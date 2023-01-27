ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WSVN-TV

DeSantis pushes ban on diversity programs in state colleges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced plans to block state colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. The Republican governor debuted the proposal as part of a larger, higher education legislative package that is expected to be taken...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

M-DCPS announces Don Clerveaux as Teacher of the Year

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools chose Don Clerveaux, a fifth-grade science and social studies teacher at Phyllis Ruth Miller Elementary, to hold a title that represents just how hard he works to bring inspiration and dedication to his children. On Tuesday evening, the committee gathered at the DoubleTree...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Investigation underway after 6 migrants detained in Haulover Park

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Six people were stopped on South Florida shores following a call about a possible smuggling event in the area of Haulover Park. Starting around 3:30 a.m., police searched the area right over the northbound Haulover Inland Bridge where they first found three people, Wednesday. U.S....
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police searching Haulover Park after 3 migrants detained

HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were stopped on South Florida shores following a call about possible migrants in the area of Haulover Park. Around 3:30 a.m., police searched the area right over the northbound Haulover Inland Bridge where they found three people, Wednesday. Those people were detained as...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Broward County man wins $1 million off scratch-off game

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County man hit the jackpot when he won $1 million off a scratch-off ticket. Ricardo Canales, 55, of Fort Lauderdale claimed the $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. He chose to receive...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Police chief testifies in hearing after accusations of racism,corruption

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales is in the hot seat fielding questions after serious allegations of racism and corruption were made against him and his department. The chief testified in a whistleblower hearing on Tuesday. “There was no retaliation?” asked a man. “Absolutely...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Sunrise beauty salon customer flees without paying for pricey dye job

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The owner of a beauty salon in Sunrise said a customer dashed off without paying after she had her hair dyed. A sign on a wall at Sunky’s Salon along North University Drive reads, ‘What happens on the salon stays at the salon,’ but business owner Sunky Ferreira broke this policy when, she said, a customer took off without paying her bill last week.
SUNRISE, FL
WSVN-TV

Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to a wide swath of the United States on Tuesday, causing the cancellation of more than 1,700 flights nationwide, bringing traffic to a standstill on an interstate through Arkansas and causing crashes that seriously injured two Texas law officers. As the...
TEXAS STATE
WSVN-TV

1 dead, 1 critical following shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to shots fired at a car in the street with several people inside, Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, around 5 a.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department was gathered at the scene near the 500th block of 151st Street as they continued to investigate. The...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Family, BSO searching for missing woman out of Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is asking for help finding a missing loved one. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have been searching for 52-year-old Annette Mohammed, last seen on a Friday morning, Jan. 13t, near the 8800 block of West McNab Road in Tamarac. Mohammed is said...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Grass breaks out in SW Miami-Dade; 95% contained

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled a grass fire in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday. Just before 4 p.m., the blaze broke out in a field near Marlin Road and the busway. Gas tanks in the area also brought out a hazmat team, but they did not end up being a...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Turnip Salad / Walrus Rodeo, Miami

A salad for dinner does not have to be boring. A South Florida chef shows us how to add some zest to it. Time to grab a Bite With Belkys. 8 baby turnips (slightly smaller than a golf ball) 4 small breakfast radishes. Handful of sweet lettuce leaves (turnip/radish greens,...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

100 at-risk boys take part in financial literacy workshop in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Community activists on a mission to make a difference held a mentoring workshop in Aventura. The Grant Cardone Foundation, in partnership with 5000 Role Models, held the event for 100 at-risk boys in Aventura, Wednesday morning. The foundation provides mentoring for adolescents in underserved and...
AVENTURA, FL
WSVN-TV

Near-Record Heat

High pressure overhead is maintaining our pattern warm and dry, but also keeping Winter weather well to the North. Warm start to February! Records will be jeopardy this afternoon in both Miami and Marathon with highs climbing into the mid 80’s. Changes coming by the end of the week...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO conduct death investigation after body found in Weston home

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A deadly discovery was made at a home in Weston. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are now conducting a death investigation inside a home in the Savannah gated community along the 1400 block of Majesty Terrace, Tuesday afternoon. The person’s identity or how they died...
WESTON, FL

