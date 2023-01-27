The deadline for submitting tax returns is fast approaching. While those sending their returns to HMRC on paper have been able to relax since Halloween night, the bulk of digital filers are doomed to spend the days before 31 January with a cloud of calculations hanging over their heads.Punishments for those who put it off too long can be crushing. Even those who need to file returns but have no tax to pay must submit theirs in time or face an initial £100 fine. Fines are also handed out to those who file incorrect information, with a risk of...

1 DAY AGO