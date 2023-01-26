ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Superstar Luke Bryan bringing ‘Country on Tour’ to Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Pretty soon, Orlando crowds will be asking this country superstar to “play it again” when he brings his latest tour to the City Beautiful later this year. Luke Bryan announced his “Country On Tour” Monday, which includes a stop at the Amway Center...
ORLANDO, FL
Who turned the heat on? Orlando area to flirt with record highs

ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures will be close to record highs Tuesday across Central Florida. In Orlando, we will warm to 85 degrees, 1 degree shy of the record set in 1982. The average high in Orlando on this date is 73. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect high...
ORLANDO, FL
How Financial Advisor Joe Ferrer’s giving heart got him far

ORLANDO, Fla. – You may be good at what you do, or proud of what you do, but can you say you’re in the top 5% of whichever activity or occupation you just thought of? Well, Joe Ferrer can. This week on “Black Men Sundays,” host Corie Murray...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Taco & Margarita Festival kicks off spec-taco-ular weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Ready to fiesta, party and tango?. The Orlando Taco and Margarita Festival returns to the Camping World Stadium to guac your weekend on Saturday, Feb. 4. The festival will take place from 12 to 5 p.m. [TRENDING: Man injured when car crashes into pond at...
ORLANDO, FL
Doggone good TV: News 6+ Takeover sheep herding episode mesmerizes dog

ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6+ Takeover was must-see TV for this Orlando-area dog on Monday. Meet Miller. His owner Libby Teckenberg found the dog mesmerized by the latest episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate, where hosts Ginger Gadsden and Matt Austin talk about a sheep farm in St. Cloud that gives dogs herding lessons.
ORLANDO, FL
10 wounded, 2 critically, in Lakeland shooting

LAKELAND, Fla. – Ten people were hurt, including two who sustained critical injuries, in a shooting Monday afternoon in Lakeland, according to police. Lakeland Police Department said officers responded to a location near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street around 3:43 p.m. and located three victims – two with critical injuries.
LAKELAND, FL
Crash shuts down part of East Michigan Street in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash has shut down one eastbound lane of East Michigan Street from South Conway Road, according to a tweet posted by Orlando Police Department at 5:26 p.m. Police said the single-vehicle crash involved a utility pole, which will need to be replaced. [TRENDING: ‘We will...
ORLANDO, FL
Annual Zora! Festival spells out good time in Eatonville

EATONVILLE, Fla. – If you missed the annual Zora! Festival this weekend in historic Eatonville — filled with culture, great food, music, vendors and shopping — you missed a great time. Karemah Manselle said her friends and family had to attend. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
EATONVILLE, FL
‘Strong little girl:’ Newborn found abandoned in cold outdoors, Polk sheriff says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A newborn baby, just an hour old, was found abandoned by Polk County deputies early Saturday near Mulberry, according to sheriff’s officials. Deputies made their way to the Mulberry area around 1:47 a.m., reaching a small hill near a mobile home park on Regel Loop to find the baby girl wrapped in a blanket, according to a news release.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland man killed in Polk County crash, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year old Lakeland man is dead after a crash involving two pickup trucks on Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded around 11:55 p.m. to the crash on New Tampa Highway, or U.S. 92, in Lakeland, about a 1,000 feet east of the Polk Parkway.
LAKELAND, FL
Man found shot to death in South Apopka

SOUTH APOPKA, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Monday night in South Apopka, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The fatal shooting was reported at 9:34 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Street and Central Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Deputies said when...
SOUTH APOPKA, FL
4th resident of The Villages admits to voting twice in the 2020 election

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – All four residents of The Villages charged with voting twice in the 2020 election have now admitted to the crime, court records show. John Rider, 62, recently entered into a pre-trial intervention program that will allow him to avoid potential prison time if he successfully completes court-ordered requirements and refrains from violating the law.
THE VILLAGES, FL
2 teens accused of breaking into multiple vehicles at New Smyrna Beach hospital, police say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Two teens were arrested after police said they broke into and stole items from multiple vehicles at a New Smyrna Beach hospital Monday morning. Officers said they responded to a report of a vehicle burglary around 5 a.m. at AdventHealth in New Smyrna Beach after hospital security had interfered and the boys fled on foot.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL

