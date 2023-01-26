Read full article on original website
Kennewick man identified as Richland shooting victim. Woman accused of opening fire
Officers are still searching for another man in connection with the deadly shooting.
Pedestrian killed by car in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police are investigating a car vs. pedestrian crash that left one person dead around 2:47 a.m. on January 31. Officers responded to the crash on W. 14th and Olympia and found a 40-year-old man with injuries from being hit by a car. The man was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries according to the KPD.
Umatilla Saloon Robbed, Suspect at Large
(Weston, OR) -- The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery with a gun early Monday morning. This happened around 3:00am at the Long Branch Cafe and Saloon in Weston, Umatilla County. That's roughly halfway between Milton-Freewater and Pendleton along Highway 11. Umatilla County Sheriff's Captain Sterrin Ward told Newsradio the suspect entered the restaurant from a back door wearing a heavy coat, ski mask and gloves. The suspect displayed a gun and demanded money. The owner of the establishment complied with the demands and the suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash. The investigation continues. No one was hurt. There was no physical description of the suspect released.
UCSO investigating armed robbery at Long Branch Café
WESTON, Ore.- The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office (UCSO) is investigating an armed robbery at the Long Branch Café and Saloon in Weston. According to the UCSO a male wearing a heavy coat, ski mask and gloves entered through the rear door of the restaurant around 3 a.m. on January 30.
Sheriff: Gang members arrested in Adams County after making threats to kill on social media
OTHELLO - Two juveniles are behind bars following their arrest for allegedly threatening to kill rival gang members and parole officers on social media. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the threats were made on Instagram. After the threats were reported to the authorities, Adams County deputies swiftly responded by...
Multiple new duplexes burglarized
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police are looking for whoever broke into four newly-constructed duplexes last week on the 2300 block of Herbert Place, which is off Reser Road near Walla Walla High School. No one lives in the duplexes. They are currently vacant, and nearing completion. Police said...
Gunshot victim found outside fatal Richland shooting scene arrested for burglary
A woman who was shot remains in critical condition.
Law enforcement operation ends on W Yakima St. in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - A law enforcement operation that lasted several hours Sunday on Yakima Street in Pasco has ended. Law enforcement agencies from around the area were on standby during the operation, including the Pasco Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Kennewick Police Department, Benton County Sheriff Mobile Command Unit and Tri-Cities Regional SWAT.
Thursday head-on crash near Vernita Bridge on SR 24 killed one
VERNITA - One person is dead following Thursday's crash near the Vernita Bridge on SR 24. The Vernita Bridge spans over the Columbia River between Grant County and Benton County. Washington state troopers say 34-year-old Jeffery Ebey of Sumas was driving two miles south of the bridge when he crossed...
Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart
RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
Police: Woman escapes from man in Sunnyside after he kidnapped, raped, and beat her
MABTON, Wash. -- A woman is safe today after police say she escaped from a man in Sunnyside who had kidnapped her, raped her, and held her captive for nearly 20 hours. Police say the woman was at Feezell Park in Mabton on Sunday when 24-year-old Francisco Hernandez Montoya put his hand through her passenger side window and unlocked the car door.
Bad blood between former co-workers led to ambush shooting in Prosser, say police
A friend pulled the wounded man into a car and rushed him to the hospital.
Kennewick Neighbors Defend Candy Selling Kids Against Angry Karen
The irony is lost on some people and it looks like it's pretty easy to ruffle some feathers on social media especially on an app like Next Door. I live in Kennewick, follow the Next Door app, and periodically check in on comments. I noticed today a posting that I...
Semi Truck Crash Leaves Apples Strewn Across I-82
YAKIMA - On Friday January 27th at around 5:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol (WSP) was called to the scene of a two semi, injury collision on I-82 near Mile Post 49. The location was just outside Zillah Washington in Yakima County. According to WSP, A Keywest truck rolled and collided...
Richland shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded. Police searching for suspect
At least two others were shot, according to initial reports.
Bail set at $3 million for roadway murder suspect who allegedly shot at witnesses near Waterville
WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner, News Radio 560 KPQ reports that bail for Dalton Scott Potter of Wenatchee has been set at $3 million. Dalton faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Dalton is accused of killing 37-year-old Alyssa Longwell of Kennewick while the...
Fire destroys shed in Walla Walla Saturday night
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Fire crews were dispatched to the 300th block of Woodland Ave after an abandoned shed caught on fire. Deputy Fire Chief John Knowles with Walla Walla Fire District #4, tells us when crews from College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla Fire Department arrived, the shed was destroyed.
Violent Pendleton Shooting Suspect Apprehended by Deputies
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office announced the apprehension of a wanted shooting suspect. The man shot the victim in the arm, the victim had to have part of his arm amputated. The UCSO says the charges against 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendelton included, according to officials:. "..felony charges of Assault...
Whatcom Co. man killed in crash in Benton Co.
BENTON CO., Wash. - A Whatcom County man has been identified as the person killed in a crash in Benton County. The crash happened Thursday morning around 3:30. Jeffrey Ebey, 34, of Sumas, was driving westbound on State Route 24 about 20 miles west of West Richland city limits. The...
13 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
A Kennewick restaurant failed with the worst grade of the week, then failed its followup inspection the next day.
