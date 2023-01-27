Read full article on original website
Authorities search for Fort Myers car burglar
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a Fort Myers car burglar. The unknown Hispanic man was caught on camera walking through the parking garage of Lakeridge View Condominiums and then making his way into a car. If you have any information...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral police: Man kept 3 dogs in hot truck-bed kennel with no water
A man from Texas was arrested Tuesday night after Cape Coral police say he was pulled over and found with three dogs in miserably hot conditions in a truck-bed kennel. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Anthony Alexio Tatum, 34, of Lewisville, Texas, was pulled over at around 8:30 p.m. for several traffic infractions at the 1800 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway East. When officers contacted Tatum, he was immediately argumentative and refused to identify himself. He rolled up his window, leaving a small space open, and he continued to disregard orders.
WINKNEWS.com
Man facing kidnapping charge, accused of grabbing child at DeSoto County campground
A man is facing a kidnapping charge after a family says he was in the woods with one of their children at the Peace...
Bicyclist killed in Cape Coral crash
Cape Coral Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a bicyclist in the 1400-block of County Club Boulevard around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Punta Gorda man arrested on drug charges
Deputies arrested a Punta Gorda man for possession of cocaine and marijuana following a traffic stop on Monday.
WINKNEWS.com
LCSO investigation underway at Bonita Springs Goodwill
The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed human remains were found near a Goodwill on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. People from the...
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of 2021 4-vehicle DUI crash on Pine Ridge Rd in Collier County
A man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation that deputies say identified him as responsible for a 2021 DUI crash on Pine Ridge Road that hospitalized him and two other people in Collier County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a four-vehicle crash was reported on Pine Ridge Road just...
Truck crashes into Cape Coral canal
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver made a splash after crashing into a canal in Cape Coral, near El Dolrado Boulevard and Tropicana Parkway. The driver was standing on top of his fully submerged pickup truck when Cape Coral firefighters and police got to the scene. Dale Raleigh, who...
WINKNEWS.com
Man guilty of selling drugs out of truck at Charlotte County gas station
A man was found guilty Tuesday of selling drugs out of his truck in the parking lot of a Charlotte County gas station in 2018. According to the State Attorney’s office, William Leo McBride, 51, was found guilty of trafficking in amphetamine – 14 grams to 28 grams, sale or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent, and transportation of drug paraphernalia.
WINKNEWS.com
Fight breaks out on a Charlotte County school bus
A kid was caught on camera throwing jabs while the other, lying on his back, attempts to defend himself, and a third kid yells...
WINKNEWS.com
Wanted trio takes nearly $10K in auto parts and tools from Punta Gorda store
Three suspects were seen on camera entering an MSB Auto in Punta Gorda shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, taking about $10,000 worth of auto parts and tools. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, two of the suspects who took the auto parts and tools were wearing camouflage hooded jackets. The third suspect had large letters across the back of his baggy shorts.
Collier County Police find body floating in an Immokalee lake
The Collier County Sheriff's Office have found a body of a man floating in an Immokalee lake on Monday evening
WINKNEWS.com
Trial begins for man accused of fleeing from deadly boat crash in Collier County
Opening statements were completed on Monday in the trial of an Ohio man accused of fleeing from a boat crash that killed one person...
Deputies look for tips following shooting in DeSoto County
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office responded to SE Hillsborough Avenue in reference to a shooting on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County deputies at Sunday night scene on Bills Court
Lee County deputies were at a scene on Bills Court late Sunday night. WINK News is working to find out why the Lee County...
Search for owner underway after antique gold watch discovered in Cape Coral park
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — You can find good fishing and a place to relax at Jaycee Park, but it’s not often you’ll strike gold. That’s what Sue Gibbons said happened on Monday while walking through the park. Gibbons said she saw her friend, also named Sue,...
Florida deputies return missing dog to owner after former nanny allegedly stole her
Lee County deputies reunited a dog with her owner Thursday after the owner's former nanny allegedly stole her.
police1.com
‘Pooping perpetrator’ located and arrested for restaurant break-in after viral video
A marine unit located the nude man, who was caught on camera breaking into a restaurant and defecating on the floor, swimming in the Caloosahatchee River — By Mark Price. A Florida burglary suspect has been dubbed the “pooping perpetrator” after detectives made a disgusting find at the crime scene.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Car into building on South Tamiami
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police units are responding to the scene after a car crashed into a structure. The crash occurred in 2900-block of South Tamiami Trail. There are no reported injuries but the crash has blocked multiple lanes of US-41. South Tamiami Trail is down to one lane...
Florida man pleads guilty to bank fraud in PPP loan applications, USAO says
A West Palm Beach man pleaded guilty to two counts of bank fraud after submitting false information for PPP loan applications.
