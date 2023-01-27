ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man arrested after teen was beaten and left badly wounded during marijuana deal, police say

PEORIA, Ariz. - A Phoenix man is arrested in connection with a beating in Peoria that left a teenager badly injured, according to officials with the Peoria Police Department. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Hudson C. Calixto, was arrested on Jan. 29. According to court documents we obtained, an investigation into the beating incident began on Jan. 28, when Peoria Police officers responded to Honor Health Deer Valley for a report of an aggravated assault of a 16-year-old boy.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

3-year-old Apache Junction boy dies from fentanyl overdose

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - A toddler died after police say he ingested fentanyl over the weekend at a home in Apache Junction. According to police, the 3-year-old boy ingested at least one fentanyl pill on Jan. 29 near Tomahawk Road and Broadway Avenue. The boy was taken to the hospital...
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of killing his girlfriend in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police say a man has been arrested in connection to the death of his girlfriend late last year in Chandler. Chandler Police say officers on Dec. 3 responded to reports of a person not breathing in the area of Dobson and Warner Roads. Once at the scene, police found a 23-year-old woman who was dead. She was not identified.
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (2/1/23)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect dead after alleged home invasion attempt in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after allegedly trying to break into a home with three others in El Mirage Saturday evening. El Mirage Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in a neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. near 2nd Avenue and Ventura Street. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound who died at the scene.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Why are we seeing more coyotes in the Phoenix area? Wildlife expert explains

PHOENIX - If you've spotted a coyote in your neighborhood recently – you're not alone as people across the Valley are seeing them day and night. Not only are people seeing them in their neighborhood, but they're also spotting them on top of cars, and we spoke with a local photographer who captured a sighting.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

83rd Avenue reopens in Peoria after serious crash left 3 injured

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A busy stretch of road in Peoria was closed for hours after a serious wreck left three people injured, including one person fighting for their life. According to Peoria police, officers were called out to a crash just before 8 a.m. near 83rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road. When officers arrived, they found a three-car crash where two drivers had minor injuries and another driver with life-threatening injuries was rushed to an area hospital. Detectives currently don’t believe that speed or impairment were factors in the crash, but an investigation is still underway.
PEORIA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.

While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
ARIZONA STATE

