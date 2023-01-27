Read full article on original website
IRS sends out 12 million refunds after correcting 2020 tax returns: report
The IRS issued 12 million tax refunds to taxpayers who paid too much taxes on their 2020 unemployment benefits, according to reports. The refunds totaling up to $14.8 billion are a result of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. Hence, the act waived unemployment benefits up to $10,200 per eligible taxpayer.
400,000 people get tax fine despite not owing any tax
400,000 people have been penalised for a tax mistake when most of them don't owe any tax. Tax Policy Associates says the fines can mount up to thousands of pounds. Nearly 12 million self-employed people fill out self-assessment tax returns each year, but Tax Policy Associates found that nearly 400,000 people earning less than £13,000 received a penalty for not filing a tax return on time between 2018 and 2020.
Taxpayers have until the end of Tuesday to submit self-assessment forms
Taxpayers have until the end of Tuesday to submit their self-assessment returns.The deadline for submitting online returns and paying any tax owed is midnight on January 31.The most recent figures from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) show that fewer than 2.7 million customers still needed to file their self-assessment returns, as of January 26.At the same point a year earlier, just under 3.4 million people still needed to file their tax returns.Just over 12 million taxpayers are expected to file returns.With one week to go until the deadline, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is urging fewer than 3.4 million customers...
The easy mistakes to avoid on your tax return as Martin Lewis issues warning
The deadline for submitting tax returns is fast approaching. While those sending their returns to HMRC on paper have been able to relax since Halloween night, the bulk of digital filers are doomed to spend the days before 31 January with a cloud of calculations hanging over their heads.Punishments for those who put it off too long can be crushing. Even those who need to file returns but have no tax to pay must submit theirs in time or face an initial £100 fine. Fines are also handed out to those who file incorrect information, with a risk of...
Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring
Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
Four days until automatic payments between $1,827 & $4,555 start hitting accounts – birthday determines if you get money
THE first batch of new Social Security checks for 2023 worth up to $4,555 will be going out in just days and it could arrive to you depending on when your birthday lands. This year, benefits for retirees will be boosted thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increasing by 8.7 percent.
Americans to get monthly direct payments of $300 for two years under payout ‘lottery’ – see if you’re eligible
ANOTHER group of Americans is in line to get $300 in monthly payments for two years through a lottery selection process in 2023. The universal basic income (UBI) program, known as YS EQUITY, is being funded by a private donor, Yellow Springs Community Foundation, as well as by federal money provided under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Social Security update: Direct SSI payment worth $914 arriving in six days
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are set to receive their $914 monthly payments in just six days. Couples who are eligible for SSI will receive their regular payments of $1,371 on Feb. 1, while individuals will receive their regular $914 check. Essential persons, or those who live with people receiving SSI and give them necessary care, will receive payments of $458 at the beginning of next month.
‘I can’t explain how exhausted I was’: Women hit by change in state pension age describe physical toll of work
Women affected by the increase in the state pension age have warned of the physical toll of working in older age as they raise concerns that millions more could be forced to work until they are 68.Campaigners condemned reports this week that the retirement age could increase to 68 as early as 2035, arguing that it is “completely wrong“ for the government to force people to “work until they drop”.A phased increase in the age at which women are able to claim a state pension – from 66 to 67 by 2028, and eventually to 68 – is already planned,...
