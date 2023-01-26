ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man United have finally decided to sign this big name striker to lead their attack.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly admires Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who could be an alternative to the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. The Red Devils will surely be in the market for a big name signing up front in the summer after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Ten Hag’s side a little overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals right now.
CBS Sports

FA Cup roundup: Wrexham up next; Leeds United, Manchester United and Tottenham all advance

This weekend's FA Cup fourth round games are not going against the grain after the majority of Premier League teams made it through on Saturday with only Fulham being taken to a replay. The only topflight side to fall so far has been Arsenal and the Gunners lost narrowly to Manchester City so that was hardly a giant killing. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton all made it through with Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Liverpool and Wrexham vs. Sheffield United to come on Sunday.
CBS Sports

Here We Go: Chelsea make another move, Arsenal eye Moises Caicedo and PSG want defensive help now

The transfer market has reached its last hours, and the final days can always come with surprises or twists. It was a January full of new signings for Chelsea, who this past weekend completed the Malo Gusto deal with Lyon. After Christopher Nkunku, the right-back will be the second player to join Chelsea for the 2023-2024 season after a €30 million deal. The player has been in London, completed his medical tests and will finish the current season with OL before returning to England.
SB Nation

Big project, big club: Big man Badiashile expects huge things from Chelsea

Benoît Badiashile has made a quietly impressive start to his Chelsea career, helping to keep clean sheets in each of his first two starts, against Crystal Palace and Liverpool, and already forming a solid partnership with the peerless Thiago Silva. The young defender’s arrival this month has flown a...
BBC

Anthony Gordon: Newcastle sign Everton forward in £45m deal

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Everton forward Anthony Gordon in a deal that could eventually be worth £45m. The 21-year-old, who has been at Everton since he was 11, was a target for Chelsea in the summer. The initial fee is understood to be £40m, rising to...
BBC

January transfer window misses from the past 20 years

Alexis Sanchez – (Arsenal to Manchester United) Fee paid: Swap deal with midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Year left: 2020 (to Inter Milan) Alexis Sanchez was given the number seven shirt, and was famously announced on the club's Twitter account with him playing 'Glory, Glory Man United' on a piano. Despite...
BBC

Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United: Jesse Marsch's side progress to fifth round

Jack Harrison scored a stunning 25-yard drive as Leeds United progressed into the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 2016 at the expense of League One Accrington Stanley. Harrison, who has been linked with a £20m move to Leicester City, fired left-footed into the bottom-right corner after...
CBS Sports

FA Cup roundup: Fulham headed to a replay; Leicester, Southampton, Leeds advance; Manchester United to come

