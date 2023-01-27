Effective: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 to 50 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Koochiching, North St. Louis, Northern Cook and Lake, North Itasca, Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, Southern Cook, South Itasca, Northern Aitkin and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band, the Grand Portage Reservation, the Mille Lacs Band, Big Sandy Lake area and the Bois Forte Band, Nett Lake, Deer Creek and, Lake Vermilion areas. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.

AITKIN COUNTY, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO