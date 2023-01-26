ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUTV

I-15 in Farmington closed following motorhome crash

FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A motorhome that reportedly hydroplaned and slammed into the concrete median on I-15 shut down all five lanes of the interstate Sunday morning at 200 West. Sergeant Peterson with the Utah Highway Patrol told 2News that the motorhome was traveling at a speed that was...
FARMINGTON, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: Runners jump into cold water for Penguin Plunge at Utah Lake

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Utahns braved frigid cold waters on Saturday as part of the annual Penguin Plunge event. Participants gathered at Provo Boat Harbor for the starting line of the Frigid 5k before ending at Utah Lake for the Penguin Plunge. The plunge involved runners splashing through a...
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Time running out to give input on hiring of new SLC Schools superintendent

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Time is running out for the public to weigh in on the hiring of a new superintendent in the Salt Lake City School District. “We want the community to tell us what kind of leader do they want,” said Yándary Chatwin, spokesperson for the district. “Do they want someone with classroom experience? Do they want someone who has more business and non-traditional experience? Do they want someone with a doctorate degree? Those questions are going to help us shape the application process for our next superintendent.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

AMBER Alert suspect facing federal charges after allegedly abducting Layton teen

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — An Arizona man who was found inside a vehicle in Nebraska with an abducted Utah teen now faces federal charges. Tadashi Kojima, 26, of Tucson, Arizona, was charged in Utah District Court with kidnapping and transporting a minor with intent for criminal sexual activity. The charges were filed on Jan. 25.
LAYTON, UT
KUTV

Disney 100: Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway puts Disneyland's Toontown back on the map

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — I enjoy Space Mountain, the Matterhorn Bobsleds, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad as much as the next person but it is the rides that emphasize narrative over roller coaster thrills that keep me coming back to Disneyland. I want to relive the stories of Peter Pan, Alice, and Snow White. I want to take down Zurg, join the Rebel Alliance, and accompany Indiana Jones on his latest adventure.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy