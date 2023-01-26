ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KIMA TV

Grandview police to install license plate reading cameras

GRANDVIEW, Wash. -- The Grandview Police Department (GPD) has announced they will be installing 20 automated license plate reading (ALPR) cameras in an effort to solve and reduce crime. The cameras will be built by Flock Safety, a public safety technology that helps communities and law enforcement work together to...
GRANDVIEW, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy