KUTV
3 arrested on reports of reckless driving, brandishing gun at truck driver
MAPLETON, Utah (KUTV) — Three occupants of a white sedan were arrested Monday morning after police said they were witnessed driving in a reckless manner and brandishing a weapon at a driver of a semi truck. Representatives of the Utah Highway Patrol reported that they were dispatched to milepost...
KUTV
Drivers in serious condition after attempt to pass truck in no passing zone
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Two drivers were hospitalized in serious condition after one attempted to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone. Officials said a gold car was traveling westbound on State Route 73 near Eagle Mountain Blvd. at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Monday. They said the...
KUTV
I-15 in Farmington closed following motorhome crash
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A motorhome that reportedly hydroplaned and slammed into the concrete median on I-15 shut down all five lanes of the interstate Sunday morning at 200 West. Sergeant Peterson with the Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that the motorhome was traveling at a speed that was...
KUTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Temps stay low all day; coldest spot in country recorded in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A weekend snowstorm heralded the coldest day of 2023 so far, and the 2News Weather Team issued a First Alert Weather Day as the wind chill pummeled the state into what felt like arctic conditions. The bitter cold was made even more harsh as...
KUTV
19 elk found dead in Utah County likely died from plant poisoning
MAPLETON, Utah (KUTV) — Nineteen elk were found dead north of Spanish Fork Canyon over the span of six days, officials said. The elk were located on the east bench of Mapleton — the first were found on Jan. 21 and the last on Jan. 27. Scott Root...
KUTV
Box Elder schools move to virtual learning; Cache, Logan, Dugway on 2-hour delay
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — Two school districts and one school in northern Utah will be starting late on Monday, Jan. 30, as the area is expected to experience dangerously cold wind chill. And the Box Elder County School District, which originally announced Sunday that a 2-hour delay was in...
KUTV
GALLERY: Runners jump into cold water for Penguin Plunge at Utah Lake
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Utahns braved frigid cold waters on Saturday as part of the annual Penguin Plunge event. Participants gathered at Provo Boat Harbor for the starting line of the Frigid 5k before ending at Utah Lake for the Penguin Plunge. The plunge involved runners splashing through a...
KUTV
Time running out to give input on hiring of new SLC Schools superintendent
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Time is running out for the public to weigh in on the hiring of a new superintendent in the Salt Lake City School District. “We want the community to tell us what kind of leader do they want,” said Yándary Chatwin, spokesperson for the district. “Do they want someone with classroom experience? Do they want someone who has more business and non-traditional experience? Do they want someone with a doctorate degree? Those questions are going to help us shape the application process for our next superintendent.”
KUTV
AMBER Alert suspect facing federal charges after allegedly abducting Layton teen
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — An Arizona man who was found inside a vehicle in Nebraska with an abducted Utah teen now faces federal charges. Tadashi Kojima, 26, of Tucson, Arizona, was charged in Utah District Court with kidnapping and transporting a minor with intent for criminal sexual activity. The charges were filed on Jan. 25.
KUTV
Disney 100: Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway puts Disneyland's Toontown back on the map
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — I enjoy Space Mountain, the Matterhorn Bobsleds, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad as much as the next person but it is the rides that emphasize narrative over roller coaster thrills that keep me coming back to Disneyland. I want to relive the stories of Peter Pan, Alice, and Snow White. I want to take down Zurg, join the Rebel Alliance, and accompany Indiana Jones on his latest adventure.
