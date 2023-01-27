Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist pronounced dead after Saturday crash at 34th, Western
Update (2:19 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released that the driver of the motorcycle involved in an early Saturday wreck has died. According to a news release from the department, the driver, identified as 29-year-old Travis Duvall Mitchell, died at a local hospital from injuries received in the crash. Original Story AMARILLO, Texas […]
abc7amarillo.com
Motorcyclist dies after hitting concrete median
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in southwest Amarillo. According to police, Travis Duvall Mitchell, 29 was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Western Street. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Mitchell hit the center concrete median at Western and SW 34th Street.
Executions for Texas Panhandle men scheduled by Texas Department of Criminal Justice
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website. The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more than 23 years after being convicted of […]
KFDA
2 hospitalized after head-on collision near Tascosa Road north of Loop 335
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two people are injured after a head-on collision Friday morning. Potter County officials say they received a call around 8:24 a.m. for a crash on FM 2381 in the area of Tascosa Road north of Loop 335. The two vehicles collided head-on. One person was taken...
abc7amarillo.com
Amazon warehouse worker files to run for Amarillo City Councilwoman Freda Powell's seat
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An Amazon warehouse worker filed to run for Amarillo City Councilwoman Freda Powell's seat. Sherie Lynn Wood filed her ballot application for Place 2 on Friday. Powell announced earlier this month she is running for Mayor. Wood said her "visions for a greater Amarillo" are:
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Crime Stoppers features 2016 Hyundai Azera stolen Sunday on 'Stolen Auto Day'
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for the community's help finding a Hyundai Azera reported stolen on Sunday in west Amarillo. According to police, a 2016 silver Hyundai Azera was reported stolen from the 3000 block of Curtis Drive on Sunday, Jan. 29. The car should...
abc7amarillo.com
Fatal Crash: Car veers of US-287, catches fire after vaulting over railroad tracks
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A fatal crash happened 11 miles west of Clarendon on Friday at 11:30 p.m. The deceased was a 39-year-old man from Fort Worth who was pronounced dead at the scene by a Donley County Justice of the Peace. The man was not wearing a seatbelt...
abc7amarillo.com
Study shows Amarillo highway death rate 85% above national average
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A new study highlighting how "misaligned time-zones" impact Chronobiology revealed that not only does Amarillo join a slew of Texas towns that fall under what a release from Eastern New Mexico University refers to as a "misaligned time-zone"--but the largest city in the Panhandle also has "highway deaths skew high, with a death rate 85% above the national average."
abc7amarillo.com
City of Canyon hires new Executive Director of Economic Development
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — The City of Canyon hired a new Executive Director of the Canyon Economic Development Corp. Stephanie Tucker is originally from Groom. She and her husband, Toby, moved to Canyon five years ago after he was named the Athletic Director for Canyon ISD. “We are thrilled...
abc7amarillo.com
DPS operation to combat violent crime leads to several felony arrests, drug seizures
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Public Safety led a multi-agency operation resulting in nearly two dozen felony arrests last week, officials said on Monday. On Friday and Saturday, Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents and DPS Highway Patrol, along with the Amarillo Police Department (APD) Special Operations Division, APD Criminal Investigations Division, Potter County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and the Lubbock Texas Anti-gang Unit Officers, conducted an operation to combat the city’s violent crime.
Texas One Step Closer To Easier Access To Its Only BLM Land
Not too long ago, I learned about the Cross Bar SRMA. If you're unaware, the only BLM public land in the entire state of Texas, is just north of Amarillo. While it is, somewhat, accessible it feels like something incredibly special that many don't have access to. And they should.
inforney.com
Two-vehicle collision leaves one person dead, another facing manslaughter charges
A Dumas man, Jena Larios-Tipaz, 19, of Dumas, was arrested Wednesday evening and charged with intoxication manslaughter after a two vehicle accident on FM 119 that left one person dead, according to Sergeant Jace Delgado, spokesperson for the Moore County Sheriff’s Office. Shawna Granillo, 47, of Sunray, the driver...
Texas Oncology releases new data on cancer, body image, mental health
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Texas Oncology released survey results on cancer, body image and mental health. According to Texas Oncology, the purpose of the survey was to raise awareness of the way cancer impacts body image and mental health. While encouraging conversation that brings understanding to the overall health of cancer patients. “We polled patients with […]
abc7amarillo.com
Deep freeze continues for days for the south Plains with dangerous wind chills
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect this morning for the northern half of the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles until 9 a.m.. Wind chill values are being observed between -5 and -15. If going outside, it will be an unpleasant experience to be out there for more than 15 minutes. The overall threat for hypothermia and frostbite are low but not zero. Make sure to cover up as much skin as you can before heading outside.
