Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wmay.com
City Treasurer Buscher plans to renovate the beach house at Lake Springfield
A candidate for Springfield mayor has some big plans for the beach house at Lake Springfield. City Treasurer Misty Buscher says she would like to turn the area around the beach house into a summertime gathering spot, with picnic tables, a playground, an area for bocce ball, and a small stage that could feature acoustic music and other performances.
KYTV
Firefighters determine case of odor in west Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a strong odor smelled in west Springfield was a small ammonia leak from a business. A hazmat team with the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District responded to the area near West Junction Street near Chestnut and I-44 on Wednesday morning.
wmay.com
Wells Fargo cuts 140 positions from Springfield home lending operations
A major Springfield employer is laying off dozens of workers. Wells Fargo has cut 140 positions from its home lending operations in Springfield. The State Journal-Register reports the jobs were eliminated from the company’s “correspondent” business, which purchases mortgages that were originated by other lenders. Wells Fargo...
wmay.com
Springfield code violations gain transparency
You can now search online to learn about how Springfield city code violations have been handled. The Springfield City Clerk’s office has put administrative court files online. For now, only cases filed since the first of this year are available, but the clerk’s office plans to work its way back and will eventually post cases dating back to 2015.
wmay.com
MLK Jr. exhibit at Springfield’s African American History Museum seeks to educate, inspire
“Museum” is the Latin variation of the old greek word “Mouseion”; the word – at the foundational, Greek level – translates variously into “house, seat, or shrine of the Muses.”. In Grecian mythology, the daughters of the great and powerful god Zeus and his...
wmay.com
Springfield firefighters contain blaze at Nudo Products
It took 35 firefighters to contain a fire that broke out at a Springfield business Tuesday. Fire crews responded to an automatic alarm at Nudo Products on Taylor Avenue around 3:15 pm Tuesday afternoon. They found thick black smoke coming from – and filling up – the building. Additionally, crews...
WAND TV
Raising Cane's to open first Springfield location
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's, is preparing to open its first Springfield location this spring. Set to open on March 7, the restaurant will be located at 3100 West White Oaks Dr., just north of Vredenburg Park. “Since we’ve expanded throughout the state, we’ve seen nothing...
Illinois State Police enforces law against gun shop selling banned weapons
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police have begun to enforce the state’s new semiautomatic weapons ban. According to The Center Square, ISP said it has taken action against a gun shop business for “openly advertising the sale of banned weapons.” ISP did not say in which county the enforcement action took place, or […]
wmay.com
Illinois State Museum operating at pre-pandemic hours again
After years of reduced operating hours caused by the COVID pandemic, the Illinois State Museum is returning to its pre-pandemic hours. The museum went to a five-day-per-week schedule because of the pandemic – but is now back to operating seven days a week. Hours are 9:30 am to 4:30...
tourcounsel.com
White Oaks Mall | Shopping center in Springfield, Illinois
White Oaks Mall is a simple shopping complex, but with many options available if you want to go shopping. So, this place is perfect if you want to walk, clear your mind and enjoy a snack. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, Hot Topic, Victoria's Secret&PINK, H&M, Spencers, Torrid, Off the Wall,...
wmay.com
Dead Springfield man found in semi shows no signs of trauma
The Sangamon County Coroner says there is no sign of injury or trauma on the body of a Springfield man who was found dead in his semi over the weekend. The truck was parked in a lot in the 2500 block of North Dirksen Parkway when the body was discovered Saturday afternoon.
wmay.com
Chicago returns to Springfield at the UISPAC this June
One of the most famous bands to come out of Illinois will perform at the University of Illinois Springfield Performing Arts Center in June. Chicago was formed in 1967 and released its first album, under the name “Chicago Transit Authority,” in 1969. The group has toured every year...
KSDK
Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
wlds.com
Jacksonville Dispensary Aims for Soft Opening Next Week
The area’s first-ever cannabis dispensary is on track to open soon. CEO of Kush 21, Michale Beraki says his hope is that the new dispensary located on Veterans Drive in Jacksonville will be holding a soft opening the first week of February. Beraki and his business partner Kenny Pleasant...
Coroner: Man found dead inside semi-truck in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 56-year-old man was found dead over the weekend in a semi-truck, the Sangamon County Coroner announced on Monday. Coroner Jim Allmon said the man was pronounced dead after he was found on Saturday in a parking lot near Dirksen Parkway and Stanford Avenue. An autopsy performed on Monday found no […]
wdbr.com
Victim ID Released
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the name of an 18-year-old man who was killed after being struck by a train near Camp Butler Road. He’s identified as Logan Pierceall (PEER-suhl?) of Springfield. The accident occured Tuesday morning. He was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital where he died Thursday evening.
wlds.com
Acree Murder Trial Likely To Begin this Spring
The Kenneth Acree murder trial may have reached its final continuance in Morgan County Court. Acree was in court Thursday on status after both the defense and state have been waiting for multiple search warrants get completed from AT&T Mobile for phone records needed for the case. State’s Attorney Gray...
wlds.com
Former Greenfield Coach, IHSA Official Grooming Case Continued Due to Evidence Discovery
A former Greenfield baseball coach and IHSA official appeared in Greene County Court on Friday for a pretrial status hearing. 24 year old Austin L. Bishop of Greenfield faces a charge of unlawful grooming, stemming from an arrest by Greenfield Police and Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies in September 2021. According to charging documents filed in the case by the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office at the time, Bishop is alleged to have requested nude photographs and videos of a juvenile via text messages.
wmay.com
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes Present the Hot Stove Social
The Springfield Lucky Horseshoes present the Hot Stove Social at Motorheads on Monday, January 30th from 6p-8p. Featuring Assistant General Manager and Director of Scouting for the St. Louis Cardinals, Randy Flores. AEW superstar, Jeff Jarrett, will be on hand, too! Get more information here.
Comments / 1