still one of the least expensive sources of protein you can add to your diet. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, writes in her weekly blog that the average price per dozen is $4.25 nationwide. "At my local Kroger," said Lowe, "they’re still coming in at under $3. But even at $4.25/dozen that still shakes out to roughly $0.35/egg or $0.75 for two for breakfast."
Comments / 1