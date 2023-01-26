Hugh B. Williams, 89, of North Syracuse, died on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Hugh was a former resident of Kirkville, N.Y. for 31 years. Born in New Castle, PA, he was the son of Reverend Rees T. and Jemima Williams. He attended Lafayette College and did graduate work at SUNY Oswego. He taught English in the Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District for 38 1/2 years before retiring in 1994. He coached high school track at F-M and East Syracuse–Minoa School Districts. Hugh was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957.

Hugh loved to sing. He was a tenor soloist at the First Presbyterian Church in Syracuse, a member of the DeWitt Community Church choir for 28 years and sang with several local choruses and chorales. He was a member of the DeWitt Community Church where he volunteered in various capacities. During his lifetime, Hugh was a Sunday School teacher, PTA Co-Chairman, and Minoa Library Board member. He also volunteered with the North Area Meals on Wheels for 20 years, serving as driver and a member of the Board of Directors.

Hugh positively impacted many people during his years of teaching, coaching, and volunteering. He was loved by his family, students, and community. Always present, Hugh was committed to supporting his children and grandchildren.

Hugh is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jean Van de Water Williams; sons, Michael (Anna) of Ashland, VA and Brian (Elizabeth) of Burlington, NC; daughters, Wendy (Dan) Bowles of Cicero and Nicole Kolmsee of Auburn; grandchildren, Rachel and Sarah Bowles of Cicero, Rees and Claire Williams of Ashland, VA, Savannah and Carley Williams of Burlington, NC.

A celebration of life will occur at the DeWitt Community Church, 3600 Erie Blvd East, DeWitt, NY on Saturday Feb. 4, 2023 at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the North Area Meals on Wheels 413 Church Street North Syracuse, NY 13212. Visit newcomersyracuse.com.