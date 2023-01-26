Read full article on original website
Superstar Luke Bryan bringing ‘Country on Tour’ to Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Pretty soon, Orlando crowds will be asking this country superstar to “play it again” when he brings his latest tour to the City Beautiful later this year. Luke Bryan announced his “Country On Tour” Monday, which includes a stop at the Amway Center...
🦉Florida Owl finalist in ‘Superb Owl’ contest, Hoo could win $5K with your vote
MAITLAND, Fla. – Super Bowl is right around the corner and one contest is playing off the game, but with winged-players. It’s called ‘Superb Owl’ and a Central Florida owl made it to the finals, vying for the title ‘Superb Owl 2023′ and a $5,000 donation to a charity that saved his life.
Who turned the heat on? Orlando area to flirt with record highs
ORLANDO, Fla. – Temperatures will be close to record highs Tuesday across Central Florida. In Orlando, we will warm to 85 degrees, 1 degree shy of the record set in 1982. The average high in Orlando on this date is 73. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect high...
It’s still winter, right? Central Florida temperatures to reach mid-80s
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing a very warm week across Central Florida. After a mild start on Monday, expect high temperatures in the mid-80s Monday afternoon as some areas flirt with record highs. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Leesburg is forecast to reach a high of 84,...
How Financial Advisor Joe Ferrer’s giving heart got him far
ORLANDO, Fla. – You may be good at what you do, or proud of what you do, but can you say you’re in the top 5% of whichever activity or occupation you just thought of? Well, Joe Ferrer can. This week on “Black Men Sundays,” host Corie Murray...
Orlando Taco & Margarita Festival kicks off spec-taco-ular weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Ready to fiesta, party and tango?. The Orlando Taco and Margarita Festival returns to the Camping World Stadium to guac your weekend on Saturday, Feb. 4. The festival will take place from 12 to 5 p.m. [TRENDING: Man injured when car crashes into pond at...
Doggone good TV: News 6+ Takeover sheep herding episode mesmerizes dog
ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6+ Takeover was must-see TV for this Orlando-area dog on Monday. Meet Miller. His owner Libby Teckenberg found the dog mesmerized by the latest episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate, where hosts Ginger Gadsden and Matt Austin talk about a sheep farm in St. Cloud that gives dogs herding lessons.
10 wounded, 2 critically, in Lakeland shooting
LAKELAND, Fla. – Ten people were hurt, including two who sustained critical injuries, in a shooting Monday afternoon in Lakeland, according to police. Lakeland Police Department said officers responded to a location near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street around 3:43 p.m. and located three victims – two with critical injuries.
Crash shuts down part of East Michigan Street in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A crash has shut down one eastbound lane of East Michigan Street from South Conway Road, according to a tweet posted by Orlando Police Department at 5:26 p.m. Police said the single-vehicle crash involved a utility pole, which will need to be replaced. [TRENDING: ‘We will...
Annual Zora! Festival spells out good time in Eatonville
EATONVILLE, Fla. – If you missed the annual Zora! Festival this weekend in historic Eatonville — filled with culture, great food, music, vendors and shopping — you missed a great time. Karemah Manselle said her friends and family had to attend. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
‘Welcome to Florida’ billboard highlights bears, toxic water, dead manatees
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A few simplistic billboards tucked among the pines along Interstate 95 near Titusville welcome motorists to Florida: “Home to bears. Toxic Water. Dead manatees.”. The signs show a toilet draining directly into the lagoon, with a dead manatee, a sea turtle and a few fish,...
‘Strong little girl:’ Newborn found abandoned in cold outdoors, Polk sheriff says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A newborn baby, just an hour old, was found abandoned by Polk County deputies early Saturday near Mulberry, according to sheriff’s officials. Deputies made their way to the Mulberry area around 1:47 a.m., reaching a small hill near a mobile home park on Regel Loop to find the baby girl wrapped in a blanket, according to a news release.
1 slain, 1 wounded in shooting on Fairlane Avenue in Pine Castle
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One man was killed and another was wounded late Monday in a shooting in Orange County, deputies said. The double shooting happened at 11:10 p.m. in the 300 block of Fairlane Avenue in Pine Castle. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange County Sheriff’s...
Lakeland man killed in Polk County crash, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 51-year old Lakeland man is dead after a crash involving two pickup trucks on Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded around 11:55 p.m. to the crash on New Tampa Highway, or U.S. 92, in Lakeland, about a 1,000 feet east of the Polk Parkway.
‘It’s not just the family that is hurting, it’s Orlando:’ Family of well-known promoter speaks out after he was shot, killed
ORLANDO, Fla. – A community is surrounding the family of a man shot dead over the weekend during a candlelit vigil where the mother of the victim is now calling for answers. “Why,” Tuwanan Ware said. “You know, again he went to work, children, and here.”. Ware...
Man injured when car crashes into pond at Alafaya Trail, SR-408 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando man was critically injured Monday morning when a vehicle sped through a traffic light and crashed into a retention pond in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The wreck happened around 6:35 a.m. at Alafaya Trail and State Road 408, forcing the...
Man found shot to death in South Apopka
SOUTH APOPKA, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Monday night in South Apopka, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The fatal shooting was reported at 9:34 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Street and Central Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Deputies said when...
Competency hearing starts for man accused of stabbing, killing couple during Daytona Beach Bike Week
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The man accused of randomly attacking, stabbing and killing a couple in Daytona Beach during Bike Week last year was in court Monday for the first day of his competency hearing. Jean Macean, 32, is facing two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the...
4th resident of The Villages admits to voting twice in the 2020 election
THE VILLAGES, Fla. – All four residents of The Villages charged with voting twice in the 2020 election have now admitted to the crime, court records show. John Rider, 62, recently entered into a pre-trial intervention program that will allow him to avoid potential prison time if he successfully completes court-ordered requirements and refrains from violating the law.
2 teens accused of breaking into multiple vehicles at New Smyrna Beach hospital, police say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Two teens were arrested after police said they broke into and stole items from multiple vehicles at a New Smyrna Beach hospital Monday morning. Officers said they responded to a report of a vehicle burglary around 5 a.m. at AdventHealth in New Smyrna Beach after hospital security had interfered and the boys fled on foot.
