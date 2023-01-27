ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borger, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Motorcyclist pronounced dead after Saturday crash at 34th, Western

Update (2:19 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released that the driver of the motorcycle involved in an early Saturday wreck has died. According to a news release from the department, the driver, identified as 29-year-old Travis Duvall Mitchell, died at a local hospital from injuries received in the crash.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Motorcyclist dies after hitting concrete median

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in southwest Amarillo. According to police, Travis Duvall Mitchell, 29 was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Western Street. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Mitchell hit the center concrete median at Western and SW 34th Street.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Executions for Texas Panhandle men scheduled by Texas Department of Criminal Justice

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website. The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more than 23 years after being convicted of […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Study shows Amarillo highway death rate 85% above national average

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A new study highlighting how "misaligned time-zones" impact Chronobiology revealed that not only does Amarillo join a slew of Texas towns that fall under what a release from Eastern New Mexico University refers to as a "misaligned time-zone"--but the largest city in the Panhandle also has "highway deaths skew high, with a death rate 85% above the national average."
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

City of Canyon hires new Executive Director of Economic Development

CANYON, Texas (KVII) — The City of Canyon hired a new Executive Director of the Canyon Economic Development Corp. Stephanie Tucker is originally from Groom. She and her husband, Toby, moved to Canyon five years ago after he was named the Athletic Director for Canyon ISD. “We are thrilled...
CANYON, TX
abc7amarillo.com

DPS operation to combat violent crime leads to several felony arrests, drug seizures

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Public Safety led a multi-agency operation resulting in nearly two dozen felony arrests last week, officials said on Monday. On Friday and Saturday, Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents and DPS Highway Patrol, along with the Amarillo Police Department (APD) Special Operations Division, APD Criminal Investigations Division, Potter County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) and the Lubbock Texas Anti-gang Unit Officers, conducted an operation to combat the city’s violent crime.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Oncology releases new data on cancer, body image, mental health

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Texas Oncology released survey results on cancer, body image and mental health. According to Texas Oncology, the purpose of the survey was to raise awareness of the way cancer impacts body image and mental health. While encouraging conversation that brings understanding to the overall health of cancer patients. “We polled patients with […]
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Deep freeze continues for days for the south Plains with dangerous wind chills

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect this morning for the northern half of the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles until 9 a.m.. Wind chill values are being observed between -5 and -15. If going outside, it will be an unpleasant experience to be out there for more than 15 minutes. The overall threat for hypothermia and frostbite are low but not zero. Make sure to cover up as much skin as you can before heading outside.
AMARILLO, TX

