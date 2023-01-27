Read full article on original website
sjvsun.com
Smittcamp blames Newsom for Selma cop’s murder. Newsom: “sick and tired of her lecturing me.”
The Tuesday murder of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. is reverberating across the Golden State as the area’s top law enforcement official and Gov. Gavin Newsom have begun a high-profile round of assigning blame for the incident. Following his death, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp laid the...
sjvsun.com
Duarte seeks targeted Federal relief for bankrupt Madera Community Hospital
The closure of Madera Community Hospital leaves the residents of Madera County severely underserved as they now have to travel to Fresno or Merced to receive similar medical care. In an upcoming Sunrise FM interview, Rep. John Duarte (R–Modesto) discussed the dire situation surrounding the hospital. The full interview will...
sjvsun.com
Dyer to lead national task force to combat homelessness
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is being tapped by to lead a national task force on homelessness. Dyer revealed the news on KSEE 24’s Sunday Morning Matters, saying he agreed to head the task force but still has to be officially appointed. The backstory: Dyer traveled to Washington D.C. to...
sjvsun.com
Hanford strikes $12.5mil settlement with Helena Agri-Enterprises
The City of Hanford has agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement with Helena Agri-Enterprises on Tuesday, putting an end to a lawsuit spanning several years and potentially saving the city tens of millions of dollars over a set of disputed land deals. The Hanford City Council unanimously voted to approve...
sjvsun.com
Public TV agency demands ValleyPBS repay more than $200k
The Central Valley’s public television station is under fire for not complying with requirements for Corporation for Public Broadcasting grants and Federal Communications Act public records disclosures. The Office of the Inspector General of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting released an audit of Valley PBS – KVPT-TV – last...
sjvsun.com
T.I., Rick Ross, Lil’ Jon to headline Fresno Grizzlies Tequila Fest
Tequila Fest, one of the largest Tequila festivals in California, is headed to downtown Fresno in May. The Fresno Grizzlies announced Tuesday that Chukchansi Park will host Tequila Fest on May 20 with a lineup of popular rappers. Driving the news: Rappers T.I., Rick Ross and Lil John will headline...
sjvsun.com
Yelp rolls out Top 100 restaurants. One Valley eatery made the list.
A popular Fresno deli cracked this year’s version of Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants. Yelp placed Sam’s Italian Deli and Market at 68th on the list, honoring the family-owned deli as the only restaurant throughout the Central Valley to make it. The big picture: Sam’s Italian Deli...
sjvsun.com
Tedford taps familiar face as Fresno St.’s next offensive coordinator
Fresno State Football has found its next offensive coordinator, promoting wide receivers coach Pat McCann to the position. Head Coach Jeff Tedford also promoted offensive quality control coach Matt Wade to quarterbacks coach. The backstory: McCann is still relatively new to Fresno State. He joined Tedford’s staff ahead of last...
