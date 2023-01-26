ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skaneateles, NY

Margaret Kelly, 73

By Jennifer Wing
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago
Margaret (Peg) Kelly, 73, of Skaneateles, passed away following a brave battle with cancer on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Peg was born on Dec. 25, 1949, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., to Louis and Kathleen West.

She graduated from Madonna High School in 1968 and earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from the State University of New York at Buffalo. She later earned her Master of Social Work degree from Marywood University in Scranton, PA, where she would meet her future husband Michael Kelly whom she married on Dec. 29, 1973.

Peg went on to serve many people in several capacities throughout her career as a therapist in the field of social work. She spent over 20 years helping and healing children and their families in the Spencer Van-Etten Schools while working for Tioga County Mental Health. In 2016 Peg fulfilled a lifelong dream of opening Eastside Counseling Services with her daughter Meghan in Syracuse. She spent several years helping to grow their successful group private practice while serving the community as a well-respected therapist and mentor until her eventual retirement in 2019.

Peg and Mike raised their daughters Meghan and Molly in Athens, PA, until fulfilling another dream of buying a beautiful property in Skaneateles, where they would eventually retire. Peg loved spending time at her retirement home hosting family and friends, doting over her grandchildren and walking the fields of her property with her dogs and grand-dogs. She was a talented quilter and gifted many of her family and friends with the beautiful heirlooms to mark marriages and births. She cherished the many close friendships she built while raising her children in Athens, PA, and enjoyed many new and meaningful friendships in Skaneateles.

Peg was predeceased by her husband Michael, her sister Mary (Ronald) Hensel, brother David West and her parents. She is survived by her daughter Meghan (David) Kresge, and grandchildren Daniel and Beatrice; daughter Molly (John) Rathfon, and grandchildren Charlie and Vivian; brothers and sisters in-law C. Martin Jr. and Nancy Kelly, and Dr. Joseph T. and Amy Kelly; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family and friends will be welcomed to join a celebration of Peg’s life which will be held later this year in Skaneateles.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

