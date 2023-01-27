ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

News19 WLTX

Some southeast Columbia residents worried about speeding drivers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some residents of southeast Columbia are finally getting answers after years of concerns about speeding drivers on their street. Bill Cook is frustrated with speeding drivers coming down his road. He lives on Patricia Drive, just off of Leesburg Road in Columbia. He says in the past couple of months, drivers have been flying down the road.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Traffic reopens near Columbiana Mall after cut gas line

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Fire Department says all roads have been reopened near the Columbiana Centre mall in the busy Harbison shopping area following a gas line cut. The department said Monday afternoon the gas line issue had been mitigated all lanes are now back up and running.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Spring Valley High dismisses for the day following incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spring Valley High School is dismissing early for the day as a precaution following a safety concern Tuesday morning. Richland School District Two said in a statement that an email was sent to the staff of Spring Valley from a student account. While the district didn't disclose the contents of the email, they did say it was threatening in nature. Law enforcement and district staff, however, do not believe the threat is credible.
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

Tractor-trailer crash blocks busy Florence intersection

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A tractor-trailer crash Monday morning is blocking a portion of Highway 76 where it meets Williston Road in Florence. Community members said the 18-wheeler is overturned. South Carolina Highway Patrol's website says there are "no details" at this time. ABC15 will update you when the...
FLORENCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police: Suspect in ski mask wanted for stolen credit card

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is looking for an individual who used a stolen credit card to purchase a $500 Vanilla Gift Card while at a Walmart on Jan. 11. The unidentified subject was wearing a ski mask. Officers say although the person’s face is obscured, the...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Woman reported missing in Sumter, last seen Jan. 20

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter police are looking for a 26-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since January 20. Officials are looking for Rachel Jalbert, who hasn't been seen by associates nor has reported to work since mid-January. Jalbert is considered homeless/transient and is known to frequent the Alice...
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Camden pharmacy seeing some medication shortages

CAMDEN, S.C. — Some people are finding that their pharmacy may not be able to give them the medication that they need. That's because of some nationwide shortages of a few drugs. "It's common, the antibiotic issue, particularly for antibiotics for children," Medi-Save Pharmacy owner Deno Sebastian. "The liquid...
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

Freight train derails in Lake City, South Carolina and blocks multiple crossings

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Drivers in the Lake City area are likely to see some slowdowns if their trip includes crossing some sections of rail. According to the city, a CSX freight train has derailed and is now blocking railroad crossings south of Thomas Street. Authorities haven't said exactly what led to the derailment but a photo shared by the city shows a large amount of unrecognizable debris stretched across the front of the train engine.
LAKE CITY, SC
Queen City News

Body found in Chester County; investigation underway

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Coroner identifies Camden High School senior killed in car accident

A Camden High School senior was killed in a single-vehicle car accident early Sunday morning. According to the Kershaw County Coroner, emergency services received a call about a motor vehicle accident Sunday around 1:15 a.m. The accident was on Highway 1 South and Richardson Blvd. in Lugoff. The female driver...
LUGOFF, SC
