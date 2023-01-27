ASU (15-7, 6-5 in Pac-12) took advantage of a late WSU (10-13, 5-7) scoring drought to pull within five with just under seven minutes remaining. The Cougars however, didn’t flinch. WSU went on to outscore ASU 23-10 from that point and closed with a dagger 8-0 run to seal the season split with the Sun Devils. The loss not only snapped WSU’s three game losing streak, but extended ASU’s to four games.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO