fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man arrested after teen was beaten and left badly wounded during marijuana deal, police say
PEORIA, Ariz. - A Phoenix man is arrested in connection with a beating in Peoria that left a teenager badly injured, according to officials with the Peoria Police Department. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Hudson C. Calixto, was arrested on Jan. 29. According to court documents we obtained, an investigation into the beating incident began on Jan. 28, when Peoria Police officers responded to Honor Health Deer Valley for a report of an aggravated assault of a 16-year-old boy.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man arrested, accused of trafficking fentanyl and meth
A Phoenix man was arrested and accused of drug trafficking. Investigators say he was caught on wire communications making illegal drug transactions.
AZFamily
FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix officers seen on video hitting, kicking man will not be charged: attorney's office
PHOENIX - Two Phoenix Police officers seen on video hitting and kicking a suspect inside a convenience store will not be charged. The incident happened on Oct. 27 of last year at a QuikTrip convenience store near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road after police say a 38-year-old Harry Denman shot at the officers' patrol car.
fox10phoenix.com
3-year-old Apache Junction boy dies from fentanyl overdose
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - A toddler died after police say he ingested fentanyl over the weekend at a home in Apache Junction. According to police, the 3-year-old boy ingested at least one fentanyl pill on Jan. 29 near Tomahawk Road and Broadway Avenue. The boy was taken to the hospital...
ABC 15 News
Two people with serious injuries after shooting near Grand Canyon University campus
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say two people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a shooting Tuesday evening. It happened near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road, close to Grand Canyon University's campus. Officials say they believe the victims are not related to GCU in any way, but...
fox10phoenix.com
Man accused of killing his girlfriend in Chandler
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police say a man has been arrested in connection to the death of his girlfriend late last year in Chandler. Chandler Police say officers on Dec. 3 responded to reports of a person not breathing in the area of Dobson and Warner Roads. Once at the scene, police found a 23-year-old woman who was dead. She was not identified.
fox10phoenix.com
Goodyear drive-by shooting under investigation: police
Police in Goodyear are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on Jan. 31 near Dysart and Van Buren. No one was seriously hurt in the shooting.
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (2/1/23)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
Police: 3-year-old dies after ingesting fentanyl pill in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A 3-year-old boy has died after he allegedly ingested a pill containing fentanyl, police said. The Apache Junction Police Department said Monday the young boy was taken to the hospital by his family and was given Narcan before the child was flown to another hospital, where he died from an overdose.
'I instantly went into panic mode': Valley pet owner watched burglar steal her two dogs
PHOENIX — A Valley woman is pleading for the public's help to get her two French bulldogs back after they were stolen during a home burglary in the Ahwatukee Foothills neighborhood. Sabrina, the pet owner, told 12News she's not happy about the situation at all. She posted on social...
Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found
Tucson Police Department says missing15-year-old Cheyanne Garcia has been found safe. Police had been looking for her since Saturday.
AZFamily
Suspect dead after alleged home invasion attempt in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after allegedly trying to break into a home with three others in El Mirage Saturday evening. El Mirage Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in a neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. near 2nd Avenue and Ventura Street. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound who died at the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Why are we seeing more coyotes in the Phoenix area? Wildlife expert explains
PHOENIX - If you've spotted a coyote in your neighborhood recently – you're not alone as people across the Valley are seeing them day and night. Not only are people seeing them in their neighborhood, but they're also spotting them on top of cars, and we spoke with a local photographer who captured a sighting.
Four new counties? It could happen as Republicans propose breaking up Maricopa County
PHOENIX — Maricopa is Arizona's most populous county – and by a lot. But two proposals from House Republicans could see Maricopa County carved into four separate pieces. If passed, the proposals would shrink Maricopa County's borders to cover the bulk of Phoenix and surround it with three new counties.
KTAR.com
Arizona Humane Society waiving adoption fees for dogs 6 months and older
PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is temporarily waiving adoption fees through the weekend for dogs 6 months and older. Fees will be waived Wednesday through Monday at two Maricopa County Animal Care and Control locations in the Valley. Adoptions can be made at the west shelter in Phoenix...
More human remains found on South Mountain Saturday
Phoenix police announced Sunday that more human remains have been discovered on South Mountain after remains were found in the same area about two weeks ago.
Mysterious Boom Heard Across Arizona And No One Knows What It Was
Police received multiple calls about the loud noise.
AZFamily
83rd Avenue reopens in Peoria after serious crash left 3 injured
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A busy stretch of road in Peoria was closed for hours after a serious wreck left three people injured, including one person fighting for their life. According to Peoria police, officers were called out to a crash just before 8 a.m. near 83rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road. When officers arrived, they found a three-car crash where two drivers had minor injuries and another driver with life-threatening injuries was rushed to an area hospital. Detectives currently don’t believe that speed or impairment were factors in the crash, but an investigation is still underway.
azbigmedia.com
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
