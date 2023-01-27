Read full article on original website
Man found with gunshot wounds in Calipatria
A man was shot around the area of East Avenue and Church Street in Calipatria and suffered from gunshot wounds. The post Man found with gunshot wounds in Calipatria appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Union High School in lockdown
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department are responding to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of Gila Ridge High School. While YPD said the suspect fled on foot, they are actively searching the area. In response, Gila Ridge and the surrounding schools are on lockdown.
YPD responds to double homicide, no suspects found
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to reports of shots fired near E. 1st Street and S. Main Street. The post YPD responds to double homicide, no suspects found appeared first on KYMA.
County embarks on Point In Time homelessness survey
EL CENTRO — Community volunteers undertook a pre-dawn survey Friday, January 27 to measure the homeless population in Imperial County. Close to 100 volunteers, divided into 20 teams, traveled in automobiles to search known pocket areas where homeless individuals gathered for the night. “We try to contact them here...
Overnight shooting leaves 2 men dead in Yuma
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are searching for suspects after two men were shot to death overnight in Yuma. Around 1:20 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 1st and Main streets and found two men with gunshot wounds. A 41-year-old man died at the scene while a 35-year-old man died a short time later at a Yuma hospital. Their names have not yet been released.
Campus shooting incident in Gila Ridge parking lot, 2 students injured
YUMA -- Update January 30th, 2023 5:20 PM: Police in Yuma have walked back their pervious statement of a shooting in the parking lot. Police now say that they are confident there was no shooting. It was originally reported that shots were fired in the parking lot and the suspect...
Rollover crash results in one death, YCSO responds
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a fatal crash that occurred on Monday. The post Rollover crash results in one death, YCSO responds appeared first on KYMA.
Shots fired early Sunday morning, suspect in custody
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to reports of shots fired near S. Walnut Ave and E. 22nd St. The post Shots fired early Sunday morning, suspect in custody appeared first on KYMA.
FOOTHILLS MULTIPURPOSE COMPLEX TO BEGIN CONSTRUCTION
YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. – Yuma County will be hosting a kickoff ceremony for Yuma County’s Foothills Multipurpose Complex project with a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. located at the East parking lot of the Yuma County Foothills Library Branch. The Foothills Multipurpose Complex...
Teen allegedly shoots gun off in home, charged with 6 felonies
YUMA -- A teen in Yuma has been arrested for allegedly shooting a gun off in a home. The call was made to police around 6:30 in the morning. When officers arrived they found several ammunition casings and a home damaged by bullets. As of now, the teen has been...
West POE Lane Closures Announced
CALEXICO – Temporary vehicle inspection lane closures will be in effect at the Calexico West Land Port of Entry between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 to Thursday, Feb. 2. Northbound vehicle lanes 8 through 10 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on...
American Indian Show returns to Yuma
The final day of the 2023 American Indian Show took place at the Yuma Civic Center Sunday morning. The post American Indian Show returns to Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Motorcyclist dies in rural East County crash
A 68-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a solo crash Wednesday on a rural East County road, authorities said.
YPD looks for witnesses of a crash on 32nd Street
A car crash happened around the area of 32nd St. and Ave 3 1/2 E resulting in both drivers being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The post YPD looks for witnesses of a crash on 32nd Street appeared first on KYMA.
Brawley Police Seize 26 Ounces of Fentanyl
BRAWLEY – Three Arizona residents were arrested by Brawley police after reportedly being found in possession of a total of about 26 ounces of fentanyl pills on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Pablo Vasquez, 43, Julio Bustos, 48, and Xavier Matus, 36, were contacted by police during two separate traffic stops...
Two people are in the hospital after failing 35 feet in a RZR
YUMA -- Two people in Yuma have been flown to a hospital from a 35 foot drop in a RZR. The incident happened around 5:00 pm in the Fortuna Wash area. Police say the RZR was going south in the wash, when the driver drove up an incline failing to see the trail came to an end. The driver was unable to come to a stop in time and drove off the cliff.
VIPs Tour Calexico High EV Auto Shop
CALEXICO — State officials and energy experts recently visited Calexico High School’s Advanced Auto Shop Class to observe local efforts in bolstering the Valley’s role in the state’s renewable energy sector. The visitors were able to watch the students work on a lead-acid battery-powered electric vehicle...
House severely damaged by fire on Magnolia Ave
A house on Magnolia Avenue was on fire Friday morning causing severe damage to the home. The post House severely damaged by fire on Magnolia Ave appeared first on KYMA.
