wmay.com

City Treasurer Buscher plans to renovate the beach house at Lake Springfield

A candidate for Springfield mayor has some big plans for the beach house at Lake Springfield. City Treasurer Misty Buscher says she would like to turn the area around the beach house into a summertime gathering spot, with picnic tables, a playground, an area for bocce ball, and a small stage that could feature acoustic music and other performances.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Wells Fargo cuts 140 positions from Springfield home lending operations

A major Springfield employer is laying off dozens of workers. Wells Fargo has cut 140 positions from its home lending operations in Springfield. The State Journal-Register reports the jobs were eliminated from the company’s “correspondent” business, which purchases mortgages that were originated by other lenders. Wells Fargo...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield code violations gain transparency

You can now search online to learn about how Springfield city code violations have been handled. The Springfield City Clerk’s office has put administrative court files online. For now, only cases filed since the first of this year are available, but the clerk’s office plans to work its way back and will eventually post cases dating back to 2015.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield firefighters contain blaze at Nudo Products

It took 35 firefighters to contain a fire that broke out at a Springfield business Tuesday. Fire crews responded to an automatic alarm at Nudo Products on Taylor Avenue around 3:15 pm Tuesday afternoon. They found thick black smoke coming from – and filling up – the building. Additionally, crews...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Raising Cane's to open first Springfield location

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's, is preparing to open its first Springfield location this spring. Set to open on March 7, the restaurant will be located at 3100 West White Oaks Dr., just north of Vredenburg Park. “Since we’ve expanded throughout the state, we’ve seen nothing...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Illinois State Museum operating at pre-pandemic hours again

After years of reduced operating hours caused by the COVID pandemic, the Illinois State Museum is returning to its pre-pandemic hours. The museum went to a five-day-per-week schedule because of the pandemic – but is now back to operating seven days a week. Hours are 9:30 am to 4:30...
ILLINOIS STATE
tourcounsel.com

White Oaks Mall | Shopping center in Springfield, Illinois

White Oaks Mall is a simple shopping complex, but with many options available if you want to go shopping. So, this place is perfect if you want to walk, clear your mind and enjoy a snack. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, Hot Topic, Victoria's Secret&PINK, H&M, Spencers, Torrid, Off the Wall,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Dead Springfield man found in semi shows no signs of trauma

The Sangamon County Coroner says there is no sign of injury or trauma on the body of a Springfield man who was found dead in his semi over the weekend. The truck was parked in a lot in the 2500 block of North Dirksen Parkway when the body was discovered Saturday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Chicago returns to Springfield at the UISPAC this June

One of the most famous bands to come out of Illinois will perform at the University of Illinois Springfield Performing Arts Center in June. Chicago was formed in 1967 and released its first album, under the name “Chicago Transit Authority,” in 1969. The group has toured every year...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KSDK

Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
DECATUR, IL
wlds.com

Jacksonville Dispensary Aims for Soft Opening Next Week

The area’s first-ever cannabis dispensary is on track to open soon. CEO of Kush 21, Michale Beraki says his hope is that the new dispensary located on Veterans Drive in Jacksonville will be holding a soft opening the first week of February. Beraki and his business partner Kenny Pleasant...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Coroner: Man found dead inside semi-truck in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 56-year-old man was found dead over the weekend in a semi-truck, the Sangamon County Coroner announced on Monday. Coroner Jim Allmon said the man was pronounced dead after he was found on Saturday in a parking lot near Dirksen Parkway and Stanford Avenue. An autopsy performed on Monday found no […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wdbr.com

Victim ID Released

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the name of an 18-year-old man who was killed after being struck by a train near Camp Butler Road. He’s identified as Logan Pierceall (PEER-suhl?) of Springfield. The accident occured Tuesday morning. He was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital where he died Thursday evening.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Acree Murder Trial Likely To Begin this Spring

The Kenneth Acree murder trial may have reached its final continuance in Morgan County Court. Acree was in court Thursday on status after both the defense and state have been waiting for multiple search warrants get completed from AT&T Mobile for phone records needed for the case. State’s Attorney Gray...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Former Greenfield Coach, IHSA Official Grooming Case Continued Due to Evidence Discovery

A former Greenfield baseball coach and IHSA official appeared in Greene County Court on Friday for a pretrial status hearing. 24 year old Austin L. Bishop of Greenfield faces a charge of unlawful grooming, stemming from an arrest by Greenfield Police and Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies in September 2021. According to charging documents filed in the case by the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office at the time, Bishop is alleged to have requested nude photographs and videos of a juvenile via text messages.
GREENFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes Present the Hot Stove Social

The Springfield Lucky Horseshoes present the Hot Stove Social at Motorheads on Monday, January 30th from 6p-8p. Featuring Assistant General Manager and Director of Scouting for the St. Louis Cardinals, Randy Flores. AEW superstar, Jeff Jarrett, will be on hand, too! Get more information here.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

