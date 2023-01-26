Read full article on original website
Horizon Multiplayer Alpha Footage Leaks (And It Kinda Looks Like Fortnite)
Some screenshots and gameplay footage circulating online today purport to be Guerrilla Games’ currently in-development Horizon multiplayer project. And I gotta say, these are some of the most Fortnite-looking, Immortals Fenyx Rising-styled models I’ve ever seen. It’s been known for a minute now that developer Guerrilla Games had...
We Did It, Joe: Overwatch 2 Will Make Ranked Suck Less
Overwatch 2 will make adjustments to both its matchmaking process and its ranked system in the coming weeks, according to the latest developer blog posted today. This is good news for anyone who has spent the months since launch confused or frustrated by the sequel’s ranking system, or those who feel like their matches are almost always lopsided (myself included, as evidenced by my most recent take on Overwatch 2's competitive mode).
Activision Blizzard Exec Has The Most Unhinged Last Of Us TV Show Take Yet
The Last of Us inspired no shortage of takes when it first released back in 2013. The HBO TV adaptation has been no different. Like a massive EpiPen of stimulus for the take economy in the middle of winter, it has elicited both over-the-top praise, scornful dismissals, and everything in-between. But what is potentially the worst take of all wasn’t born until today.
Starting Tomorrow, Marvel Snap Will Let You Battle Your Friends
Marvel Snap is very good. We’ve said that before. Heck, we even called it one of the best games of 2022. But it did lack one big feature at launch: the ability to challenge your friends. Tomorrow’s Marvel Snap update will finally add the much-requested feature to the popular card game.
Fire Emblem Engage Is Stealing Players' Most Emotional Kill
Imagine that you’re forced into the emotionally turbulent situation of murdering your own evil parent. Right as you work up the nerve and give a heartfelt speech about it, some random ally kills them in front of your eyes. I should feel bad, but I haven’t stopped laughing. For a few unfortunate Fire Emblem Engage’s players, the chain attack mechanic has managed to ruin one of the most emotional moments in the game.
Meet The Man Who Got Kadabra Banned From Pokémon For 20 Years
As we learned last week, spoon-wielding psychic pocket monster Kadabra is returning to the Pokémon TCG after a twenty year absence. I wanted to learn the complete story of why it ever went missing in the first place. What I wasn’t expecting in doing so was to accidentally make friends with a man I’ve disliked for decades, world-famous illusionist and ruiner of cutlery, Uri Geller.
Dead Space
Feeling excited, I wait for my PlayStation 5 to flicker on so I can go somewhere I haven’t before, the USG Ishimura, splattered with fresh blood by Motive Studio for its Dead Space remake, released January 27. The mining ship has always been the gray spinal cord to trigger-happy horror Dead Space, originally released in 2008 and made by the since-shuttered Visceral Games, and I’ve gleaned as a newbie (I was 10 in 2008) that it’s one of the best horror games of all time. But after I see the ship—and the atrocities that populate it, indicated by graffiti (“Fuck this ship, it’s a shitty capitalist organization,” one on-the-nose scrawl says) and hallways sticky with organic goo—I wonder if that’s still the case.
How To Get More Out Of Your $200 PS5 DualSense Edge Controller
Perhaps you’ve already purchased Sony’s modular new DualSense Edge controller for PlayStation 5. If so, let me start off by saying “congratulations” on having $200 lying around to buy this damn expensive thing. But now that you’ve got this new controller with all its bells and whistles, you might be wondering how you can make the most of your new investment. Well grab your DualSense Edge, boot up your PS5, and make sure you’ve got a few games installed, because we’re going to run through all the controller’s features and how you can be applied to different games.
Thank You, Hi-Fi Rush, For Coming Out Of Nowhere
Hi-Fi Rush, a game built around the concept of pure joy, was notable last week for two things. One, it’s really, really good! And two, it achieved that rarest of video game feats: a successful surprise release. By surprise I mean absolute surprise. One minute nobody knew the game...
Fans Think Sony Is Teasing A New Uncharted Starring Nathan Drake’s Kid
Sony may have just teased its next Uncharted game in a new commercial about a supposed end to the PlayStation 5 console shortage. In between vignettes for announced games like Spider-Man 2 is a brief clip of a woman carrying a torch through a cave, and fans think it might be pointing to a new Uncharted game starring Nathan Drake’s daughter, Cassie.
