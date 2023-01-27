ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Photo Gallery: Washington State defeats ASU

Last Saturday, your Washington State Cougars took on the Arizona Sun Devils and came out on top, winning 75-58. It was an incredible game, and Ashley Davis nailed the most iconic moments!. Which pic is your fave?. Go Cougs!
What to Watch For: Scouting WSU vs Arizona State

The Cougs had a heartbreaking loss to Arizona despite putting up an impressive defensive performance, but they look to bounce back against a good Arizona State team at home. ASU is on a three-game slide, including a head-scratching loss to UW on Thursday. The Sun Devils come to Pullman hungry for a victory and they will be prepared after beating WSU earlier in the year.
The ‘What If?’ moments in WSU athletics history

Good morning Coug fans. It’s time again to rip off something someone has already done and make it our own. It’s what we do now and then. This week, we get to use our imaginations, so give you head a shake and prepare to ponder. Paul Finebaum, the...
WSU snaps three game skid, beats ASU 75-58

ASU (15-7, 6-5 in Pac-12) took advantage of a late WSU (10-13, 5-7) scoring drought to pull within five with just under seven minutes remaining. The Cougars however, didn’t flinch. WSU went on to outscore ASU 23-10 from that point and closed with a dagger 8-0 run to seal the season split with the Sun Devils. The loss not only snapped WSU’s three game losing streak, but extended ASU’s to four games.
