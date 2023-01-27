ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
kyma.com

Yuma Union High School in lockdown

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department are responding to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Gila Ridge High School. While YPD said the suspect fled on foot, they are actively searching the area. In response, Gila Ridge and the surrounding schools are on lockdown.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

County embarks on Point In Time homelessness survey

EL CENTRO — Community volunteers undertook a pre-dawn survey Friday, January 27 to measure the homeless population in Imperial County. Close to 100 volunteers, divided into 20 teams, traveled in automobiles to search known pocket areas where homeless individuals gathered for the night. “We try to contact them here...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
AZFamily

Teen boy in custody after shots fired in Yuma high school parking lot

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a teen boy is in custody after shots were fired in the parking lot of a high school in Yuma Monday morning. Yuma officers were called to the reports of shots being fired outside Gila Ridge High School on 24th Street near Araby Road just before 8:30 a.m. When they arrived, the 16-year-old suspect had already ran away and left. Police say two students were hurt from a fight, and they weren’t shot.
YUMA, AZ
AZFamily

Overnight shooting leaves 2 men dead in Yuma

YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are searching for suspects after two men were shot to death overnight in Yuma. Around 1:20 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 1st and Main streets and found two men with gunshot wounds. A 41-year-old man died at the scene while a 35-year-old man died a short time later at a Yuma hospital. Their names have not yet been released.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Campus shooting incident in Gila Ridge parking lot, 2 students injured

YUMA -- Update January 30th, 2023 5:20 PM: Police in Yuma have walked back their pervious statement of a shooting in the parking lot. Police now say that they are confident there was no shooting. It was originally reported that shots were fired in the parking lot and the suspect...
YUMA, AZ
yumacountyaz.gov

FOOTHILLS MULTIPURPOSE COMPLEX TO BEGIN CONSTRUCTION

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. – Yuma County will be hosting a kickoff ceremony for Yuma County’s Foothills Multipurpose Complex project with a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. located at the East parking lot of the Yuma County Foothills Library Branch. The Foothills Multipurpose Complex...
yumadailynews.com

Teen allegedly shoots gun off in home, charged with 6 felonies

YUMA -- A teen in Yuma has been arrested for allegedly shooting a gun off in a home. The call was made to police around 6:30 in the morning. When officers arrived they found several ammunition casings and a home damaged by bullets. As of now, the teen has been...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

West POE Lane Closures Announced

CALEXICO – Temporary vehicle inspection lane closures will be in effect at the Calexico West Land Port of Entry between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 to Thursday, Feb. 2. Northbound vehicle lanes 8 through 10 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on...
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Brawley Police Seize 26 Ounces of Fentanyl

BRAWLEY – Three Arizona residents were arrested by Brawley police after reportedly being found in possession of a total of about 26 ounces of fentanyl pills on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Pablo Vasquez, 43, Julio Bustos, 48, and Xavier Matus, 36, were contacted by police during two separate traffic stops...
BRAWLEY, CA
yumadailynews.com

Two people are in the hospital after failing 35 feet in a RZR

YUMA -- Two people in Yuma have been flown to a hospital from a 35 foot drop in a RZR. The incident happened around 5:00 pm in the Fortuna Wash area. Police say the RZR was going south in the wash, when the driver drove up an incline failing to see the trail came to an end. The driver was unable to come to a stop in time and drove off the cliff.
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

VIPs Tour Calexico High EV Auto Shop

CALEXICO — State officials and energy experts recently visited Calexico High School’s Advanced Auto Shop Class to observe local efforts in bolstering the Valley’s role in the state’s renewable energy sector. The visitors were able to watch the students work on a lead-acid battery-powered electric vehicle...
CALEXICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy