A man from Texas was arrested Tuesday night after Cape Coral police say he was pulled over and found with three dogs in miserably hot conditions in a truck-bed kennel. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Anthony Alexio Tatum, 34, of Lewisville, Texas, was pulled over at around 8:30 p.m. for several traffic infractions at the 1800 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway East. When officers contacted Tatum, he was immediately argumentative and refused to identify himself. He rolled up his window, leaving a small space open, and he continued to disregard orders.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO