Lee County, FL

NBC2 Fort Myers

Authorities search for Fort Myers car burglar

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a Fort Myers car burglar. The unknown Hispanic man was caught on camera walking through the parking garage of Lakeridge View Condominiums and then making his way into a car. If you have any information...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral police: Man kept 3 dogs in hot truck-bed kennel with no water

A man from Texas was arrested Tuesday night after Cape Coral police say he was pulled over and found with three dogs in miserably hot conditions in a truck-bed kennel. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Anthony Alexio Tatum, 34, of Lewisville, Texas, was pulled over at around 8:30 p.m. for several traffic infractions at the 1800 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway East. When officers contacted Tatum, he was immediately argumentative and refused to identify himself. He rolled up his window, leaving a small space open, and he continued to disregard orders.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCSO investigation underway at Bonita Springs Goodwill

The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed human remains were found near a Goodwill on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. People from the...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Truck crashes into Cape Coral canal

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver made a splash after crashing into a canal in Cape Coral, near El Dolrado Boulevard and Tropicana Parkway. The driver was standing on top of his fully submerged pickup truck when Cape Coral firefighters and police got to the scene. Dale Raleigh, who...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man guilty of selling drugs out of truck at Charlotte County gas station

A man was found guilty Tuesday of selling drugs out of his truck in the parking lot of a Charlotte County gas station in 2018. According to the State Attorney’s office, William Leo McBride, 51, was found guilty of trafficking in amphetamine – 14 grams to 28 grams, sale or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent, and transportation of drug paraphernalia.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fight breaks out on a Charlotte County school bus

A kid was caught on camera throwing jabs while the other, lying on his back, attempts to defend himself, and a third kid yells...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Wanted trio takes nearly $10K in auto parts and tools from Punta Gorda store

Three suspects were seen on camera entering an MSB Auto in Punta Gorda shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, taking about $10,000 worth of auto parts and tools. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, two of the suspects who took the auto parts and tools were wearing camouflage hooded jackets. The third suspect had large letters across the back of his baggy shorts.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County deputies at Sunday night scene on Bills Court

Lee County deputies were at a scene on Bills Court late Sunday night. WINK News is working to find out why the Lee County...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Car into building on South Tamiami

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police units are responding to the scene after a car crashed into a structure. The crash occurred in 2900-block of South Tamiami Trail. There are no reported injuries but the crash has blocked multiple lanes of US-41. South Tamiami Trail is down to one lane...
SARASOTA, FL

