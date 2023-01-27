Read full article on original website
DeSantis pushes ban on diversity programs in state colleges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced plans to block state colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. The Republican governor debuted the proposal as part of a larger, higher education legislative package that is expected to be taken...
M-DCPS announces Don Clerveaux as Teacher of the Year
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools chose Don Clerveaux, a fifth-grade science and social studies teacher at Phyllis Ruth Miller Elementary, to hold a title that represents just how hard he works to bring inspiration and dedication to his children. On Tuesday evening, the committee gathered at the DoubleTree...
Investigation underway after 6 migrants detained in Haulover Park
HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Six people were stopped on South Florida shores following a call about a possible smuggling event in the area of Haulover Park. Starting around 3:30 a.m., police searched the area right over the northbound Haulover Inland Bridge where they first found three people, Wednesday. U.S....
Police searching Haulover Park after 3 migrants detained
HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were stopped on South Florida shores following a call about possible migrants in the area of Haulover Park. Around 3:30 a.m., police searched the area right over the northbound Haulover Inland Bridge where they found three people, Wednesday. Those people were detained as...
Broward County man wins $1 million off scratch-off game
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County man hit the jackpot when he won $1 million off a scratch-off ticket. Ricardo Canales, 55, of Fort Lauderdale claimed the $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. He chose to receive...
Miami Police chief testifies in hearing after accusations of racism,corruption
COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales is in the hot seat fielding questions after serious allegations of racism and corruption were made against him and his department. The chief testified in a whistleblower hearing on Tuesday. “There was no retaliation?” asked a man. “Absolutely...
Unicyclist travels from Maine to Florida Keys raising awareness of East Coast Greenway
(WSVN) - A man pedaled with a purpose as he traveled from Maine all the way down to the Florida Keys on a most unexpected use of transportation all in an effort to raise money for an interstate bike trail. Avery Seuter achieved his highest goal to date in nearly...
Teacher hit by student during classroom brawl at North Miami Senior High School
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher took a hard fall after getting caught in the middle of some campus chaos. The incident happened when students began fighting in a classroom, and cellphone video showed a glimpse of it all. The teacher was thrown to the ground, and school officials...
Sunrise beauty salon customer flees without paying for pricey dye job
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a beauty salon in Sunrise said a customer dashed off without paying after she had her hair dyed. A sign on a wall at Sunky’s Salon along North University Drive reads, ‘What happens on the salon stays at the salon,’ but business owner Sunky Ferreira broke this policy when, she said, a customer took off without paying her bill last week.
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to a wide swath of the United States on Tuesday, causing the cancellation of more than 1,700 flights nationwide, bringing traffic to a standstill on an interstate through Arkansas and causing crashes that seriously injured two Texas law officers. As the...
Citadel CEO donates $25 million to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews were hard at work as they built hope at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Jack and Barbara Nicklaus themselves were at the campus Tuesday morning to make a life-changing announcement. “The chance of a healthy life for a child is the greatest gift you can give a...
1 dead, 1 critical following shooting in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to shots fired at a car in the street with several people inside, Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, around 5 a.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department was gathered at the scene near the 500th block of 151st Street as they continued to investigate. The...
Family, BSO searching for missing woman out of Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is asking for help finding a missing loved one. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have been searching for 52-year-old Annette Mohammed, last seen on a Friday morning, Jan. 13t, near the 8800 block of West McNab Road in Tamarac. Mohammed is said...
Grass breaks out in SW Miami-Dade; 95% contained
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled a grass fire in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday. Just before 4 p.m., the blaze broke out in a field near Marlin Road and the busway. Gas tanks in the area also brought out a hazmat team, but they did not end up being a...
Turnip Salad / Walrus Rodeo, Miami
A salad for dinner does not have to be boring. A South Florida chef shows us how to add some zest to it. Time to grab a Bite With Belkys. 8 baby turnips (slightly smaller than a golf ball) 4 small breakfast radishes. Handful of sweet lettuce leaves (turnip/radish greens,...
Community comes together to help families who lost everything in condo fire
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Help is coming to the families that have been displaced after they lost everything in a huge condo building fire on Saturday. The assistance is coming to a Red Cross shelter in Miami Gardens from nonprofits, individuals and some pretty big companies. “Like Santa Claus...
Deputies establish perimeter in Pompano Beach after suspect flees on foot
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have set up a perimeter in search of a suspect who fled on foot. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were initially following a vehicle in Pompano Beach, Monday morning. When police attempted to stop the driver on East Atlantic Boulevard, the vehicle crashed and...
100 at-risk boys take part in financial literacy workshop in Aventura
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Community activists on a mission to make a difference held a mentoring workshop in Aventura. The Grant Cardone Foundation, in partnership with 5000 Role Models, held the event for 100 at-risk boys in Aventura, Wednesday morning. The foundation provides mentoring for adolescents in underserved and...
Near-Record Heat
High pressure overhead is maintaining our pattern warm and dry, but also keeping Winter weather well to the North. Warm start to February! Records will be jeopardy this afternoon in both Miami and Marathon with highs climbing into the mid 80’s. Changes coming by the end of the week...
BSO conduct death investigation after body found in Weston home
WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A deadly discovery was made at a home in Weston. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are now conducting a death investigation inside a home in the Savannah gated community along the 1400 block of Majesty Terrace, Tuesday afternoon. The person’s identity or how they died...
