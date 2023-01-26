SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Time is running out for the public to weigh in on the hiring of a new superintendent in the Salt Lake City School District. “We want the community to tell us what kind of leader do they want,” said Yándary Chatwin, spokesperson for the district. “Do they want someone with classroom experience? Do they want someone who has more business and non-traditional experience? Do they want someone with a doctorate degree? Those questions are going to help us shape the application process for our next superintendent.”

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 13 HOURS AGO