Man attacks ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend with knife, say Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man has severe injuries after he was stabbed multiple times at a home just north of Zeigler Road in Mobile Monday morning. According to officials, officers were called to the 1000 block of Anders Lane for a “domestic altercation.” Officers said that a […]
1 dead after shooting at house party on Sunday in Escambia Co., ECSO investigating
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one dead at a house party on Pin High Drive, early Sunday morning. ECSO said they responded to a shots fired disturbance around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, at the 2000 block of Pin High Drive. Upon arrival, ECSO said […]
WALA-TV FOX10
1 dead in Escambia County shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - One person is dead after a shooting in Escambia County early this morning, according to police. According to ECSO, they were called to a house on Pine High Drive at 1 a.m. and they located a victim who was shot. Police said EMS was called but...
utv44.com
Police: Man fires shots into Foley home with kids inside during argument over custody
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Foley Police, on Friday, January 27th, 2023, officers and detectives of the Foley Police Department responded to a report of shots being fired in the 400 block of West Orange Avenue. The investigation revealed that 29-year-old Julian Antione Tolbert of Foley came to...
beckersdental.com
Embattled Florida dentist sentenced to 1 year in prison in battery cases
A Florida dentist facing several battery charges for inappropriately touching female patients and an employee was given four 60-day sentences, the Pensacola News Journal reported Jan. 28. Charles Stamitoles, DDS, of Pensacola, Fla., was arrested several times in 2022 for allegedly inappropriately touching female patients and an employee. He was...
WEAR
Deputies investigating shots fired incident at Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shots fired incident Monday morning in Escambia County. The incident happened at a home on Wisteria Ave. off of Kincaid Street. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says homeowners found bullet holes in their vehicles Monday morning. The shots were reportedly fired overnight.
WALA-TV FOX10
2 arrested for attempting to elude and burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested two men for burglarizing a a victims storage unit Friday evening, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the 1000 block of Clara Avenue at 3:45 p.m. in reference to a burglary reported that had occurred earlier. Officers said upon arrival, they discovered...
Foley man face multiple charges after domestic violence incident
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley police officers and detectives received a report of shots fired on Friday, Jan. 27, in the area of the 400 block of Orange Avenue. The investigation revealed that Julian Antione Tolbert of Foley, 29, came to the residence and got into an argument outside with a female over custody issues regarding a child they had in common. Two adults and two young children ages 2 and 8 were inside of the residence at the time.
Alabama man arrested after allegedly stealing car from dealership
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department report that they arrested a man over the weekend for allegedly stealing a car from a dealership. Officials said their officers were called to Mercedes-Benz of Mobile at approximately 8:15 a.m. Saturday for a stolen car. Officers were shown surveillance footage where an unknown man […]
getthecoast.com
Search warrant leads to 13 arrests by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
In a video interview on Friday, January 27, 2023, Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden announced the results of a recent bust on 9th Avenue in Shalimar, Florida. According to Sheriff Aden, this bust is the latest in a series of efforts to combat the ongoing problem of drug use, narcotic activity, and drug sales in the area.
WEAR
Man fatally shot at Escambia County house party on Pin High Drive
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a man was killed after being shot at a large house party early Sunday morning in Bellview. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting took place at a residence on Pin High Drive just after 1 a.m. Deputies say when...
Student arrested after bringing gun to Mobile high school
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a teenager after he brought a gun to his high school. Officials said officers were called to Theodore High School after a student was found with a gun. The 16-year-old had already been detained by school officials by the time officers arrived. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
1 arrested on drug charges in Perdido
PERDIDO, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic stop in Perdido on Sunday led to a drug trafficking arrest, according to police. Police said the traffic stop occurred on County Road 61 near County Road 47 because the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. During the stop, deputies said they became suspicious...
WEAR
Administrative complaint filed against Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Another complaint has been filed against Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste, this time by a state agency. The Department of Business and Professional Regulation filed an administrative complaint against LaCoste. He's accused of taking money from clients and failing to complete or even start jobs. It's unclear right...
Person found dead on side of road, Pensacola Police investigating
UPDATE (3:23 p.m.): Officials with the Pensacola Police Department have released new information about the person found dead on the side of the road. According to officials, the man found was not involved in a hit-and-run. Officials also said his injuries are not traffic related but they are considering his death as suspicious. PENSACOLA, Fla. […]
WEAR
Pensacola Police start new crime prevention training program
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police are starting a new crime prevention training program. Officers are taking part in what's called "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design." The training teaches officers about the impacts of lighting and shrubbery on crime. Officers will be able to go to businesses and offer recommendations on...
Mobile County man trapped under ATV dies: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have released information on a deadly all-terrain vehicle accident that happened on Saturday night. According to officials, Charlie Wendell Zuber IV died after he was trapped under the ATV. Witnesses at the scene said Zuber got on the passenger side of the ATV […]
WEAR
50-year-old woman fatally hit by car on I-10 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 50-year-old woman from Virginia Beach is dead after being hit by a car Sunday morning in Escambia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened on I-10 near mile marker two around 3:17 a.m. FHP says a sedan was traveling in the westbound outside...
utv44.com
Man charged with NYE shooting and murder in downtown Mobile indicted in federal court
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Thomas Earl Thomas, the man charged with New Years Eve shooting and murder in downtown Mobile, has now been indicted in federal court. Thomas is charged with illegal possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm. The indictment alleges that the Glock...
Shalimar home searched twice in 4 months after drug overdoses, 7 arrested: OCSO
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shut down part of 9th Ave. in Shalimar on Friday for a narcotics search warrant. Sheriff Eric Aden said two people overdosed at the 34 9th Ave. residence in the last week. According to OCSO, this is the second time the home has been searched in […]
