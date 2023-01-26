ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

1 dead in Escambia County shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - One person is dead after a shooting in Escambia County early this morning, according to police. According to ECSO, they were called to a house on Pine High Drive at 1 a.m. and they located a victim who was shot. Police said EMS was called but...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
beckersdental.com

Embattled Florida dentist sentenced to 1 year in prison in battery cases

A Florida dentist facing several battery charges for inappropriately touching female patients and an employee was given four 60-day sentences, the Pensacola News Journal reported Jan. 28. Charles Stamitoles, DDS, of Pensacola, Fla., was arrested several times in 2022 for allegedly inappropriately touching female patients and an employee. He was...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies investigating shots fired incident at Escambia County home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shots fired incident Monday morning in Escambia County. The incident happened at a home on Wisteria Ave. off of Kincaid Street. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says homeowners found bullet holes in their vehicles Monday morning. The shots were reportedly fired overnight.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 arrested for attempting to elude and burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested two men for burglarizing a a victims storage unit Friday evening, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the 1000 block of Clara Avenue at 3:45 p.m. in reference to a burglary reported that had occurred earlier. Officers said upon arrival, they discovered...
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Foley man face multiple charges after domestic violence incident

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley police officers and detectives received a report of shots fired on Friday, Jan. 27, in the area of the 400 block of Orange Avenue. The investigation revealed that Julian Antione Tolbert of Foley, 29, came to the residence and got into an argument outside with a female over custody issues regarding a child they had in common. Two adults and two young children ages 2 and 8 were inside of the residence at the time.
FOLEY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama man arrested after allegedly stealing car from dealership

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department report that they arrested a man over the weekend for allegedly stealing a car from a dealership. Officials said their officers were called to Mercedes-Benz of Mobile at approximately 8:15 a.m. Saturday for a stolen car. Officers were shown surveillance footage where an unknown man […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Student arrested after bringing gun to Mobile high school

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a teenager after he brought a gun to his high school. Officials said officers were called to Theodore High School after a student was found with a gun. The 16-year-old had already been detained by school officials by the time officers arrived. […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 arrested on drug charges in Perdido

PERDIDO, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic stop in Perdido on Sunday led to a drug trafficking arrest, according to police. Police said the traffic stop occurred on County Road 61 near County Road 47 because the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. During the stop, deputies said they became suspicious...
PERDIDO, AL
WEAR

Administrative complaint filed against Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Another complaint has been filed against Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste, this time by a state agency. The Department of Business and Professional Regulation filed an administrative complaint against LaCoste. He's accused of taking money from clients and failing to complete or even start jobs. It's unclear right...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Person found dead on side of road, Pensacola Police investigating

UPDATE (3:23 p.m.): Officials with the Pensacola Police Department have released new information about the person found dead on the side of the road. According to officials, the man found was not involved in a hit-and-run. Officials also said his injuries are not traffic related but they are considering his death as suspicious. PENSACOLA, Fla. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Police start new crime prevention training program

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police are starting a new crime prevention training program. Officers are taking part in what's called "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design." The training teaches officers about the impacts of lighting and shrubbery on crime. Officers will be able to go to businesses and offer recommendations on...
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy