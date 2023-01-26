Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Man United have finally decided to sign this big name striker to lead their attack.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly admires Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who could be an alternative to the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. The Red Devils will surely be in the market for a big name signing up front in the summer after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Ten Hag’s side a little overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals right now.
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire set for sensational Inter Milan swoop: report
Manchester United have reportedly been approached by Inter Milan over out-of-favour defender Harry Maguire
CBS Sports
FA Cup roundup: Wrexham up next; Leeds United, Manchester United and Tottenham all advance
This weekend's FA Cup fourth round games are not going against the grain after the majority of Premier League teams made it through on Saturday with only Fulham being taken to a replay. The only topflight side to fall so far has been Arsenal and the Gunners lost narrowly to Manchester City so that was hardly a giant killing. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton all made it through with Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Liverpool and Wrexham vs. Sheffield United to come on Sunday.
Harry Kane deal could set Manchester United back whopping £300m – report
Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a striker this summer – could they break the bank to sign Kane?
Cristiano Ronaldo and Will.i.am dragged into legal battle involving Italian restaurant
SPORTS legends and celebrity icons including Cristiano Ronaldo, Tyson Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have been dragged into a legal battle involving one of their favourite Italian restaurants. They are among high-profile names that appear in court papers lodged at the High Court by dining hotspot Cibo in a bid to...
Lionel Messi says he regrets his actions during heated World Cup match against Netherlands
Lionel Messi has expressed regret over his behaviour during and after Argentina's quarterfinal against the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar.
tennisuptodate.com
"97% of players would have pulled out after the MRI results Djokovic received": Ivanisevic dubs Djokovic 'from a different species'
Goran Ivanisevic spoke to the media after Novak Djokovic's incredible 10th Australian Open triumph and said he is from 'a different species'. A coach of Djokovic, Ivanisevic said that given the MRI results he received pre tournament, many others wouldn't have played but Djokovic did. "I will not say 100%,...
Watch Arnaut Danjuma Score On Tottenham Debut
Danjuma got his Tottenham Hotspur career off to a dream start by scoring on his debut in a 3-0 win at Preston North End.
Manchester City Loanee Tommy Doyle Impresses In Classic FA Cup Tie
Sheffield United managed to grab a last minute equaliser to take their FA Cup tie at Wrexham to a replay and Manchester City's Tommy Doyle was in action for The Blades.
CBS Sports
Here We Go: Chelsea make another move, Arsenal eye Moises Caicedo and PSG want defensive help now
The transfer market has reached its last hours, and the final days can always come with surprises or twists. It was a January full of new signings for Chelsea, who this past weekend completed the Malo Gusto deal with Lyon. After Christopher Nkunku, the right-back will be the second player to join Chelsea for the 2023-2024 season after a €30 million deal. The player has been in London, completed his medical tests and will finish the current season with OL before returning to England.
SB Nation
Big project, big club: Big man Badiashile expects huge things from Chelsea
Benoît Badiashile has made a quietly impressive start to his Chelsea career, helping to keep clean sheets in each of his first two starts, against Crystal Palace and Liverpool, and already forming a solid partnership with the peerless Thiago Silva. The young defender’s arrival this month has flown a...
BBC
Anthony Gordon: Newcastle sign Everton forward in £45m deal
Newcastle United have completed the signing of Everton forward Anthony Gordon in a deal that could eventually be worth £45m. The 21-year-old, who has been at Everton since he was 11, was a target for Chelsea in the summer. The initial fee is understood to be £40m, rising to...
SB Nation
All good! Pedro Porro to Tottenham deal back on after last-ditch negotiations
Breaking news from The Internet™ – on a day that saw Tottenham Hotspur’s verbal agreement to purchase Pedro Porro from Sporting CF nearly fall completely apart, it’s all going to work out just fine. It’s okay! Nothing to see here!. So this is both relieving...
SB Nation
‘We need to give something back to the fans’ - Sean Dyche promises an Everton side ‘that can wear the badge with pride’
Sean Dyche has promised an Everton side “that works, that can fight and wear the badge with pride”, acknowledging that the club owes something to the fans after a difficult few months. Dyche was finally confirmed as Everton manager on Monday and said one of his priorities was...
BBC
January transfer window misses from the past 20 years
Alexis Sanchez – (Arsenal to Manchester United) Fee paid: Swap deal with midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Year left: 2020 (to Inter Milan) Alexis Sanchez was given the number seven shirt, and was famously announced on the club's Twitter account with him playing 'Glory, Glory Man United' on a piano. Despite...
Manchester United Agree Deal To Sign Young Attacker
Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign a young attacker over the weekend.
AC Milan Thrashed Again As Sassuolo Score FIVE At San Siro
Milan had not conceded five goals in a home league game since April 1997 when Juventus thrashed them 6-1.
BBC
Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United: Jesse Marsch's side progress to fifth round
Jack Harrison scored a stunning 25-yard drive as Leeds United progressed into the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 2016 at the expense of League One Accrington Stanley. Harrison, who has been linked with a £20m move to Leicester City, fired left-footed into the bottom-right corner after...
CBS Sports
FA Cup roundup: Fulham headed to a replay; Leicester, Southampton, Leeds advance; Manchester United to come
This weekend's FA Cup fourth round games are yet to go against the grain after the majority of Premier League teams made it through on Saturday with only Fulham being taken to a replay. The only topflight side to fall so far has been Arsenal and the Gunners lost narrowly to Manchester City so that was hardly a giant killing. Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton all made it through with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United to come later.
'Chris Rigg is a really good footballer and deserves to play,' says Sunderland boss
It was another day to remember for 15-year-old Sunderland star Chris Rigg.
Comments / 0