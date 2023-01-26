Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Grandview police to install license plate reading cameras
GRANDVIEW, Wash. -- The Grandview Police Department (GPD) has announced they will be installing 20 automated license plate reading (ALPR) cameras in an effort to solve and reduce crime. The cameras will be built by Flock Safety, a public safety technology that helps communities and law enforcement work together to...
KIMA TV
Hours long standoff at residence in Pasco Sunday afternoon, suspect not found inside
Pasco Wash. — An hours-long stand-off in Pasco on Sunday lasted from early in the afternoon until well into the evening. Police responded to a home in the 1600 Block of West Yakima Avenue in Pasco around one this afternoon for a weapons complaint, saying a suspect had threatened someone with a firearm.
KIMA TV
Kennewick Police arrest one after alleged robbery Friday night at local convenience store
A woman is in jail today, after allegedly robbing a convenience store and attempting to assault the clerk. Last night at around 8:15, Kennewick officers responded to a local gas station and convenience store just off Clearwater Avenue. Police say multiple people had called in saying a female was attempting...
