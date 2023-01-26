ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Pedestrian killed by car in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police are investigating a car vs. pedestrian crash that left one person dead around 2:47 a.m. on January 31. Officers responded to the crash on W. 14th and Olympia and found a 40-year-old man with injuries from being hit by a car. The man was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries according to the KPD.
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

Umatilla Saloon Robbed, Suspect at Large

(Weston, OR) -- The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery with a gun early Monday morning. This happened around 3:00am at the Long Branch Cafe and Saloon in Weston, Umatilla County. That's roughly halfway between Milton-Freewater and Pendleton along Highway 11. Umatilla County Sheriff's Captain Sterrin Ward told Newsradio the suspect entered the restaurant from a back door wearing a heavy coat, ski mask and gloves. The suspect displayed a gun and demanded money. The owner of the establishment complied with the demands and the suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash. The investigation continues. No one was hurt. There was no physical description of the suspect released.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

UCSO investigating armed robbery at Long Branch Café

WESTON, Ore.- The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office (UCSO) is investigating an armed robbery at the Long Branch Café and Saloon in Weston. According to the UCSO a male wearing a heavy coat, ski mask and gloves entered through the rear door of the restaurant around 3 a.m. on January 30.
WESTON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Multiple new duplexes burglarized

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police are looking for whoever broke into four newly-constructed duplexes last week on the 2300 block of Herbert Place, which is off Reser Road near Walla Walla High School. No one lives in the duplexes. They are currently vacant, and nearing completion. Police said...
WALLA WALLA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Law enforcement operation ends on W Yakima St. in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - A law enforcement operation that lasted several hours Sunday on Yakima Street in Pasco has ended. Law enforcement agencies from around the area were on standby during the operation, including the Pasco Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Kennewick Police Department, Benton County Sheriff Mobile Command Unit and Tri-Cities Regional SWAT.
PASCO, WA
ifiberone.com

Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one

VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
yaktrinews.com

Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart

RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
RICHLAND, WA
KIMA TV

Police: Woman escapes from man in Sunnyside after he kidnapped, raped, and beat her

MABTON, Wash. -- A woman is safe today after police say she escaped from a man in Sunnyside who had kidnapped her, raped her, and held her captive for nearly 20 hours. Police say the woman was at Feezell Park in Mabton on Sunday when 24-year-old Francisco Hernandez Montoya put his hand through her passenger side window and unlocked the car door.
MABTON, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Fire destroys shed in Walla Walla Saturday night

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Fire crews were dispatched to the 300th block of Woodland Ave after an abandoned shed caught on fire. Deputy Fire Chief John Knowles with Walla Walla Fire District #4, tells us when crews from College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla Fire Department arrived, the shed was destroyed.
WALLA WALLA, WA
97 Rock

Violent Pendleton Shooting Suspect Apprehended by Deputies

The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office announced the apprehension of a wanted shooting suspect. The man shot the victim in the arm, the victim had to have part of his arm amputated. The UCSO says the charges against 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendelton included, according to officials:. "..felony charges of Assault...
PENDLETON, OR
yaktrinews.com

Whatcom Co. man killed in crash in Benton Co.

BENTON CO., Wash. - A Whatcom County man has been identified as the person killed in a crash in Benton County. The crash happened Thursday morning around 3:30. Jeffrey Ebey, 34, of Sumas, was driving westbound on State Route 24 about 20 miles west of West Richland city limits. The...
BENTON COUNTY, WA

