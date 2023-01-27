Read full article on original website
Some southeast Columbia residents worried about speeding drivers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some residents of southeast Columbia are finally getting answers after years of concerns about speeding drivers on their street. Bill Cook is frustrated with speeding drivers coming down his road. He lives on Patricia Drive, just off of Leesburg Road in Columbia. He says in the past couple of months, drivers have been flying down the road.
Irmo pauses downtown proposal as lost property concerns linger
IRMO, S.C. — The proposal for a new Irmo Downtown District has hit a snag. Councilmembers are now backing away from the idea, after weeks of push back from residents who say it could leave them without a home. On January 17, Rosetta Leaphart, an Irmo resident, joined others...
Traffic reopens near Columbiana Mall after cut gas line
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Fire Department says all roads have been reopened near the Columbiana Centre mall in the busy Harbison shopping area following a gas line cut. The department said Monday afternoon the gas line issue had been mitigated all lanes are now back up and running.
'Molly is very blessed to be alive ': Dog shot in Orangeburg County is rescued
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A stray dog shot in the leg in Orangeburg County has been rescued and is now making strides toward recovery. Volunteers found Molly the dog walking near an intersection in Elloree in December. Rescuers discovered after taking her in that she had been shot in...
Heart disease leading cause of death for African Americans in Calhoun, Orangeburg counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — February is American Heart Month. Heart disease is one of the top causes of death in South Carolina. According to the Regional Medical Center, the prevalence of heart disease in the Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg Countys is higher than the national average. "It's a significant...
Columbia Police: 70 year-old victim in Garner’s Ferry hit-and-run collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police says a hit-and-run collision that happened at the 7500 block of Garner’s Ferry Road last night, Jan. 31, led to the death of a 70 year-old male. The victim was using the crosswalk at the time of the incident when a vehicle...
Fatal hit and run on Garners Ferry road say police
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a hit and run on Garners Ferry road according to Columbia Police. A tweet a little after 9:00pm says that a man was hit by a vehicle in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry road. This is near the Walmart and Chick-fil-A area.
Here's what Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan has to say about the chase that left a 17-year-old student dead
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Early Sunday Morning, 17-year-old Laila Houser, died in a crash on U.S. Highway 1 following what the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office described as a chase. Houser was headed toward Lugoff when her vehicle left the road and ran into the wood line, striking a tree.
Spring Valley High dismisses for the day following incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spring Valley High School is dismissing early for the day as a precaution following a safety concern Tuesday morning. Richland School District Two said in a statement that an email was sent to the staff of Spring Valley from a student account. While the district didn't disclose the contents of the email, they did say it was threatening in nature. Law enforcement and district staff, however, do not believe the threat is credible.
Former Mt. Pisgah Elementary School welcomes new life years after the decision was made to close the building
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The sights and sounds of what used to be an elementary school have quickly evolved as the former Mt. Pisgah Elementary School has now opened as a community center. The school was consolidated with Bethune Elementary and Baron-DeKalb to form what is now North Central...
Tractor-trailer crash blocks busy Florence intersection
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A tractor-trailer crash Monday morning is blocking a portion of Highway 76 where it meets Williston Road in Florence. Community members said the 18-wheeler is overturned. South Carolina Highway Patrol's website says there are "no details" at this time. ABC15 will update you when the...
15-year-old charged with bringing gun to Blythewood High School, say deputies
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 15-year-old has been charged with bringing a gun to Blythewood High School Tuesday. According to Richland County Deputies, the student at Blythewood High School was taken into custody and is charged with having a weapon on school grounds, possession of a pistol under 18, unlawful carry, and simple possession of marijuana.
Dead inmate found with blood around body at Richland jail, report states
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A report is giving some new detail into the death of an inmate at the Richland County jail last week. Antonius Randolph, 29, was found dead last Friday afternoon. He was there on charges of sexual assault and kidnapping. At present, Richland County deputies and the...
Lexington Police: Suspect in ski mask wanted for stolen credit card
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is looking for an individual who used a stolen credit card to purchase a $500 Vanilla Gift Card while at a Walmart on Jan. 11. The unidentified subject was wearing a ski mask. Officers say although the person’s face is obscured, the...
Woman reported missing in Sumter, last seen Jan. 20
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter police are looking for a 26-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since January 20. Officials are looking for Rachel Jalbert, who hasn't been seen by associates nor has reported to work since mid-January. Jalbert is considered homeless/transient and is known to frequent the Alice...
Camden pharmacy seeing some medication shortages
CAMDEN, S.C. — Some people are finding that their pharmacy may not be able to give them the medication that they need. That's because of some nationwide shortages of a few drugs. "It's common, the antibiotic issue, particularly for antibiotics for children," Medi-Save Pharmacy owner Deno Sebastian. "The liquid...
High-speed pursuit in Kershaw County ends in teen's death
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office said that a 17-year-old driver died after taking a sudden unexpected turn while being pursued by a deputy on Sunday morning. According to a statement released a few hours later, the sheriff's office said the pursuit began sometime after 1...
Freight train derails in Lake City, South Carolina and blocks multiple crossings
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Drivers in the Lake City area are likely to see some slowdowns if their trip includes crossing some sections of rail. According to the city, a CSX freight train has derailed and is now blocking railroad crossings south of Thomas Street. Authorities haven't said exactly what led to the derailment but a photo shared by the city shows a large amount of unrecognizable debris stretched across the front of the train engine.
Body found in Chester County; investigation underway
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
Coroner identifies Camden High School senior killed in car accident
A Camden High School senior was killed in a single-vehicle car accident early Sunday morning. According to the Kershaw County Coroner, emergency services received a call about a motor vehicle accident Sunday around 1:15 a.m. The accident was on Highway 1 South and Richardson Blvd. in Lugoff. The female driver...
