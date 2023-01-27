Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Douglas, Morrison, Pope, Stevens, Swift, Todd by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Douglas; Morrison; Pope; Stevens; Swift; Todd WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Crittenden, Cross, Lee, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 20:22:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Lee; Mississippi; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. resulting in significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Chisago by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Chisago; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Nicollet; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Koochiching by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 to 50 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Koochiching, North St. Louis, Northern Cook and Lake, North Itasca, Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, Southern Cook, South Itasca, Northern Aitkin and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band, the Grand Portage Reservation, the Mille Lacs Band, Big Sandy Lake area and the Bois Forte Band, Nett Lake, Deer Creek and, Lake Vermilion areas. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
